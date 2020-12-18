Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Nutrien Ltd.    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nutrien : Announces Agreement for Sale of Equity Position in MOPCO and Settlement of All Arbitration Claims

12/18/2020 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR)(“Nutrien”) announced today that, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, it has entered into an agreement with the Government of Egypt (through the Egyptian Ministries of Finance and Petroleum) to sell 100% of its stake in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E. (MOPCO) totaling 59,573,922 ordinary MOPCO shares and upon closing to settle all arbitration claims it has made against the Government of Egypt and MOPCO’s affiliate, the Egyptian Nitrogen Products Company S.A.E. Total gross proceeds resulting from the sale of shares as well as the settlements amongst the parties total $540 million, which, subject to customary closing conditions, are expected to be received in full upon close before the end of December 2020. This investment has historically contributed $15 to $20 million per year to Nutrien’s Adjusted EBITDA.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities legislation (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this press release, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to, among other things, completion of the sale of the MOPCO Shares, including the expected proceeds and timing thereof.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, as well as various assumptions and business sensitivities, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Nutrien, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, which includes the possibility that approvals and/or clearances required to be obtained in connection with the proposed sale, or other conditions to closing, will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, and the risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Canadian securities commissions and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable U.S. federal securities law. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements. Although we believe these assumptions are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about NUTRIEN LTD.
01:23pNUTRIEN : Announces Agreement for Sale of Equity Position in MOPCO and Settlemen..
BU
12/15NUTRIEN : Target Price Raised at RBC Capital Markets
MT
12/15NUTRIEN : RBC Capital Adjusts Nutrien's Price Target to $55 From $47, Maintains ..
MT
12/14NUTRIEN : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Nutrien to C$72 From C$66, Main..
MT
12/14Morgan Stanley Adjusts Nutrien's Price Target to $50 from $42, Keeps Equalwei..
MT
12/10NUTRIEN : Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.45 per Share
BU
12/04ANALYST ACTIONS : UBS Adjusts Nutrien's Price Target to $56 From $46, Reiterates..
MT
12/03Susquehanna Downgrades Nutrien to Neutral From Positive
MT
12/03North American farmers profit as consumers pressure food business to go green
RE
12/01Nutrien Outperform Rating Reiterated at RBC Capital Markets Following Investo..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 867 M - -
Net income 2020 201 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 708 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 65,2x
Yield 2020 3,72%
Capitalization 27 545 M 27 589 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 22 300
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,57 $
Last Close Price 48,40 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles V. Magro President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mayo M. Schmidt Chairman
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Burley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.-0.82%27 589
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.75.35%12 528
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY88.24%11 131
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-3.26%10 859
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY10.84%9 540
THE MOSAIC COMPANY6.75%8 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ