  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Nutrien Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's Nutrien raises profit outlook as fertilizer demand booms

11/01/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd on Monday raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook, encouraged by robust demand in the global crop and fertilizer markets.

Potash fertilizer prices have risen to their highest levels in more than a decade, lifted by strong prices of corn, palm oil and canola, along with potash supply concerns.

Canpotex Ltd, the export company owned by Nutrien and Mosaic Co, has said it sold out of potash through 2021.

"Global potash prices continue to increase in all key spot markets, driven by record global demand and strong grower margins," the company said in a statement.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company increased its adjusted net earnings forecast to between $5.85 and $6.10 per share, from $4.60 to $5.10 per share earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 316 M - -
Net income 2021 2 809 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 39 813 M 39 932 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 69,76 $
Average target price 75,98 $
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mayo M. Schmidt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.41.25%39 815
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD217.76%24 554
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY104.47%20 559
THE MOSAIC COMPANY80.66%15 792
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.11.82%15 679
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA23.82%13 277