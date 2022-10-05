Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nutrien Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
114.52 CAD   -3.92%
05:46pBrazil fertilizer deliveries seen dropping 5%-7%, Anda says
RE
04:04pBrazil fertilizer deliveries seen dropping 5%-7%, Anda says
RE
10/03RBC Capital Adds Nutrien to Top 30 Global Ideas For 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil fertilizer deliveries seen dropping 5%-7%, Anda says

10/05/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Fertilizer deliveries to Brazilian farmers could fall between 5% and 7% this year, an executive at Brazilian trade group Anda said on Wednesday, citing figures from analysts and industry estimates.

Anda, which represents global suppliers including Nutrien and Mosaic, said farmers have delayed purchases or decided not to buy fertilizer this season amid a rise in prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After the conflict began, Brazil hurried to secure supplies, as it depends on imports for 85% of its domestic use, pressuring ports and other logistics capabilities.

"We brought in more fertilizers than the farmer needed at that time," Ricardo Tortorella, Anda's executive director, said referring to the first half of 2022. "This clogged up ports, all of them are full until today."

Tortorella said potential unforeseen weather problems, uncertainty over Chinese demand for crops and the war in Ukraine

had also accounted for the weaker demand for fertilizer. Logistics bottlenecks at ports had not affected deliveries to farmers, he said.

"The grower's atypical stance is natural," he said. "The farmer has to calculate risks and do a lot of math."

Volatile fertilizer prices have somewhat abated, which could raise demand for fertilizers in the short term, Tortorella and an analyst said.

While the fear of global fertilizer shortages drove up imports in Brazil, it also changed the outlook for domestic production, which is slated to grow for the first time in 15 years, according to Tortorella.

Anda's latest data for fertilizer deliveries in July, released this week, had pointed to the possibility of a drop in deliveries this year.

Deliveries in July fell by almost 30%, with deliveries between January and July down nearly 9% to 21.7 million tonnes.

Still, a fall in deliveries will not compromise expectations for a bumper grain crop, Tortorella said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Richard Pullin )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.34% 5.1376 Delayed Quote.-19.95%
NUTRIEN LTD. -3.92% 114.52 Delayed Quote.25.36%
All news about NUTRIEN LTD.
05:46pBrazil fertilizer deliveries seen dropping 5%-7%, Anda says
RE
04:04pBrazil fertilizer deliveries seen dropping 5%-7%, Anda says
RE
10/03RBC Capital Adds Nutrien to Top 30 Global Ideas For 2022
MT
10/03RBC Capital Markets Flags Decline In Fertilizer Equities
MT
10/03RBC Capital Markets Expects Nutrien To Benefit From Favorable Outlook On Fertilizer Mar..
MT
09/26RBC Capital Markets Says Fertilizer Prices Down Again As Demand Remains Muted
MT
09/26RBC Capital Markets Says Nutrien Forecasts Tight Fertilizer Market For Several Years
MT
09/12RBC Capital Markets Says Fertilizer Prices Fall While Crop Prices Firm
MT
09/08S&P Revises Nutrien's Outlook to Positive On Improving Financial Performance; Up 1.4%
MT
09/07Canada can cut fertilizer emissions 14% by 2030 -agriculture groups
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39 682 M - -
Net income 2022 8 533 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,65x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 47 370 M 46 980 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 87,90 $
Average target price 111,93 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.25.36%47 370
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.83.44%27 847
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-6.00%21 024
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.48.43%20 934
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-32.52%18 237
THE MOSAIC COMPANY32.58%17 985