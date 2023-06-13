Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. NUTEX Investments Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUTEX   HU0000182308

NUTEX INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(NUTEX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
13.70 HUF   +0.74%
10:51aNutex Investments Public : BSE extends deadline for modifying the Product List
PU
06/02Nutex Investments Public : Közgyűlési határozatok
PU
06/01Nutex Investments Public : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NUTEX Investments Public : BSE extends deadline for modifying the Product List

06/13/2023 | 10:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Resolution No. 172/2023 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. (hereinafter referred to as Exchange) approves the request of fairness of NUTEX Investments Public Limited Company (registered seat: 1147 Budapest, Telepes utca 53.; hereinafter referred to as Issuer) for the postpone of the listing of the new ordinary shares to the Exchange as part of capital increase by the deadline specified in the application.

The Issuer may appeal against the decision within 15 Exchange Days after the receipt of this decision, addressed to the Board of Directors and submitted to the CEO.

Budapest, June 13, 2023

Richárd Végh

CEO

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the CEO Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the CEO Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.

Disclaimer

NUTEX plc published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NUTEX INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
10:51aNutex Investments Public : BSE extends deadline for modifying the Product List
PU
06/02Nutex Investments Public : Közgyűlési határozatok
PU
06/01Nutex Investments Public : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás
PU
04/27NUTEX Investments Public Limited Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
03/29Nutex Investments Public : Közgyűlési előterjesztések
PU
2022NUTEX Investments Public Limited Company Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
2022Nutex Investments Public : Tulajdonosi bejelentés
PU
2022Nutex Investments Public : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,45 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2022 134 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net cash 2022 4 322 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 029 M 5,91 M 5,91 M
EV / Sales 2021 -4 762x
EV / Sales 2022 -4 864x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart NUTEX INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
NUTEX Investments Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gábor Sándor Csereklei Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Vilmos László Galamb Chairman
Dóra Kopros Independent Director
Viola Ágota Vargha Independent Director
Anikó Vargháné Barta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTEX INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-4.86%6
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-1.59%28 677
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.26.53%21 184
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-14.70%10 365
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-11.84%9 513
CIPLA LIMITED-10.78%9 399
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer