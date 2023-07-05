NUTRI DAR

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NUTRI DAR

ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 05-07-2023 10:08:20 AM

AM 10:08:20 2023-07-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of NUTRI DAR cordially invites

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

you to attend the company's Extraordinary General

-07-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting which will be held at 10:00 on 27-07-

ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023

2023 at Through visual and electronic communication to

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ

discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Amending the Company's Articles and Memorandum of

ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﺎﻓﺭﺍ ﺐﺠﻳ) .ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ

Association (the proposed amendments must be attached

(ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻼﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟ ﻲﻓ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ

to the invitation)

1- Amending the Company's Articles and the

ﺩﺪﻋ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺰﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ 1-

ﺪﻘﻋ ﻦﻣ (7) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ

Memorandum of Association of Nutridar Company to

: ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (ﺃ/22) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ

increase the number of the board of directors' members

ﻦﻣ ﻒﻟﺆﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺎﻬﻧﻭﺆﺷ ﻒﻳﺮﺼﺗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﻰﻟﻮﺘﻳ "

of the company by amending Article (7) of the Company's

ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﻊﺑﺭﺃ ﺓﺪﻤﻟ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﻹﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻄﺑ ﻢﻫﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﺇ ﻢﺘﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﺴﻤﺧ

Article and Article (22) Paragraph (A) of Memorandum of

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻈﻧﻻﺍﻭ ﻦﻴﻧﺍﻮﻘﻠﻟ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

Association :

"ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

" the company is managed by a Board of Directors

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺢﺒﺼﺘﻟ

consisting of Five members who are elected for four years

ﻦﻣ ﻒﻟﺆﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺎﻬﻧﻭﺆﺷ ﻒﻳﺮﺼﺗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﻰﻟﻮﺘﻳ "

in accordance with the applicable laws, regulations and

ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﻊﺑﺭﺃ ﺓﺪﻤﻟ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﻹﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻄﺑ ﻢﻫﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﺇ ﻢﺘﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﺘﺳ

the Memorandum of Association".

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻈﻧﻻﺍﻭ ﻦﻴﻧﺍﻮﻘﻠﻟ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

To be as follows:

" ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

" the company is managed by a Board of Directors

consisting of Six members who are elected for four years

in accordance with the applicable laws, regulations and

the Memorandum of Association".

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

2- Election of a board member due to an increase in the

ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﺀﻮﺿ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ 2-

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

number of board seats.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

NUTRI DAR

