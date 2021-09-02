Nutrien : Announces Pedro Farah as a Speaker at the RBC Global Industrials Conference

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Pedro Farah, Nutrien’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The fireside chat and question & answer session will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide.

