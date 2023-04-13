Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Nutrien Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:16:22 2023-04-13 pm EDT
97.24 CAD   +0.16%
05:00pNutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call
BU
08:07aNutrien Price Target Lowered to US$100 at RBC
MT
07:52aRBC Lowers Price Target on Nutrien to $100 From $110, Expects Guidance Cuts for Q1, 2023; Outperform Rating Maintained
MT
Summary 
Summary

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

04/13/2023 | 05:00pm EDT
Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-396-8049 or 1-416-764-8646. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 354422#. The recording will be available through August 9, 2023.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 31 944 M - -
Net income 2023 4 968 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 431 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,60x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 36 005 M 36 253 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 24 700
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 72,18 $
Average target price 89,19 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Burley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.-1.79%36 005
CORTEVA, INC.5.12%44 032
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-4.07%21 877
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-4.19%17 574
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.31%16 219
THE MOSAIC COMPANY6.59%15 529
