Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nutrien Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:45:07 2023-02-24 pm EST
103.97 CAD   -1.23%
12:25pNutrien : 2022 Nutrien Annual Report
PU
12:25pNutrien : 2022 Nutrien Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
12:20pNutrien Files 2022 Annual Disclosures
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nutrien : 2022 Nutrien Management's Discussion and Analysis

02/24/2023 | 12:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 / Management's Discussion & Analysis

8 Nutrien Annual Report 2022

Management's Discussion

& Analysis

As at and for the year ended December 31, 2022

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is the responsibility of management and is dated as of February 16, 2023. The Board of Directors ("Board") of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its Audit Committee, composed entirely of independent directors. The Audit Committee reviews and, prior to its publication, recommends to the Board approval of this disclosure. The Board has approved this disclosure. The term "Nutrien" refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms "we", "us", "our", "Nutrien" and "the Company" refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. This MD&A is based on the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("consolidated financial statements") based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, unless otherwise stated.

This MD&A contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, which do not have a standard meaning under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Such non-IFRS financial measures and ratios include:

• Adjusted EBITDA

• Potash controllable cash cost of product

• Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest

• Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings

manufactured per tonne

margin

per share

• Ammonia controllable cash cost of product

• Retail cash operating coverage ratio

• Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per

manufactured per tonne

• Retail normalized comparable store sales

share guidance

• Retail adjusted average working capital to sales

• Return on invested capital

• Growth capital and growth capital allocation

and Retail adjusted average working capital to

• Net operating profit after taxes

• Gross margin excluding depreciation and

sales excluding Nutrien Financial

• Adjusted net debt

amortization per tonne - manufactured

For definitions, further information and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures under IFRS, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Other Financial Measures" sections.

Also see the cautionary statement in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section.

All references to per share amounts pertain to diluted net earnings (loss) per share. Financial data in this annual report are stated in millions of US dollars, which is the functional currency of Nutrien and the majority of its subsidiaries, unless otherwise noted. Information that is not meaningful is indicated by n/m.

See the "Other Financial Measures" and "Terms & Definitions" sections for definitions, abbreviations and terms used in this annual report including the MD&A.

Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The information contained on or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into this MD&A or any other report or document we file with or furnish to applicable Canadian or US securities regulatory authorities.

Overview

Managementʼs Discussion & Analysis

Five-Year Highlights

Financial Statements

Other Information

Nutrien Annual Report 2022

9

Our Approach to Annual Reporting

Taking steps toward a more integrated approach to reporting

Nutrien is on a path to a more integrated approach in our annual reporting, with the goal to communicate how we evaluate the opportunities and challenges in our operating environment, which shape our approach to setting strategy, managing risk and governing our actions. The priorities of our key stakeholders impact the way we approach value creation, including addressing key sustainability priorities.

10

Our

Company

Outlines who we are as a company, where we operate, how we create value and describes each of our operating segments

Global Profile

page 11

How We Create Value

page 12

Our Operating Segments

page 14

16

Our

Operating

Environment

Defines factors and trends that influence the environment we operate in

Megatrends

page 17

Market

Fundamentals

and Competitive

Landscape

page 19

22

Our

Strategy

Describes our corporate strategy and how each of our segments are supporting that strategy

Nutrien's

Strategy

page 23

Operating

Segment

Strategic Focus

page 24

Capital

Allocation

Framework

page 28

30

Our Governance

Describes our key corporate governance principles and risk identification process

Corporate

Governance

page 31

Our Board

and Executive

Leadership

page 32

Risk

Governance

page 33

Risk Management Process

page 34

35

Our Key

Enterprise

Risks

Outlines the key risks that affect our performance and our future operations

Key

Enterprise

Risks

page 36

40

Our Results and Outlook

Highlights our financial results for the year

2022 and outlook for 2023

Operating

Segment

Results

page 41

Performance

Against 2023

Targets

page 53

2023 Outlook and Guidance

page 54

Financial

Highlights

Page 57

Overview

Managementʼs Discussion & Analysis

Five-Year Highlights

Financial Statements

Other Information

10 Nutrien Annual Report 2022

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.

Overview

Managementʼs Discussion & Analysis

Five-Year Highlights

Financial Statements

Other Information

Nutrien Annual Report 2022

11

Our Company

Global Profile

Advantaged position across the agriculture value chain

Nutrien has operations and investments in 13 countries, supported by nearly 25,000 talented employees worldwide. We supply products and services to key markets in North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

Retail

Potash

Nitrogen

Phosphate

Joint Venture and Investments

European Distribution

WHERE OUR

WHERE OUR

WHAT IS OUR

WHERE OUR RETAIL

EARNINGS COME FROM

EMPLOYEES WORK

PRODUCTION CAPACITY

SELLING LOCATIONS

Adjusted EBITDA by operating

Nameplate production capacity

ARE SITUATED

segment in 2022 ($ billions)

(million tonnes of fertilizer N-P-K)

Potash

Nitrogen

North

Potash

America

USA

$5.8

$3.9

18,750

20.6

1,175

Europe

Canada

Australia

Retail

50

South

Phosphoric Acid

Ammonia

375

Phosphate

Australia

275

$2.3

America

(Phosphate)

(Nitrogen)

South America

$0.6

2,800

3,100

1.7

7.1

250

Overview

Managementʼs Discussion & Analysis

Five-Year Highlights

Financial Statements

Other Information

Disclaimer

Nutrien Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 17:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NUTRIEN LTD.
12:25pNutrien : 2022 Nutrien Annual Report
PU
12:25pNutrien : 2022 Nutrien Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
12:20pNutrien Files 2022 Annual Disclosures
BU
02/22Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO and BofA Investor Conferences
BU
02/22Mosaic misses quarterly profit estimate amid lower demand for fertilizers
RE
02/22Agricultural Chemical Stocks Offer Investors Big Opportunities For Gains
AQ
02/21RBC Capital Markets Cuts Nutrien's Price Target
MT
02/21RBC Adjusts Price Target on Nutrien to $110 From $115, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
02/21HSBC Adjusts Price Target on Nutrien to $81 From $83, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
02/21Nutrien Target Price Lowered to $110 at RBC
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 565 M - -
Net income 2022 7 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,76x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 38 749 M 38 749 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 77,62 $
Average target price 90,85 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.6.49%38 749
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.9.59%24 993
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD9.87%19 608
THE MOSAIC COMPANY17.39%17 462
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.1.27%16 876
FMC CORPORATION3.43%16 144