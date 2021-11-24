Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nutrien Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farms

11/24/2021 | 01:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A handful of urea pellets is seen in Argentina

(Reuters) - A global shortage of nitrogen fertilizer is driving prices to record levels, prompting North America's farmers to delay purchases and raising the risk of a spring scramble to apply the crop nutrient before planting season.

Farmers apply nitrogen to boost yields of corn, canola and wheat, and higher fertilizer costs could translate into higher meat and bread prices.

World food prices hit a 10-year high, according to the United Nations food agency, led by increases in cereal crops like wheat and vegetable oils.

The Texas Arctic Blast in February and Hurricane Ida in August disrupted U.S. fertilizer production. Then, prices of natural gas, a key input in producing nitrogen, soared in Europe due to high demand and low supplies. Global urea prices this month topped $1,000 per tonne for the first time, according to BMO Capital Markets. Russia and China have curbed exports.

In the United States, nitrogen fertilizer supplies are adequate for applications before winter, said Daren Coppock, CEO at U.S.-based Agricultural Retailers Association. Applying fertilizer before winter reduces farmers' spring workload.

But with prices so high, some farmers are delaying purchases, risking a scramble for supplies during their busiest time of year, Coppock said.

Global fertilizer sales were worth $53 billion in 2020, and prices are at least 80% higher so far this year, according to Argus Media.

Normally, MKC, a Kansas farm cooperative, sells fertilizer to farmers for payment up front with delivery months down the road, giving growers certainty about a key expense.

With prices soaring, MKC has scaled back its pre-paid sales out of caution.

"You just don't know what the price is going to be. It has put a lot of retailers in a tough spot," said Troy Walker, MKC's director of retail fertilizer.

Delaying fertilizer purchases until spring runs the risk of further supply chain congestion as farmers rush to apply fertilizer and plant seed during a tight window.

"There's going to be a lot of people who wait and see," Coppock said. "(But) if everybody's scrambling in the spring to get enough, somebody's corn isn't going to get covered."

Wisconsin farmer Jim Zimmerman decided to bite the bullet and secure all his fertilizer for spring, this year.

"It's next year's prices I'm worried about," Zimmerman said. "It could get worse."

Nutrien Ltd, the largest U.S. farm supplier, has secured less nitrogen fertilizer than usual for spring delivery because manufacturers are making less available, said Jeff Tarsi, the company's senior vice president of retail. Sales to farmers are likely to occur closer to spring than usual, he said.

The one nitrogen product that is running short in North America is urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), said Kreg Ruhl, crop nutrients manager at Illinois-based farm cooperative Growmark. UAN is a liquid form that is convenient for farmers to apply.

The U.S. International Trade Commission is conducting an anti-dumping investigation into UAN from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago, at the request of U.S. producer CF Industries.

Importers are reluctant to book shipments into 2022, because they may have to pay retroactive duties if CF wins its case, Ruhl said.

Farmers could reduce their fertilizer needs by planting more soybeans and less corn, but there is little evidence many plan to do so.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast U.S. corn plantings would decline to 92 million acres in 2022, from 93.3 million in 2021.

Waiting until spring to buy fertilizer could disappoint some farmers, said Matt Conacher, senior fertilizer manager at Federated Cooperatives Limited, a Canadian wholesale seller.

"My advice is, if you can get your fertilizer now, do so."

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Lisa Shumaker)

By Rod Nickel


© Reuters 2021
All news about NUTRIEN LTD.
01:28aFertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farms
RE
11/23Nutrien Announces Pedro Farah as a Speaker at the Scotiabank Mining Virtual Conference
BU
11/18FEATURE-CLIMATE-FRIENDLY FARMING : Greenland's melting glaciers offer an answer
RE
11/16NUTRIEN : Announces $1.8 Billion of Redemptions and an Offer to Purchase $300 Million in A..
PU
11/16Nutrien Announces $1.8 Billion of Redemptions and an Offer to Purchase $300 Million in ..
BU
11/16Nutrien Details US$1.8 Billion of Redemptions and an Offer to Purchase $300 Million in ..
MT
11/16NUTRIEN BRIEF : Details US$1.8 Billion of Redemptions and an Offer to Purchase $300 Millio..
MT
11/16Nutrien Announces $1.8 Billion of Redemptions and an Offer to Purchase $300 Million in ..
CI
11/10Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and M..
BU
11/04Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Nutrien to $75 from $70, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 243 M - -
Net income 2021 3 090 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 486 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 664 M 39 575 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 0,00 $
Average target price 78,37 $
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mayo M. Schmidt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.43.93%39 575
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD230.43%24 675
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY107.44%21 295
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.36.73%19 172
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.68.54%13 943
THE MOSAIC COMPANY58.24%13 798