Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference on Tuesday, February 27 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.