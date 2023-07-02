NUTRI DAR
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: NUTRI DAR
ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Subject: Board Meeting Decision
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly note that The Board of Directors of Nutridar
ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ
ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ 2023/06/25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ
decided on its meeting held on 25/06/2023 to hold the
ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ
Shareholders Extraordinary General Assembly meeting to
ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻦﻣ ﺎﺣﺎﺒﺻ 10.00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗ
amend the Company's Article and Memorandum of
.ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ 2023/07/27
Association, at 10.00 am, on Thursday 27/07/2023
ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟﻭ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺳﺭﺍ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻑﻮﺳﻭ
through visual and electronic communication, The
ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺎﻤﻫﺩﺍﺪﻋﺍ ﻦﻣ
invitation and meeting agenda will be sent to you once
.ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
ready and after obtaining the approval from the
Companies Control Department
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
