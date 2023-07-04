Resolution No. 197/2023 of
the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.
The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. (hereinafter: Exchange) modifies the Product List with regard to the ordinary shares of the issuer NUTEX Investments Public Limited Company (registered seat:
1014 Budapest, Telepes utca 53.) (hereinafter: Issuer) as of July 7, 2023 as follows:
Name of Security
Code of Security (ISIN)
Face value
Old data
New data
Old data
New data
NUTEX share
HU0000182308
HU0000207634
12 HUF
6 HUF
According to Section 14. k) of the Book Five of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Trading, orders in the Order Book of ordinary shares, ISIN HU0000182308 which are not expired or cancelled until the end of the 6th of July, 2023 Exchange Day, shall be withdrawn by the Exchange at the end of the respective Exchange Day.
In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.
Budapest, July 4, 2023
István Máté-Tóth
Deputy CEO - Business Development
Important notice:
All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the CEO Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the CEO Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NUTEX plc published this content on 04 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2023 14:19:04 UTC.