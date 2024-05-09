Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2024 (the “Meeting”). A total of 369,251,444 common shares, representing 74.66% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Nutrien’s 12 director nominees were elected:

Votes For (percent) Votes Against (percent) Christopher M. Burley 98.33% 1.67% Maura J. Clark 98.95% 1.05% Russell K. Girling 98.31% 1.69% Michael J. Hennigan 94.88% 5.12% Miranda C. Hubbs 98.48% 1.52% Raj S. Kushwaha 98.99% 1.01% Julie A. Lagacy 99.22% 0.78% Consuelo E. Madere 98.56% 1.44% Keith G. Martell 99.01% 0.99% Aaron W. Regent 97.69% 2.31% Ken A. Seitz 99.25% 0.75% Nelson L.C. Silva 99.01% 0.99%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Nutrien.

Votes For (percent): 99.45%

Votes Withheld (percent): 0.55%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Nutrien’s approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For (percent): 94.58%

Votes Against (percent): 5.42%

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world.

