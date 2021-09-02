Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nutrien Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nutrien : Announces Pedro Farah as a Speaker at the RBC Global Industrials Conference

09/02/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Pedro Farah, Nutrien’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The fireside chat and question & answer session will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NUTRIEN LTD.
01:31pNUTRIEN : Announces Pedro Farah as a Speaker at the RBC Global Industrials Confe..
BU
08/27NUTRIEN : Belaruskali to raise capacity as Lukashenko plays down sanctions risks..
RE
08/23NUTRIEN : Announces Mark Thompson as a Speaker at the Raymond James 2021 Diversi..
BU
08/20NUTRIEN : HSBC Adjusts Nutrien's Price Target to $73 From $68, Reiterates Buy Ra..
MT
08/17Canada's Nutrien confident in potash demand even with BHP's huge mine project
RE
08/17LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : BHP reshapes portfolio, set to quit London's FTSE
RE
08/17BHP reshapes portfolio, set to quit London's FTSE
RE
08/11NUTRIEN : Keeps Outperform Rating at RBC Capital Markets; Price Target Boosted t..
MT
08/11NUTRIEN : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Nutrien's Price Target to $77 From $75, Maintai..
MT
08/11NUTRIEN : RBC Raises Price Target on Nutrien to $73 From $69, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 993 M - -
Net income 2021 2 690 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 34 420 M 34 433 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 60,31 $
Average target price 73,09 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mayo M. Schmidt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.24.33%34 687
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD351.92%33 599
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY55.83%15 942
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.6.23%14 982
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA21.77%12 717
THE MOSAIC COMPANY38.24%12 085