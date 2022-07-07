Log in
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-07-07 pm EDT
99.89 CAD   +3.29%
06/30Nutrien Ltd. agreed to acquire Marca Agro Mercantil LTDA.
CI
06/28From war to wild weather, global crop problems point to years of high food prices
RE
06/27RBC Capital Markets Says Nutrien, Mosaic To Continue Benefiting From Tight Potash Market
MT
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

07/07/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8683. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 88294295. The recording will be available through November 2, 2022.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 40 305 M - -
Net income 2022 8 488 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,86x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 40 812 M 41 072 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 74,03 $
Average target price 118,74 $
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.1.71%40 812
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-4.44%26 242
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.67.90%23 808
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.18.10%17 437
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-24.69%16 866
PJSC PHOSAGRO35.78%16 362