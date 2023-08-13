NUTRI DAR

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NUTRI DAR

ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 13-08-2023 10:18:58 AM

AM 10:18:58 2023-08-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Disclosure Instructions

ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reference to your letter No.23/02488/3/2) ) dated on

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ( 2/3/02488/23 ) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑ

ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2023/08/09

09/08/2023, regarding the disclosure information of the

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺮﻄﻴﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ " 2022

annual report for the year 2022 " ownership of companies

.ﺔﺑﻮﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ ،"ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ

controlled by the board of directors", please find enclosed

the requested informations.

09-08-2023

09-08-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﺔﻀﻳﻮﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻳﺃ

ﺔﻀﻳﻮﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻳﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

