To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NUTRI DAR

ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 26-06-2023 03:43:58 PM

PM 03:43:58 2023-06-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Board Meeting Decision

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly note that The Board of Directors of Nutridar

ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ

ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ 2023/06/25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ

decided on its meeting held on 25/06/2023 to hold the

ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ

Shareholders Extraordinary General Assembly meeting to

ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻦﻣ ﺎﺣﺎﺒﺻ 10.00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗ

amend the Company's Article and Memorandum of

.ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ 2023/07/27

Association, at 10.00 am, on Thursday 27/07/2023

ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟﻭ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺳﺭﺍ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻑﻮﺳﻭ

through visual and electronic communication, The

ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺎﻤﻫﺩﺍﺪﻋﺍ ﻦﻣ

invitation and meeting agenda will be sent to you once

.ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

ready and after obtaining the approval from the

Companies Control Department

25-06-2023

25-06-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

