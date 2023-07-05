NUTRI DAR
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: NUTRI DAR
ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 05-07-2023 10:08:20 AM
AM 10:08:20 2023-07-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of NUTRI DAR cordially invites
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺀﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
you to attend the company's Extraordinary General
-07-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
Assembly Meeting which will be held at 10:00 on 27-07-
ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023
2023 at Through visual and electronic communication to
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ
discuss the following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Amending the Company's Articles and Memorandum of
ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﺎﻓﺭﺍ ﺐﺠﻳ) .ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ
Association (the proposed amendments must be attached
(ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻼﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟ ﻲﻓ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ
to the invitation)
1- Amending the Company's Articles and the
ﺩﺪﻋ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺰﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ 1-
ﺪﻘﻋ ﻦﻣ (7) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ
Memorandum of Association of Nutridar Company to
: ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (ﺃ/22) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ
increase the number of the board of directors' members
ﻦﻣ ﻒﻟﺆﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺎﻬﻧﻭﺆﺷ ﻒﻳﺮﺼﺗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﻰﻟﻮﺘﻳ "
of the company by amending Article (7) of the Company's
ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﻊﺑﺭﺃ ﺓﺪﻤﻟ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﻹﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻄﺑ ﻢﻫﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﺇ ﻢﺘﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﺴﻤﺧ
Article and Article (22) Paragraph (A) of Memorandum of
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻈﻧﻻﺍﻭ ﻦﻴﻧﺍﻮﻘﻠﻟ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
Association :
"ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
" the company is managed by a Board of Directors
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺢﺒﺼﺘﻟ
consisting of Five members who are elected for four years
ﻦﻣ ﻒﻟﺆﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺎﻬﻧﻭﺆﺷ ﻒﻳﺮﺼﺗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﻰﻟﻮﺘﻳ "
in accordance with the applicable laws, regulations and
ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﻊﺑﺭﺃ ﺓﺪﻤﻟ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﻹﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻄﺑ ﻢﻫﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﺇ ﻢﺘﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﺘﺳ
the Memorandum of Association".
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻈﻧﻻﺍﻭ ﻦﻴﻧﺍﻮﻘﻠﻟ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
To be as follows:
" ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
" the company is managed by a Board of Directors
consisting of Six members who are elected for four years
in accordance with the applicable laws, regulations and
the Memorandum of Association".
Other:
:ﺮﺧﺁ
2- Election of a board member due to an increase in the
ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﺀﻮﺿ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ 2-
.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ
number of board seats.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Page 1 of 2
NUTRI DAR
User Name: ﺔﻀﻳﻮﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻳﺃ
ﺔﻀﻳﻮﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻳﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nutridar PSC published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2023 07:40:28 UTC.