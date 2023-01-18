Advanced search
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-18 pm EST
104.45 CAD   +2.27%
05:22pNutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
BU
01/16Nutrien Brief: Rated Sector Perform With a Price Target of US$100 Per Share at Scotiabank, Which Sees 8% Profit Miss Vs Street Expectations In Next Quarter On Weak Demand Drivers
MT
01/12Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Nutrien to $91 From $93, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

01/18/2023 | 05:22pm EST
Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8683. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 345556#. The recording will be available through May 29, 2023.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 693 M - -
Net income 2022 7 479 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 734 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,75x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 39 686 M 39 553 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 76,29 $
Average target price 97,76 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.3.32%39 686
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.4.80%24 148
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD8.55%19 927
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-5.20%17 672
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.0.94%16 872
THE MOSAIC COMPANY7.70%16 088