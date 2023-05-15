Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nutrien Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15:23 2023-05-15 pm EDT
83.82 CAD   +3.32%
05:20pNutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO Farm to Market Conference
BU
08:18aWells Fargo Adjusts Nutrien's Price Target to $62 From $82, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
05/12TD Securities Adjusts Nutrien Price Target to $72 From $80, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO Farm to Market Conference

05/15/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 17 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 181 M - -
Net income 2023 3 533 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,32x
Yield 2023 3,43%
Capitalization 29 734 M 29 818 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 24 700
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 59,94 $
Average target price 76,96 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Burley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.-17.93%29 734
CORTEVA, INC.-2.99%40 534
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-10.22%20 475
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-10.12%16 857
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-8.33%15 555
FMC CORPORATION-12.20%13 713
