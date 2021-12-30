Log in
    NTRB   US67092M2089

NUTRIBAND INC.

(NTRB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/30 01:01:32 pm
3.845 USD   +8.01%
NUTRIBAND : Announces $1 Million Share Repurchase Authorization - Form 8-K
PU
12/29Health Care Stocks Add to Prior Gains
MT
12/29Health Care Stocks Extending Wednesday Advance
MT
Nutriband : Announces $1 Million Share Repurchase Authorization - Form 8-K

12/30/2021 | 12:57pm EST
Nutriband Inc. Announces $1 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

ORLANDO, Fla., December 29, 2021 - Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) (NASDAQ: NTRBW), has announced a share repurchase program to buy back up to $1,000,000 of its common stock. As of December 29, 2021, the Company had 7,773,962 shares of common stock outstanding.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ''believes,'' "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2020 and Forms 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
RedChip Companies
Dave Gentry
Dave@redchip.com
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
407-491-4498

Disclaimer

Nutriband Inc. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 17:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
