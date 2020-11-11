Log in
Nutra Pharma Announces Nyloxin Now Available on the Walmart Marketplace

11/11/2020 | 07:20am EST

Plantation, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2020) - Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin®, Pet Pain-Away and Equine Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, has announced today that Nyloxin has been accepted to be listed on the Walmart Marketplace and is now available there for purchase.

"We've been working diligently with our retail partners to find additional markets for our products," commented Rik J Deitsch, Chief Executive Officer of Nutra Pharma Corporation. "Last month, we were invited to present Nyloxin to Walmart buyers during the Walmart Open Call event," he continued. "After our presentation, Walmart invited us to apply to be included in their curated online Walmart Marketplace. We are pleased to announce that Nyloxin was accepted and is now available for purchase at Walmart.com. We expect to market our products aggressively over the next several months as we seek additional online and retail opportunities for sales growth of Nyloxin as well as our other OTC products," he concluded.

The Walmart Marketplace is a curated online store that requires selling partners to be approved for inclusion. According to the Walmart Marketplace website, they specifically look for partners that are professional sellers with compelling products that can provide an exceptional customer experience.

Nutra Pharma currently markets Nyloxin on www.Nyloxin.com as well as their Amazon marketplace at www.Amazon.com/Nyloxin and Walmart.com. Pet Pain-Away is being marketed through www.PetPainAway.com. Equine Pain-Away has seen initial sales growth and is being marketed through www.EquinePainAway.com.

As Nutra Pharma moves forward with these projects, they will provide further updates throughout the rest of 2020.

About Nutra Pharma Corp.:

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin®, Equine Pain-Away and Pet Pain-Away. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

http://www.NutraPharma.com or
http://www.nyloxin.com
http://www.petpainaway.com
http://www.equinepainaway.com

SEC Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma's ("the Company") business plan. The availability of Nyloxin on the Walmart Marketplace should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:
Nutra Pharma Corp.
Nina Goldstein
877-895-5647
IR@nutrapharma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67950


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Rik J. Deitsch Chairman, President, CEO, CFO & CAO
Dale Vanderputten Chief Scientific Officer
Harold H. Rumph Director
Garry R. Pottruck Director
Stewart Alan Lonky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRA PHARMA CORP.160.00%9
CSL LIMITED10.46%100 817
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.73.67%44 514
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.131.53%40 080
BIOGEN INC.-20.38%36 368
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.192.95%35 184
