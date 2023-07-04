According to Section 14. k) of the Book Five of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Trading, orders in the Order Book of ordinary shares, ISIN HU0000182308 which are not expired or cancelled until the end of the 6th of July, 2023 Exchange Day, shall be withdrawn by the Exchange at the end of the respective Exchange Day.

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, July 4, 2023

István Máté-Tóth

Deputy CEO - Business Development

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the CEO Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the CEO Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.