NUTRI DAR
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: NUTRI DAR
ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 27-07-2023 03:34:01 PM
PM 03:34:01 2023-07-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Kindly be informed that the legal member of Dar Al Dawa
ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
Development and Investment company on 27-07-2023
ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2023-07-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ
appointed Mr./Mrs. Issam Mansour Ahmad Al Sangalawi
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻱﻭﻼﺠﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺭﻮﺼﻨﻣ ﻡﺎﺼﻋ
as his representative in the Board of Directors of the
. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
company.
.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the
representative.
Date of Appointment: 27-07-2023
2023-07-27 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﺔﻀﻳﻮﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻳﺃ
ﺔﻀﻳﻮﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻳﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
