Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Nutrien Ltd.    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nutrien : CFO Pedro Farah to Speak at the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

02/24/2021 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Pedro Farah, Nutrien’s CFO, and Mr. Jeff Tarsi, Senior Vice President of North American Operations, will be speaking at the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 3 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

The fireside chat and question and answer session will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NUTRIEN LTD.
05:55pNUTRIEN : CFO Pedro Farah to Speak at the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and..
BU
05:53pNUTRIEN : CEO Chuck Magro to Speak at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conf..
BU
02/23NUTRIEN : HSBC Downgrades Nutrien to Hold from Buy
MT
02/22Canada's Just Energy forecasts $250 mln loss from frigid Texas weather
RE
02/22NUTRIEN : RBC Capital Adjusts Nutrien's Price Target to $60 From $57, Maintains ..
MT
02/19NUTRIEN : Target Price Boosted to US$53.00 at Credit Suisse Following Q4 Resuts
MT
02/19NUTRIEN : Credit Suisse Adjusts Nutrien's Price Target to $53 From $51, Keeps Ne..
MT
02/18Potash fertilizer producers eye surging demand but keep lid on supplies
RE
02/18BHP : Potash fertilizer producers eye surging demand but keep lid on supplies
RE
02/18NUTRIEN : UBS Adjusts Price Target for Nutrien to $65 From $56, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 996 M - -
Net income 2020 199 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 680 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 136x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 31 883 M 31 988 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 22 300
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 62,74 $
Last Close Price 56,01 $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles V. Magro President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mayo M. Schmidt Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.15.20%31 891
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.15.58%14 934
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA19.04%13 034
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY19.60%12 437
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY13.32%12 342
THE MOSAIC COMPANY28.34%11 195
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ