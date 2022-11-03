Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nutrien Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:58 2022-11-03 pm EDT
98.11 CAD   -13.81%
01:51pNutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.48 per Share
BU
01:01pUBS Adjusts Nutrien Price Target to $110 From $116, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11:26aNutrien Down Over 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.48 per Share

11/03/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.48 per share payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e., shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co., will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on December 30, 2022. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in US dollars. However, registered shareholders of Nutrien may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to US dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable. In addition, Nutrien offers registered shareholders direct deposit by electronic funds transfer for dividend payments.

Registered shareholders may elect to change the currency of their dividend and enroll for direct deposit by contacting, Nutrien’s registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., directly (1-800-564-6253 or service@computershare.com). Beneficial shareholders should contact their broker or other intermediary to determine the ability and necessary steps involved in an election to change the currency of their dividend payment. For further details, please visit www.nutrien.com/investors/shareholder-information/dividends.

All dividends paid by Nutrien are, pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), designated as eligible dividends.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39 758 M - -
Net income 2022 8 900 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,04x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 43 413 M 43 413 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 83,46 $
Average target price 107,73 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.19.72%44 977
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.85.92%26 139
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.45.76%20 558
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-9.17%20 318
THE MOSAIC COMPANY32.07%17 916
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-35.66%16 976