  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Nutrien Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nutrien : Canada's Nutrien boosts profit outlook on strong demand for fertilizers

08/09/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
(Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd on Monday raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook on the back of strong global demand for crop nutrients.

Crop prices continue to be supported by strong demand and less than expected supply, resulting in historically low global inventory and strong grower margins, Nutrien said in a statement.

"We expect these market fundamentals to continue beyond this season and be supportive of crop prices and grower margins into 2022," it added.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company now expects adjusted net earnings per share outlook to be between $4.60 and $5.10 for the year, from a prior forecast of $2.55 to $3.25.

Analysts, on average, were expecting $3.93 per share for full-year 2021, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Nutrien also said net earnings rose to $1.11 billion, or $1.94 per share, for the three months ended June 30, from $765 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 774 M - -
Net income 2021 2 107 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 33 940 M 33 889 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 59,52 $
Average target price 67,96 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mayo M. Schmidt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.22.04%33 908
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY50.62%15 410
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.2.16%13 202
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA25.08%12 775
THE MOSAIC COMPANY36.85%11 963
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.19.32%9 908