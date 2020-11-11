Nutra Pharma Announces Nyloxin Now Available on the Walmart Marketplace

Plantation, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2020) - Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin®, Pet Pain-Away and Equine Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, has announced today that Nyloxin has been accepted to be listed on the Walmart Marketplace and is now available there for purchase.

"We've been working diligently with our retail partners to find additional markets for our products," commented Rik J Deitsch, Chief Executive Officer of Nutra Pharma Corporation. "Last month, we were invited to present Nyloxin to Walmart buyers during the Walmart Open Call event," he continued. "After our presentation, Walmart invited us to apply to be included in their curated online Walmart Marketplace. We are pleased to announce that Nyloxin was accepted and is now available for purchase at Walmart.com. We expect to market our products aggressively over the next several months as we seek additional online and retail opportunities for sales growth of Nyloxin as well as our other OTC products," he concluded.

The Walmart Marketplace is a curated online store that requires selling partners to be approved for inclusion. According to the Walmart Marketplace website, they specifically look for partners that are professional sellers with compelling products that can provide an exceptional customer experience.

Nutra Pharma currently markets Nyloxin on www.Nyloxin.com as well as their Amazon marketplace at www.Amazon.com/Nyloxin and Walmart.com. Pet Pain-Away is being marketed through www.PetPainAway.com. Equine Pain-Away has seen initial sales growth and is being marketed through www.EquinePainAway.com.

As Nutra Pharma moves forward with these projects, they will provide further updates throughout the rest of 2020.

About Nutra Pharma Corp.:

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin®, Equine Pain-Away and Pet Pain-Away. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

http://www.NutraPharma.com or

http://www.nyloxin.com

http://www.petpainaway.com

http://www.equinepainaway.com

