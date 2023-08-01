Nutri Dar PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in manufacturing nutritional and baby food products. The Company's product ranges include Infant Milk Formulae, Infant Cereals, Soothing Teas and Teething Rusks, under various brands include Prima, Sahha and BebeLait. Its facilities include Powder Handling System, Can Filling Line, Sachet Filling Line and a Cereal Plant. The Company markets its products in Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Ethiopia, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Switzerland, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Uganda. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned two subsidiaries, including wholly owned Nutridar Switzerland AG and 70%-owned Nutridar Russia. In October 2013, Dar Al Dawa Development and Investment PLC, raised its interest in the Company, to 69.092%.

Sector Food Processing