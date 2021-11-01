Canada's Nutrien raises profit outlook as fertilizer demand booms

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd
on Monday raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook,
encouraged by robust demand in the global crop and fertilizer
markets.
Potash fertilizer prices have risen to their highest levels
in more than a decade, lifted by strong prices of corn, palm oil
and canola, along with potash supply concerns.
Canpotex Ltd, the export company owned by Nutrien and Mosaic
Co, has said it sold out of potash through 2021.
"Global potash prices continue to increase in all key spot
markets, driven by record global demand and strong grower
margins," the company said in a statement.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company increased its
adjusted net earnings forecast to between $5.85 and $6.10 per
share, from $4.60 to $5.10 per share earlier.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg; Editing by Devika Syamnath)