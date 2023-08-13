NUTRI DAR
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: NUTRI DAR
ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 13-08-2023 10:18:58 AM
AM 10:18:58 2023-08-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Disclosure Instructions
ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Reference to your letter No.23/02488/3/2) ) dated on
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ( 2/3/02488/23 ) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑ
ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2023/08/09
09/08/2023, regarding the disclosure information of the
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺮﻄﻴﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ " 2022
annual report for the year 2022 " ownership of companies
.ﺔﺑﻮﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ ،"ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ
controlled by the board of directors", please find enclosed
the requested informations.
09-08-2023
09-08-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﺔﻀﻳﻮﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻳﺃ
ﺔﻀﻳﻮﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻳﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nutridar PSC published this content on 13 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2023 07:40:05 UTC.