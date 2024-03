NUTEX Befektetesi Nyrt is a Hungary-based company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of medicinal products. Together with its daughter companies it forms Nutex Group. The Group also provides to its consumers health conserving, health improving, dietary supplement and cosmetic products. Its brand names include Enerex and Organic Mission. NUTEX Befektetesi Nyrt operates in Hungary, Slovakia and the United Kingdom, as well as in Canada, Taiwan, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico and Hong Kong.

Sector Pharmaceuticals