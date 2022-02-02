Log in
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
Corteva eyes annual sales above expectations on solid demand

02/02/2022
The logo for Corteva Agriscience, a former division of DowDuPont, is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc on Wednesday forecast 2022 sales above market expectations as the insecticide and seed maker benefited from strong demand and higher prices.

U.S. farmers are pre-buying seeds and chemicals in a bid to secure supplies for next spring, amid rising prices due to labor issues, tightened global supplies of fertilizers and chemicals and surging demand.

Sales of the company's crop-protection products rose 6% in the quarter led by its herbicides, Enlist and Arylex, and Isoclast insecticide, while strong demand for corn in Latin America and higher volumes boosted its seed segment sales by 12%.

"Global agriculture fundamentals remain strong going into 2022, and we expect demand across the industry to remain resilient despite other macro challenges," chief executive Chuck Magro said.

The company, spun off in 2019 after a merger of Dow Chemical and Dupont, said it expected net sales of $16.7 billion to $17 billion for the year 2022, above estimates of $16.62 billion.

Corteva forecast operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.8 billion to $3 billion. Analysts expected the company to post core earnings of $2.98 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Corteva's shares were down as much as 5.46% at $45.5 in extended trading.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company's net sales rose 8.48% to $3.48 billion in the fourth quarter, which were slightly above market estimates of $3.46 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The company's operating earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarter stood at $262 million, or 8 cents per share, missing analysts' estimate of 9 cents

Corteva named ex-Nutrien head Chuck Magro as its chief executive officer in November, after its previous CEO retired amid activist investor Starboard Value's push to oust him.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORTEVA, INC. 0.42% 48.13 Delayed Quote.1.37%
NUTRIEN LTD. 0.78% 93.51 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
All news about NUTRIEN LTD.
05:51pCorteva eyes annual sales above expectations on solid demand
RE
02/01Potash Stocks Rise as Geopolitical Events in Belarus, Russia Send Potash Prices to Near..
MT
02/01Canada's Nutrien eyes potash production boost amid turmoil in Russia, Belarus
RE
01/24RBC Capital Markets Expects Nutrien to Hit High End of Q4 Earnings Guidance
MT
01/19Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
BU
01/18Aberdeen International Inc. Investee, AES-100 Inc., Accelerates Development and Commerc..
AQ
01/17Aberdeen International Investee AES-100 Appoints Channce Fuller as President and CEO; F..
MT
01/17PowerTap Subsidiary AES-100 Inc. Accelerates Development and Commercialization of Green..
AQ
01/13Berenberg Bank Adjusts Nutrien's Price Target to $83 From $80, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/10NUTRIEN : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 391 M - -
Net income 2021 3 301 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 42 063 M 42 064 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float -
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 73,13 $
Average target price 79,70 $
Spread / Average Target 9,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.-2.41%41 739
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-15.20%25 631
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-3.51%21 800
THE MOSAIC COMPANY10.94%16 519
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.7.38%16 199
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.5.20%15 970