NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
05/09 04:00:00 pm EDT
120.85 CAD   -9.60%
05:31pNutrien Announces Mark Thompson as a Speaker at the Goldman Sachs Investor Conference
BU
12:57pNutrien Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:01pUBS Adjusts Nutrien Price Target to $125 From $130, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Nutrien Announces Mark Thompson as a Speaker at the Goldman Sachs Investor Conference

05/09/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrien’s Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, will be speaking at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference virtually on Thursday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 40 194 M - -
Net income 2022 8 557 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,01x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 57 279 M 56 743 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 99,0%
