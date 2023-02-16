Advanced search
    NDAR   JO4109411010

NUTRIDAR COMPANY

(NDAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-14
0.7400 JOD   +1.37%
0.7400 JOD   +1.37%
Nutridar : G.a (ndar) 2023 02 16
PU
02/08Nutridar : Disclosure (NDAR) 2023 02 08
PU
2022Nutridar Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Nutridar : G.A (NDAR) 2023 02 16

02/16/2023 | 03:19am EST
NUTRI DAR

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NUTRI DAR

ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 16-02-2023 11:02:37 AM

AM 11:02:37 2023-02-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of NUTRI DAR cordially invites

ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly

2023-04-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 18-04-2023 at

ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ

through visual and electronic communication to discuss

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 27-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﺔﻀﻳﻮﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻳﺃ

ﺔﻀﻳﻮﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻳﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Nutridar PSC published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
