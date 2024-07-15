HOUSTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in nine states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced Nutex Health hospitals won nine awards in 2024's second quarter, reflecting the staff's commitment to excellence.

Nutex Health hospitals have historically served as the safety net for the communities in which we serve. We believe that the main reason our hospitals are recognized for superior healthcare delivery is our organization's primary focus on patient care. Patients always come first, and our entire organization and its processes revolve around delivering the best patient care possible for the communities we serve.

Each award was voted on by their respective communities, demonstrating patient satisfaction and unparalleled service.

Texarkana ER & Hospital was honored with the following awards:

"Best Emergency Care" by Four States Living Magazine for the fourth year.

for the fourth year. "Best Emergency Room/Hospital" by Bowie County Citizens Tribune for the sixth year.

for the sixth year. "Best Emergency Room" by ALT Magazine for the eighth year.

for the eighth year. Dr. Matt Young , CMO, was recognized with 2024 Distinguished Citizen Honor by Caddo Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Four other facilities earned the following awards and honors:

Tulsa ER & Hospital's Facility Administrator, Kimberly Reid , was recognized as an "Influential Woman in Tulsa" by She is Tulsa Magazine.

Facility Administrator, , was recognized as an "Influential Woman in Tulsa" by Tulsa ER & Hospital's Medical Director, Dr. Mark Blubaugh , was named the "Face of Emergency Care in Tulsa" in TulsaPeople Magazine 's 2024 Faces of the 918 issue.

Medical Director, Dr. , was named the "Face of Emergency Care in Tulsa" in 's 2024 Faces of the 918 issue. NW Indiana ER & Hospital was named "Best Hospital" in the region by The Times 'Best of the Region' issue for the fourth year in a row.

was named "Best Hospital" in the region by 'Best of the Region' issue for the fourth year in a row. Royse City Emergency Hospital was named "Business of the Year" by the Royse City Tri-County Chamber of Commerce in the Community Impact Awards.

was named "Business of the Year" by the Royse City Tri-County Chamber of Commerce in the Community Impact Awards. Albuquerque ER & Hospital was named "Best Place to Work" in New Mexico in the Albuquerque Business First business journal for the third year.

"Congratulations to our team for these well-deserved accolades and recognition as we continue our mission of providing exemplary care to our communities," said Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in nine states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 21 facilities in nine states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

