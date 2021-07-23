Nutra Pharma Files Updated Provisional Patent for Nerve Agent Counter Measures

Plantation, Florida , July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin® , Pet Pain-Away ™ , Luxury Feet ™ and Equine Pain-Away ™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, announced today that they have filed a new provisional patent to protect their intellectual property surrounding their development of nerve agent counter measures.

"We originally announced this project in early 2018,” stated Rik J Deitsch, Chief Executive Officer of Nutra Pharma. “In much the same way that our therapies protect the nerves of patients with disease, our findings indicate that we may protect against – or at least mitigate the damage caused by - nerve agents that are utilized as chemical weapons; such as sarin gas and VX,” he continued. “As we have pursued this project and gathered additional data, we are now filing new and updated intellectual property surrounding these findings and will be working with experts in the field to have our products in testing shortly. To that end, we will be working with governmental agencies, Universities and private collaborators as we seek to further this research and potentially license the technology,” he concluded.

Nerve agents are identified as a class of phosphorus-containing organic chemicals (organophosphates) that may disrupt the transfer of messages to organs through the nerves. This disruption is caused by the over-stimulation of certain receptors on the surface of the neurons. These same receptors are the target of Nutra Pharma’s drugs, which may block the action of the nerve agents or minimize the damage that they may cause.

RPI-78M was originally derived from an extract of cobra venom and is an antagonist of the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The drug has a remarkably low toxicity with a very large therapeutic window. Scientific publications have demonstrated that native and modified neurotoxins can protect nerve cells from early cell death. Furthermore, it is expected that RPI-78M may be beneficial in neuromuscular disorders where the activity of nicotinic acetylcholine receptor has been compromised. The proprietary technology is covered by patents describing the application and use of RPI-78M in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

“The company has very encouraging in vivo and in vitro preclinical data, a demonstrated molecular mechanism of action and a robust scientific rationale for the continued commercial development of its nerve agent counter measure,” reported Dale VanderPutten, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Nutra Pharma. “The use of organophosphate nerve weapons (Soman, VX, Novichok, etc) is unfortunately increasing,” he continued. “The successful use of these weapons by states and terrorist groups regretfully emboldens others to use them as well. These weapons are also becoming increasingly sophisticated without any advancements in new protective agents. We believe that our nAChR-directed countermeasure may provide an important tool for military and civilian defenses against these horrifying weapons,” Dr. VanderPutten concluded.

In November, Nutra Pharma announced that Dr. VanderPutten was invited by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency ( DTRA ) to present their nerve agent countermeasure technology in a Tech Watch talk to an audience of military and civilian experts in chem/bio defense. Earlier this year, the Company announced that they had engaged new IP attorneys at Christopher & Weisberg P.A. to work on patents and trademarks for Nutra Pharma’s products and technologies. Additionally, the Company announced recently that they had engaged the Washington DC-based government affairs consulting firm, Vitello Consulting to work with elected officials as well as governmental agencies to increase the awareness of Nutra Pharma’s products and technologies with the goal of improving sales, garnering grants and potentially speeding drug applications.

