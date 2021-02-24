Log in
NUTRIEN LTD.

Nutrien : CEO Chuck Magro to Speak at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference

02/24/2021
Nutrien Ltd (NYSE, TSX: NTR) announced today that Mr. Chuck Magro, Nutrien’s President and CEO, will be speaking at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference on Tuesday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The fireside chat and question and answer session will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 996 M - -
Net income 2020 199 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 680 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 136x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 31 883 M 31 988 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 22 300
Free-Float 99,1%
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 62,74 $
Last Close Price 56,01 $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles V. Magro President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mayo M. Schmidt Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.15.20%31 891
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.15.58%14 934
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA19.04%13 034
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY19.60%12 437
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY13.32%12 342
THE MOSAIC COMPANY28.34%11 195
