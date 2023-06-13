NUTEX Investments Public : BSE extends deadline for modifying the Product List

Resolution No. 172/2023 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. (hereinafter referred to as Exchange) approves the request of fairness of NUTEX Investments Public Limited Company (registered seat: 1147 Budapest, Telepes utca 53.; hereinafter referred to as Issuer) for the postpone of the listing of the new ordinary shares to the Exchange as part of capital increase by the deadline specified in the application.

The Issuer may appeal against the decision within 15 Exchange Days after the receipt of this decision, addressed to the Board of Directors and submitted to the CEO.

Budapest, June 13, 2023

Richárd Végh

CEO

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the CEO Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the CEO Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.