Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference on Tuesday, February 27 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215552418/en/