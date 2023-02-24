Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nutrien Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:44:46 2023-02-24 pm EST
104.04 CAD   -1.17%
12:25pNutrien : 2022 Nutrien Annual Report
PU
12:25pNutrien : 2022 Nutrien Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
12:20pNutrien Files 2022 Annual Disclosures
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nutrien : 2022 Nutrien Annual Report

02/24/2023 | 12:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 / Annual Report

About this report:

You can find this report and information on Nutrien on our website at nutrien.com. While we include certain non-financial information in this report, more detailed information on our sustainability strategy and performance is provided on our website at nutrien.com/sustainability.

01 Overview

02 2022 Year in Review

04 2022 Performance Highlights

  1. 2030 Sustainability Commitments
  2. Letter from Our President and CEO
  1. Management's Discussion & Analysis
  1. Our Approach to Annual Reporting
  2. Our Company
  3. Global Profile
  4. How We Create Value

14 Operating Segments

  1. Our Operating Environment
  2. Megatrends

19 Market Fundamentals and Competitive Landscape

  1. Our Strategy
  2. Nutrien's Strategy
  3. Operating Segment Focus
  1. Capital Allocation Framework
  1. Our Governance

31 Corporate Governance

  1. Risk Governance
  2. Risk Management Process
  3. Our Key Enterprise Risks
  1. Our Results and Outlook

41 Operating Segment Performance

  1. Performance Against 2023 Targets
  2. 2023 Outlook and Guidance
  1. Financial Highlights
  1. Other and Appendices
  1. Five-YearHighlights
  1. Financial Statements & Notes

The Overview and Letter from our President and CEO contain certain non-IFRS financial measures and other financial measures which do not have a standard meaning under IFRS including:

  • Adjusted EBITDA and related guidance
  • Adjusted net earnings per share
  • Growth Capital
  • Return on invested capital ("ROIC")
  • Adjusted net debt

For definitions, further information and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures under IFRS, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. See the "Other Financial Measures" and "Terms & Definitions" sections for definitions, abbreviations and terms used in this annual report.

Nutrien Annual Report 2022 1

Living Our Purpose

Nutrien's purpose is Feeding the Future, which is rooted in the global challenge of feeding, clothing and fueling a population of 10 billion people by 2050. As the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, Nutrien plays a leading role in cultivating solutions for growers to meet this challenge and support a new era of sustainable agriculture. By leveraging the competitive advantages of our integrated business model, we are well positioned to efficiently meet the needs of our customers and deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders.

Overview

Managementʼs Discussion & Analysis

Five-Year Highlights

Financial Statements

Other Information

2 Nutrien Annual Report 2022

Overview

2022 Year in Review

Advanced strategic initiatives throughout the year

Nutrien advanced several strategic actions that position our company to efficiently meet the needs of our customers, support long-term earnings growth and advancing our key environmental, social and governance ("ESG") priorities.

Delivered record cash

from operating activities of

$8.1B

Announced we are evaluating building one of the world's largest clean ammonia plants at our existing site in Geismar, LA

Acquired Brazilian Ag retailer Casa do Adubo S.A.

Appointed Ken Seitz as President and Chief

Executive Officer

Overview

Managementʼs Discussion & Analysis

Five-Year Highlights

Financial Statements

Other Information

Nutrien Annual Report 2022

3

2022

Returned

$5.6B

to shareholders

through share repurchases

and dividends

Announced plan to ramp up annual potash operational capability

to 18Mmt

Awarded an aggregate of

$500K

to two early-stage companies through our Radicle Inclusion

Challenge

The recipients are committed to driving

$33M invested in our communities with a focus on food

diversity and inclusion goals while

security and sustainability.

advancing agriculture technologies

Overview

Managementʼs Discussion & Analysis

Five-Year Highlights

Financial Statements

Other Information

Disclaimer

Nutrien Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 17:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NUTRIEN LTD.
12:25pNutrien : 2022 Nutrien Annual Report
PU
12:25pNutrien : 2022 Nutrien Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
12:20pNutrien Files 2022 Annual Disclosures
BU
02/22Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO and BofA Investor Conferences
BU
02/22Mosaic misses quarterly profit estimate amid lower demand for fertilizers
RE
02/22Agricultural Chemical Stocks Offer Investors Big Opportunities For Gains
AQ
02/21RBC Capital Markets Cuts Nutrien's Price Target
MT
02/21RBC Adjusts Price Target on Nutrien to $110 From $115, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
02/21HSBC Adjusts Price Target on Nutrien to $81 From $83, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
02/21Nutrien Target Price Lowered to $110 at RBC
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 565 M - -
Net income 2022 7 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,76x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 38 749 M 38 749 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 77,62 $
Average target price 90,85 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.6.49%38 749
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.9.59%24 993
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD9.87%19 608
THE MOSAIC COMPANY17.39%17 462
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.1.27%16 876
FMC CORPORATION3.43%16 144