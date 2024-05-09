Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2024 (the “Meeting”). A total of 369,251,444 common shares, representing 74.66% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Nutrien’s 12 director nominees were elected:

Votes For (percent)

Votes Against (percent)

Christopher M. Burley

98.33%

1.67%

Maura J. Clark

98.95%

1.05%

Russell K. Girling

98.31%

1.69%

Michael J. Hennigan

94.88%

5.12%

Miranda C. Hubbs

98.48%

1.52%

Raj S. Kushwaha

98.99%

1.01%

Julie A. Lagacy

99.22%

0.78%

Consuelo E. Madere

98.56%

1.44%

Keith G. Martell

99.01%

0.99%

Aaron W. Regent

97.69%

2.31%

Ken A. Seitz

99.25%

0.75%

Nelson L.C. Silva

99.01%

0.99%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Nutrien.

Votes For (percent): 99.45%
Votes Withheld (percent): 0.55%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Nutrien’s approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For (percent): 94.58%
Votes Against (percent): 5.42%

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.