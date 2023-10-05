Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release third quarter earnings results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss and answer investor questions on third quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 0646759#. The recording will be available through January 31, 2024.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005821604/en/