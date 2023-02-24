Nutrien : 2022 Nutrien Annual Report

You can find this report and information on Nutrien on our website at nutrien.com. While we include certain non-financial information in this report, more detailed information on our sustainability strategy and performance is provided on our website at nutrien.com/sustainability.
01 Overview
02 2022 Year in Review
04 2022 Performance Highlights
2030 Sustainability Commitments
Letter from Our President and CEO
Management's Discussion & Analysis
Our Approach to Annual Reporting
Our Company
Global Profile
How We Create Value
14 Operating Segments
Our Operating Environment
Megatrends
19 Market Fundamentals and Competitive Landscape
Our Strategy
Nutrien's Strategy
Operating Segment Focus
Capital Allocation Framework
Our Governance
31 Corporate Governance
Risk Governance
Risk Management Process
Our Key Enterprise Risks
Our Results and Outlook
41 Operating Segment Performance
Performance Against 2023 Targets
2023 Outlook and Guidance
Financial Highlights
Other and Appendices
Five-YearHighlights
Financial Statements & Notes
The Overview and Letter from our President and CEO contain certain non-IFRS financial measures and other financial measures which do not have a standard meaning under IFRS including:
Adjusted EBITDA and related guidance
Adjusted net earnings per share
Growth Capital
Return on invested capital ("ROIC")
Adjusted net debt
For definitions, further information and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures under IFRS, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. See the "Other Financial Measures" and "Terms & Definitions" sections for definitions, abbreviations and terms used in this annual report.
Living Our Purpose
Nutrien's purpose is Feeding the Future, which is rooted in the global challenge of feeding, clothing and fueling a population of 10 billion people by 2050. As the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, Nutrien plays a leading role in cultivating solutions for growers to meet this challenge and support a new era of sustainable agriculture. By leveraging the competitive advantages of our integrated business model, we are well positioned to efficiently meet the needs of our customers and deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders.
2022 Year in Review
Advanced strategic initiatives throughout the year
Nutrien advanced several strategic actions that position our company to efficiently meet the needs of our customers, support long-term earnings growth and advancing our key environmental, social and governance ("ESG") priorities.
Delivered record cash
from operating activities of
$8.1B
Announced we are evaluating building one of the world's largest clean ammonia plants at our existing site in Geismar, LA
Acquired Brazilian Ag retailer Casa do Adubo S.A.
AppointedKen Seitzas President and Chief
Executive Officer
2022
Returned
$5.6B
to shareholders
through share repurchases
and dividends
Announced plan to ramp up annual potash operational capability
to 18Mmt
Awarded an aggregate of
$500K
to two early-stage companies through our Radicle Inclusion
Challenge
The recipients are committed to driving
$33M invested in our communities with a focus on food
