Nutri Pharmaceuticals Research : Quarterly Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines NUTRI PHARMACEUTICALS RESEARCH, INC. 6780 Caballo Street Las Vegas, NV 89119 (702) 479-1028 www.natuurs.com SIC Code 5999 Quarterly Report For the Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 105,310,324. As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 16,546,766. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control 1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: ☐Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. The Company was incorporated on April 20, 2001 as Al's Plant Care, Inc. in the State of Nevada. On November 13, 2003, we changed our corporate name from Al's Plant Care, Inc. to Nutri Pharmaceuticals Research, Inc. ("NPRI")T. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The Company has always been a Nevada corporation. The Company is in good standing with the state of Nevada. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's hen outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, o her than a merger or consolidation which would result in he voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. 1 None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: We acquired all of the membership interests of Natuurs, LLC on June 24, 2021 in exchange for the issuance of 100,000,000 new shares of Common Stock. Immediately following that transaction, we spun off all of the assets and liabilities of our former subsidiary, Nutri Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to a new corporation owned by management, in exchange for the cancellation of 11,236,442 shares of our Common Stock held by such management team. Since these transactions amount to a reverse acquisition, all information in this Annual Disclosure Statement gives effect to the acquisition of Natuurs, LLC and the spin off. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office is 6780 Caballo Street, Las Vegas, NV 89119 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: Not Applicable Security Information Trading symbol: NRPR Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock, $.0001 par value CUSIP: 67072S 20 9 Par or stated value: $.0001 Total shares authorized: 250,000,000 as of June 30, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 105,310,324 as June 30, 2022 Number of shares in the Public Float 2: 1,605,922 as of June 30, 2022 87 Total number of shareholders of record: as of June 30, 2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): None Transfer Agent Name: Action Stock Transfer Corporation Phone: (801) 274-1088 Email: jb@actionstocktransfer.com Address: 2469 E. Fort Union Blvd., Suite 214, Salt Lake City UT 84121 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? 3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. 2 Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: □ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Oi;iening Balance *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date 12/31/2019 Common: 16,546,766 Preferred 47,000,000 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual -OR· returned to Issuance price at with voting I Nature of treasury) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 06/23/2021 Issuance 100 000 000 Common $.003 Yes G. Reed Acguisition Restricted SA 4(2) Petersen of business 6/23/2021 Cancellati 11,236,442 Common NA NA NA S12in off of NA NA .Q!l assets Ending Balance: As of June 30, 2022: 105,310,324 Common and 47,000,000 Preferred Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, induding footnotes to the table above: B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convert.blei debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: � 3 Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: None Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4 : Name: Godfrey Yew Title: President Relationship to Issuer: President and Director Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods. Balance Sheet; Statement of Income; Statement of Cash Flows; Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity) Financial notes; and Audit letter, if audited You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report"). If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document. Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post 4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. 4 its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date. Issuer's Business, Products and Services The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following: Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations") Until the divestment of the assets of our operating subsidiary in June, 2021 we were engaged in the business of our process that transforms most edible oils into a free-flowing powder form that we term "Oil to Powder" or O2P™. As of June 30, 2022, our business consists of a marketing business under which we market and distribute products on amazon.com, and in our development of CBD products for consumers. Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies. All operations are conducted through our subsidiary, Natuurs, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company. Describe the issuers' principal products or services. See response to A above. Issuer's Facilities The goal of this section is to provide a potential investor with a clear understanding of all assets, properties or facilities owned, used or leased by the issuer and the extent in which the facilities are utilized. In responding to this item, please clearly describe the assets, properties or facilities of the issuer, give the location of the principal plants and other property of the issuer and describe the condition of the properties. If the issuer does not have complete ownership or control of the property (for example, if others also own the property or if there is a mortgage on the property), describe the limitations on the ownership. If the issuer leases any assets, properties or facilities, clearly describe them as above and the terms of their leases. We currently share a portion of the office and warehouse space of a company affiliated with our officer and director, at no charge. Company Insiders (Officers, Directors, and Control Persons) The goal of this section is to provide an investor with a clear understanding of the identity of all the persons or entities that are involved in managing, controlling or advising the operations, business development and disclosure of the issuer, as well as the identity of any significant or beneficial shareholders. Using the tabular format below, please provide information, as of the period end date of this report, regarding any person or entity owning 5% of more of any class of the issuer's securities, as well as any officer, and any director of the company, or any person that performs a similar function, regardless of the 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

