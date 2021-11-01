Homepage Equities Canada Toronto Stock Exchange Nutrien Ltd. News Summary NTR CA67077M1086 NUTRIEN LTD. (NTR) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/01 04:10:05 pm 88.43 CAD +2.23% 05:10p Canada's Nutrien raises profit outlook as fertilizer demand booms RE 05:10p GUIDANCE : (NTR.TO) NUTRIEN Nutrien Raised FY21 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net EPS Guidance to US$6.9 to $7.1 Billion and $5.85 to $6.10 Per Share MT 05:04p Earnings Flash (NTR.TO) NUTRIEN Reports Q3 Adjusted Net Earnings US$1.38 per share MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Nutrien Delivers Record Third Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance 11/01/2021 | 05:02pm EDT Send by mail :

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its third quarter 2021 results, with net earnings of $726 million ($1.25 diluted earnings per share). Third-quarter adjusted net earnings1 were $1.38 per share and adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.6 billion. "Nutrien delivered record earnings in the third quarter driven by the decisive actions we made across our business units and leveraging our competitive advantages to benefit from strong market fundamentals. The results demonstrate our ability to efficiently and reliably deliver crop inputs and services to our customers amid global supply uncertainties, and we remain focused on our essential role to support global food security and sustainable food production," commented Mayo Schmidt, Nutrien's President and CEO. "We are raising full-year 2021 adjusted earnings guidance and expect this positive momentum to continue into 2022. We expect to generate significant free cash flow and to meaningfully strengthen our balance sheet through debt reduction, providing flexibility to deliver on future growth opportunities and return cash to shareholders," added Mr. Schmidt. Highlights: Nutrien generated record adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 billion and free cash flow1 of $2.8 billion in the first nine months of 2021. We repurchased 2.4 million shares in the third quarter of 2021 and expect to reduce long-term debt by approximately $2 billion over the next six months. Nutrien raised full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share1 guidance to $6.9 to $7.1 billion and $5.85 to $6.10 per share. We expect strong demand for crop inputs in the fourth quarter and tight global fertilizer supply and demand fundamentals to carry into 2022. Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail") delivered record adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 with 80 percent and 32 percent increases respectively compared to the same periods in 2020. Our Retail business delivered double digit revenue growth, which combined with the benefits of strategic procurement and proprietary products growth resulted in adjusted EBITDA margins increasing to 11 percent in the first nine months of 2021.



Retail normalized comparable store sales1 reached 5 percent in the first nine months of 2021 while rolling four quarter adjusted EBITDA per US selling location1 was $1.4 million. Sales through our digitally-enabled retail platform were approximately $1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2021 and we are beginning to roll out the interface in Australia. We announced five transactions in Brazil since the start of 2020 and expect to generate over 30 percent of our Retail adjusted EBITDA from regions outside of the US in 2021. Potash adjusted EBITDA increased 131 percent in the third quarter of 2021 and increased 74 percent in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020. We achieved record sales volumes in the first nine months of 2021 due to our capability to quickly ramp up production from our flexible, low-cost network of six mines and expect to surge production to an annualized run-rate of 17 million tonnes during the fourth quarter. Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA was 173 percent higher in the third quarter of 2021 and increased 70 percent in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, we completed phase 1 of our nitrogen brownfield expansion projects and anticipate to fully benefit from this expanded capacity in 2022, which is expected to generate attractive returns on investment. We also started a second phase of brownfield projects that is expected to add approximately 500,000 tonnes of annualized, low-cost and environmentally efficient production capacity over the next few years. We progressed previously announced decarbonization projects that are expected to reduce CO 2 equivalent emissions by approximately one million tonnes by the end of 2023. Phosphate adjusted EBITDA increased 193 percent in the third quarter of 2021 and 104 percent in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020. 1 This financial measure, including related guidance, is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section for further information. Management’s Discussion and Analysis The following management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) is the responsibility of management and is dated as of November 1, 2021. The Board of Directors (“Board”) of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its audit committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The audit committee reviews and, prior to its publication approves this disclosure pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board. The term “Nutrien” refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms “we”, “us”, “our”, “Nutrien” and “the Company” refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our 2020 Annual Report dated February 18, 2021, which includes our annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A, and our Annual Information Form, each for the year ended December 31, 2020, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. No update is provided to the disclosure in our annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This MD&A is based on and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (“interim financial statements”) based on International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” unless otherwise noted. This MD&A contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and forward-looking statements which are described in the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the “Forward-Looking Statements” sections, respectively. Market Outlook Agriculture and Retail Global grain and oilseed inventory is well below historic levels and crop prices and grower margins remain strong, which is supportive of crop input spending in key regions where we operate.

The North American harvest progressed ahead of historic levels and grower sentiment is positive, which supported a strong start to the fall application season in most regions. We expect growers to maximize planted acreage and yields in 2022 as projected US grower corn and soybean margins are approximately 60 percent and 35 percent, respectively, above 10-year average levels.

Brazilian growers are expected to increase total plantings by 5 to 7 million acres due to record grower profitability and are planting soybeans at an above-average pace due to supportive rainfalls. This is expected to result in higher crop input spending through the growing season.

Growers in Australia started harvesting winter crops and we expect them to benefit from the combination of above-average yields and high prices for crops like wheat, barley and canola.

The availability of crop inputs, including fertilizer and certain herbicides, has been impacted by global production and supply-chain issues. Nutrien is strategically positioned to cover fall commitments and expects limited impact to its crop protection product availability in the first half of 2022. Crop Nutrient Markets Global potash prices continue to increase in all key spot markets driven by record global demand and strong grower margins. We maintain our 2021 global shipment forecast between 69 and 71 million tonnes.

Global supply of potash is tight caused by competitor mine flooding, new project delays and a limited ability of most producers to meaningfully increase production. US and European sanctions imposed on Belarus are causing additional supply concerns due to potential impacts to vessel chartering and transaction execution in US dollars. Potash inventories remain below historic levels in key markets with China accessing strategic reserves. Nutrien remains committed to providing a reliable supply for our customers through our world-class distribution network, including Canpotex.

Soaring energy prices in Europe and China triggered nitrogen capacity shutdowns and reduced operating rates, rapidly tightening global nitrogen supply and shifting trade flows. Furthermore, the Chinese government ordered fertilizer producers to halt exports until June 2022, which is expected to significantly reduce Chinese urea and phosphate trade volumes.

Phosphate prices have been supported by the expected reduction in supply from China due to export restrictions and reduced US supply, compounded by tight inventories as a result of robust demand throughout 2021. Financial Outlook and Guidance Based on market factors detailed above, we are raising full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $6.9 to $7.1 billion from $6.0 to $6.4 billion and full-year 2021 adjusted net earnings guidance to $5.85 to $6.10 per share from $4.60 to $5.10 per share. All guidance numbers, including those noted above are outlined in the table below. Refer to page 57 of Nutrien’s 2020 Annual Report for related assumptions and sensitivities. 2021 Guidance Ranges 1 Low High Adjusted net earnings per share 2 $ 5.85 $ 6.10 Adjusted EBITDA (billions) 2 $ 6.9 $ 7.1 Retail Adjusted EBITDA (billions) $ 1.75 $ 1.80 Potash Adjusted EBITDA (billions) $ 2.65 $ 2.75 Nitrogen Adjusted EBITDA (billions) $ 2.3 $ 2.4 Phosphate Adjusted EBITDA (millions) $ 490 $ 540 Potash sales tonnes (millions) 3 13.6 13.9 Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) 3 10.7 10.9 Depreciation and amortization (billions) $ 1.9 $ 2.0 Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings 24 % 25 % Sustaining capital expenditures (billions) 2 $ 1.15 $ 1.25 1 See the “Forward-Looking Statements” section. 2 See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. 3 Manufactured products only. Nitrogen excludes ESN® and Rainbow products. Consolidated Results Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Sales 1 6,024 4,227 43 20,445 16,856 21 Freight, transportation and distribution 220 204 8 653 653 - Cost of goods sold 3,639 3,004 21 13,589 12,129 12 Gross margin 1 2,165 1,019 112 6,203 4,074 52 Expenses 1 1,108 1,741 (36) 3,249 3,575 (9) Net earnings (loss) 726 (587) n/m 1,972 143 n/m Adjusted EBITDA 2 1,642 670 145 4,663 2,899 61 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,565) (685) 128 249 545 (54) Free cash flow ("FCF") 2 862 280 208 2,751 1,634 68 FCF including changes in non-cash operating working capital 2 (1,890) (888) 113 (544) 34 n/m 1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. 2 See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA increased significantly in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 due to higher net realized selling prices across our nutrient businesses, higher potash sales volumes and earnings growth in Nutrien Ag Solutions (“Retail”), as well as, the non-cash impairment in the third quarter of 2020 that was primarily related to our phosphate business. Cash flow from operating activities decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 due to higher working capital requirements associated with much higher sales and higher value of fertilizers, while free cash flow increased by over $1 billion in the first nine months of 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic had a limited impact on our results during the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. Segment Results Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 to the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, unless otherwise noted. Nutrien Ag Solutions (“Retail”) Three Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 Sales Crop nutrients 1,194 780 53 246 179 37 21 23 Crop protection products 1,469 1,328 11 374 256 46 25 19 Seed 140 103 36 56 27 107 40 26 Merchandise 265 234 13 44 37 19 17 16 Nutrien Financial 1 54 36 50 54 36 50 100 100 Services and other 1 276 296 (7) 194 183 6 70 62 Nutrien Financial elimination 2 (51) (35) 46 (51) (35) 46 100 100 3,347 2,742 22 917 683 34 27 25 Cost of goods sold 2,430 2,059 18 Gross margin 917 683 34 Expenses 1, 3 808 691 17 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and taxes ("EBIT") 109 (8) n/m Depreciation and amortization 182 170 7 EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA 291 162 80 1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three months ended September 30, 2020. 2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches. 3 Includes selling expenses of $746 million (2020 – $669 million). Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 Sales Crop nutrients 5,255 4,092 28 1,169 894 31 22 22 Crop protection products 5,220 4,774 9 1,137 960 18 22 20 Seed 1,819 1,638 11 362 305 19 20 19 Merchandise 763 703 9 127 116 9 17 17 Nutrien Financial 1 138 92 50 138 92 50 100 100 Services and other 1 784 951 (18) 617 567 9 79 60 Nutrien Financial elimination (123) (83) 48 (123) (83) 48 100 100 13,856 12,167 14 3,427 2,851 20 25 23 Cost of goods sold 10,429 9,316 12 Gross margin 3,427 2,851 20 Expenses 1, 2 2,467 2,206 12 EBIT 960 645 49 Depreciation and amortization 528 488 8 EBITDA 1,488 1,133 31 Adjustments 3 9 - n/m Adjusted EBITDA 1,497 1,133 32 1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. 2 Includes selling expenses of $2,276 million (2020 – $2,068 million). 3 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to significantly higher sales and gross margin. Higher sales were achieved through market share growth and strong agriculture fundamentals. Gross margin increased due to improved proprietary product results and from strategic procurement of crop nutrients and crop protection products in a rising price environment. Retail cash operating coverage ratio 1 declined to 59 percent for the rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2021 due to significantly higher gross margin.

increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to significantly higher sales and gross margin. Higher sales were achieved through market share growth and strong agriculture fundamentals. Gross margin increased due to improved proprietary product results and from strategic procurement of crop nutrients and crop protection products in a rising price environment. Retail cash operating coverage ratio declined to 59 percent for the rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2021 due to significantly higher gross margin. Crop nutrients sales increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 as a result of record sales volumes and higher selling prices. Gross margin per tonne increased significantly due to strategic purchasing in a rising price environment and higher proprietary product sales. Gross margin percentage decreased slightly in the third quarter of 2021 due to the magnitude of per tonne selling price increases but was slightly higher in the first nine months of 2021.

sales increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 as a result of record sales volumes and higher selling prices. Gross margin per tonne increased significantly due to strategic purchasing in a rising price environment and higher proprietary product sales. Gross margin percentage decreased slightly in the third quarter of 2021 due to the magnitude of per tonne selling price increases but was slightly higher in the first nine months of 2021. Crop protection products sales increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to higher selling prices, market share growth and higher proprietary product sales. The reliability of our supply chain and strategic procurement allowed us to deliver on strong grower demand and generate higher gross margin percentages.

sales increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to higher selling prices, market share growth and higher proprietary product sales. The reliability of our supply chain and strategic procurement allowed us to deliver on strong grower demand and generate higher gross margin percentages. Seed sales increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to strategic acquisitions in Brazil, strong grower purchasing in the US and higher planted acreage in key regions where we operate. Gross margin percentage increased in the third quarter and first nine-months of 2021 due to the timing and mix of seed sales and a greater proportion of higher margin proprietary product sales.

sales increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to strategic acquisitions in Brazil, strong grower purchasing in the US and higher planted acreage in key regions where we operate. Gross margin percentage increased in the third quarter and first nine-months of 2021 due to the timing and mix of seed sales and a greater proportion of higher margin proprietary product sales. Merchandise sales and gross margin percentage increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 primarily driven by strong grower and rancher purchasing in Australia.

sales and gross margin percentage increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 primarily driven by strong grower and rancher purchasing in Australia. Nutrien Financial sales increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to higher utilization and adoption of our programs, including from the expansion of Nutrien Financial into Australia in the fourth quarter of 2020. At the end of the third quarter of 2021 net receivables in the programs were $2.8 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion compared to the same time last year, while net credit loss was minimal in the first nine months of 2021 and 2020 due to strong credit evaluation and collection.

sales increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to higher utilization and adoption of our programs, including from the expansion of Nutrien Financial into Australia in the fourth quarter of 2020. At the end of the third quarter of 2021 net receivables in the programs were $2.8 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion compared to the same time last year, while net credit loss was minimal in the first nine months of 2021 and 2020 due to strong credit evaluation and collection. Services and other sales decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 due to the divestiture of an Australian livestock export business in the fourth quarter of 2020, which more than offset higher US custom application sales. Despite the change in revenue mix, gross margin increased and the impact to gross margin percentage was favorable for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. 1 This financial measure is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section for further information Potash Three Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 483 252 92 1,515 1,426 6 319 176 81 Offshore 705 339 108 2,276 2,252 1 310 151 105 1,188 591 101 3,791 3,678 3 313 161 94 Cost of goods sold 372 303 23 98 83 18 Gross margin - total 816 288 183 215 78 176 Expenses 1 146 84 74 Depreciation and amortization 35 34 2 EBIT 670 204 228 Gross margin excluding depreciation Depreciation and amortization 131 124 6 and amortization - manufactured 2 250 112 123 EBITDA 801 328 144 Potash cash cost of product Adjustments 3 7 22 (68) manufactured 2 66 53 25 Adjusted EBITDA 808 350 131 1 Includes provincial mining taxes of $128 million (2020 – $58 million). 2 See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. 3 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 1,141 709 61 4,157 3,774 10 275 188 46 Offshore 1,475 987 49 6,412 6,396 - 230 154 49 2,616 1,696 54 10,569 10,170 4 248 167 49 Cost of goods sold 980 878 12 93 87 7 Gross margin - total 1,636 818 100 155 80 94 Expenses 1 333 199 67 Depreciation and amortization 35 32 9 EBIT 1,303 619 111 Gross margin excluding depreciation Depreciation and amortization 371 329 13 and amortization - manufactured 190 112 69 EBITDA 1,674 948 77 Potash cash cost of product Adjustments 2 9 22 (59) manufactured 61 55 11 Adjusted EBITDA 1,683 970 74 1 Includes provincial mining taxes of $293 million (2020 – $161 million). 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to higher net realized selling prices and record sales volumes in the first nine months of 2021.

increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to higher net realized selling prices and record sales volumes in the first nine months of 2021. Sales volumes increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 and were the highest of any first nine-month period on record underpinned by the reliable supply from our flexible, low-cost network of six mines and integrated transportation and logistics system.

increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 and were the highest of any first nine-month period on record underpinned by the reliable supply from our flexible, low-cost network of six mines and integrated transportation and logistics system. Net realized selling price increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to strong global demand supported by higher crop prices and impacts to global supply caused by competitor outages and project delays.

increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to strong global demand supported by higher crop prices and impacts to global supply caused by competitor outages and project delays. Cost of goods sold per tonne in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 increased primarily due to a stronger Canadian dollar, the timing of mine maintenance activity and higher royalties resulting from increased selling prices. Canpotex Sales by Market (percentage of sales volumes, except as Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 otherwise noted) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Latin America 48 36 12 38 33 5 Other Asian markets 1 28 20 8 35 25 10 India 9 14 (5) 6 13 (7) China 7 23 (16) 11 22 (11) Other markets 8 7 1 10 7 3 100 100 100 100 1 All Asian markets except China and India. Nitrogen Three Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 368 105 250 721 546 32 509 193 164 Urea 316 193 64 659 766 (14) 480 251 91 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 289 143 102 1,141 1,091 5 253 131 93 973 441 121 2,521 2,403 5 386 184 110 Cost of goods sold 591 392 51 234 164 43 Gross margin - manufactured 382 49 680 152 20 660 Gross margin - other 1 24 9 167 Depreciation and amortization 50 55 (9) Gross margin - total 406 58 600 Gross margin excluding depreciation (Income) expenses (1) 21 n/m and amortization - manufactured 202 75 171 EBIT 407 37 1,000 Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 125 131 (5) product manufactured 2 53 47 13 EBITDA 532 168 217 Adjustments 3 - 27 (100) Adjusted EBITDA 532 195 173 1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN® and Rainbow) and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $128 million (2020 – $99 million) less cost of goods sold of $104 million (2020 – $90 million). 2 See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. 3 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 874 464 88 2,129 2,048 4 411 227 81 Urea 911 703 30 2,235 2,622 (15) 407 268 52 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 743 500 49 3,526 3,451 2 211 145 46 2,528 1,667 52 7,890 8,121 (3) 320 205 56 Cost of goods sold 1,628 1,344 21 206 165 25 Gross margin - manufactured 900 323 179 114 40 185 Gross margin - other 1 72 40 80 Depreciation and amortization 52 56 (7) Gross margin - total 972 363 168 Gross margin excluding depreciation (Income) expenses (1) 29 n/m and amortization - manufactured 166 96 73 EBIT 973 334 191 Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 409 453 (10) product manufactured 52 44 18 EBITDA 1,382 787 76 Adjustments 2 5 27 (81) Adjusted EBITDA 1,387 814 70 1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN® and Rainbow) and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $512 million (2020 – $404 million) less cost of goods sold of $440 million (2020 – $364 million). 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 primarily due to higher net realized selling prices which more than offset higher natural gas costs.

increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 primarily due to higher net realized selling prices which more than offset higher natural gas costs. Sales volumes increased in the third quarter of 2021 due to strong market demand and higher availability from our facility in Trinidad. Sales volumes in the first nine months of 2021 decreased compared to the same period in 2020 due to more planned turnaround activity, temporary production outages and lower inventory volumes at the beginning of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

increased in the third quarter of 2021 due to strong market demand and higher availability from our facility in Trinidad. Sales volumes in the first nine months of 2021 decreased compared to the same period in 2020 due to more planned turnaround activity, temporary production outages and lower inventory volumes at the beginning of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Net realized selling price in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 was higher due to higher benchmark prices resulting from the strength in global agriculture markets, a recovery in industrial nitrogen demand, global production outages and higher energy prices in key nitrogen exporting regions.

in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 was higher due to higher benchmark prices resulting from the strength in global agriculture markets, a recovery in industrial nitrogen demand, global production outages and higher energy prices in key nitrogen exporting regions. Cost of goods sold per tonne increased during the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to higher natural gas costs, production outages at our lower-cost North American facilities and a stronger Canadian dollar. Natural Gas Prices in Cost of Production Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (US dollars per MMBtu, except as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact 4.77 2.18 119 3.92 2.17 81 Realized derivative impact 0.01 0.06 (83) 0.02 0.06 (67) Overall gas cost 4.78 2.24 113 3.94 2.23 77 Average NYMEX 4.01 1.98 103 3.18 1.88 69 Average AECO 2.83 1.62 75 2.48 1.54 61 Natural gas prices in our cost of production increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 as a result of higher North American gas index prices and increased gas costs in Trinidad, where our gas prices are linked to ammonia benchmark prices. Phosphate Three Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Fertilizer 269 172 56 428 542 (21) 628 317 98 Industrial and feed 132 94 40 192 166 16 689 563 22 401 266 51 620 708 (12) 648 375 73 Cost of goods sold 300 268 12 484 379 28 Gross margin - manufactured 101 (2) n/m 164 (4) n/m Gross margin - other 1 7 1 600 Depreciation and amortization 63 85 (26) Gross margin - total 108 (1) n/m Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses 12 782 (98) and amortization - manufactured 227 81 181 EBIT 96 (783) n/m Depreciation and amortization 39 60 (35) EBITDA 135 (723) n/m Adjustments 2 - 769 (100) Adjusted EBITDA 135 46 193 1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $47 million (2020 – $26 million) less cost of goods sold of $40 million (2020 – $25 million). 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Fertilizer 731 491 49 1,331 1,582 (16) 549 310 77 Industrial and feed 365 304 20 577 551 5 633 552 15 1,096 795 38 1,908 2,133 (11) 575 373 54 Cost of goods sold 853 779 9 448 366 22 Gross margin - manufactured 243 16 n/m 127 7 n/m Gross margin - other 1 15 4 275 Depreciation and amortization 59 84 (30) Gross margin - total 258 20 n/m Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses 26 799 (97) and amortization - manufactured 186 91 104 EBIT 232 (779) n/m Depreciation and amortization 112 179 (37) EBITDA 344 (600) n/m Adjustments 2 - 769 (100) Adjusted EBITDA 344 169 104 1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $140 million (2020 – $87 million) less cost of goods sold of $125 million (2020 – $83 million). 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to higher net realized selling prices which more than offset higher raw material costs and lower sales volumes.

increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to higher net realized selling prices which more than offset higher raw material costs and lower sales volumes. Sales volumes were lower in the third quarter of 2021 due to the timing of sales and a greater proportion of certain fertilizer and industrial products with a higher P 2 O 5 content. Sales volumes in the first nine months of 2021 were also impacted by lower inventory volumes at the beginning of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

were lower in the third quarter of 2021 due to the timing of sales and a greater proportion of certain fertilizer and industrial products with a higher P O content. Sales volumes in the first nine months of 2021 were also impacted by lower inventory volumes at the beginning of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Net realized selling price increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 as a result of higher fertilizer benchmark prices driven by robust global phosphate demand, tight inventories and higher global raw material costs. Industrial and feed prices also increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, but to a lesser extent than fertilizer, due to a lag in price realizations relative to spot prices.

increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 as a result of higher fertilizer benchmark prices driven by robust global phosphate demand, tight inventories and higher global raw material costs. Industrial and feed prices also increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, but to a lesser extent than fertilizer, due to a lag in price realizations relative to spot prices. Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 due to significantly higher raw material input costs and a favorable non-cash inventory adjustment in the third quarter of 2020, partially offset by lower depreciation and amortization. Results for the first nine months of 2020 were also impacted by a $46 million favorable change in estimate related to an asset retirement obligation recorded in the second quarter of 2020. Corporate and Others (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 noted) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Sales 1 - 23 (100) - 70 (100) Cost of goods sold - 20 (100) - 63 (100) Gross margin - 3 (100) - 7 (100) Selling expenses (9) (4) 125 (24) (17) 41 General and administrative expenses 58 66 (12) 182 191 (5) Share-based compensation expense 64 29 121 125 9 n/m Impairment of assets - 5 (100) - 5 (100) Other expenses 30 67 (55) 141 154 (8) EBIT (143) (160) (11) (424) (335) 27 Depreciation and amortization 12 15 (20) 34 41 (17) EBITDA (131) (145) (10) (390) (294) 33 Adjustments 2 89 74 20 232 92 152 Adjusted EBITDA (42) (71) (41) (158) (202) (22) 1 Primarily relates to our non-core Canadian business that was sold in 2020. 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. Share-based compensation expense was higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 due to an increase in our share price. We also had a higher number of share-based awards that vested in 2021.

was higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 due to an increase in our share price. We also had a higher number of share-based awards that vested in 2021. Other expenses were lower in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 due to lower information technology project related costs and lower foreign exchange losses. This was partially offset by additional cloud computing related expenses recognized in the first nine months of 2021 from our change in accounting policy (refer to Note 3 to the interim financial statements). Eliminations Eliminations of gross margin between operating segments in the third quarter of 2021 were $(82) million compared to $(12) million for the third quarter of 2020 and $(90) million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to a $15 million gross margin recovery for the same period in 2020. Eliminations increased due to higher margin inventories held by our Retail segment. Eliminations are not part of the Corporate and Others segment. Finance Costs, Income Tax Expense (Recovery) and Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 noted) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Finance costs 122 129 (5) 367 401 (8) Income tax expense (recovery) 209 (264) n/m 615 (45) n/m Other comprehensive (loss) income (79) 71 n/m 6 (86) n/m Finance costs in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 were lower compared to the same periods in 2020 due to lower interest rates and a lower short-term debt balance, more than offsetting a higher long-term debt balance resulting from the $1.5 billion in notes issued in the second quarter of 2020.

in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 were lower compared to the same periods in 2020 due to lower interest rates and a lower short-term debt balance, more than offsetting a higher long-term debt balance resulting from the $1.5 billion in notes issued in the second quarter of 2020. Income tax expense in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 was higher as a result of higher earnings before income taxes compared to the same periods in 2020. Income tax recoveries were recorded in 2020 due to an impairment of assets and discrete tax recoveries related to US legislative changes.

in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 was higher as a result of higher earnings before income taxes compared to the same periods in 2020. Income tax recoveries were recorded in 2020 due to an impairment of assets and discrete tax recoveries related to US legislative changes. Other comprehensive (loss) income is primarily driven by changes in the currency translation of our foreign operations and our investment in Sinofert Holdings Ltd. (“Sinofert”). The Australian dollar depreciated as at September 30, 2021 relative to June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 levels which led to translation losses in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. This was partially offset by an increase in the fair value of our investment in Sinofert. Liquidity and Capital Resources Sources and Uses of Liquidity We continued to manage our capital in accordance with our capital allocation strategy. We believe that our internally generated cash flow, supplemented by available borrowings under our existing financing sources, if necessary, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital expenditures and other cash requirements for the foreseeable future. Refer to the “Capital Structure and Management” section for details on our existing long-term debt and credit facilities. Sources and Uses of Cash (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 noted) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,565) (685) 128 249 545 (54) Cash used in investing activities (523) (356) 47 (1,342) (1,209) 11 Cash provided by financing activities 757 85 791 117 465 (75) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (20) 6 n/m (35) (7) 400 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,351) (950) 42 (1,011) (206) 391 Cash (used in)

provided by

operating activities Higher cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 and lower cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 were due to higher seasonal working capital requirements offsetting higher earnings due to strong demand for crop inputs and tight fertilizer supply. Cash used in

investing activities Higher cash used in investing activities in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 was due to an increase in capital expenditures caused by higher turnaround and maintenance activities, and nitrogen brownfield expansion costs compared to the same periods in 2020. Cash provided by

financing activities Higher cash provided by financing activities for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was due to increased commercial paper drawdowns to temporarily finance working capital requirements.

Lower cash provided by financing activities for the first nine months of 2021 was due to the issuance of $1.5 billion of notes and a note repayment of $500 million in the same period in 2020 with no similar activities in 2021. This was offset by increased commercial paper drawdowns in the first nine months of 2021. Financial Condition Review The following balance sheet categories contained variances that were considered significant: As at (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ Change % Change Assets Cash and cash equivalents 443 1,454 (1,011) (70) Receivables 6,911 3,626 3,285 91 Inventories 4,674 4,930 (256) (5) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 654 1,460 (806) (55) Other assets 679 914 (235) (26) Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt 1,255 159 1,096 689 Payables and accrued charges 6,930 8,058 (1,128) (14) Share capital 15,818 15,673 145 1 Retained earnings 7,735 6,606 1,129 17 Explanations for changes in Cash and cash equivalents are in the “Sources and Uses of Cash” section.

are in the “Sources and Uses of Cash” section. Receivables increased due to higher sales across all of our segments. This was a result of increased crop nutrient net realized selling prices and strong demand for crop inputs, seasonal Retail sales and higher Retail vendor rebates receivables. Certain income tax receivables previously classified as non-current are currently realizable within one year.

increased due to higher sales across all of our segments. This was a result of increased crop nutrient net realized selling prices and strong demand for crop inputs, seasonal Retail sales and higher Retail vendor rebates receivables. Certain income tax receivables previously classified as non-current are currently realizable within one year. Inventories decreased due to the seasonality of our Retail segment. Generally, we carry higher inventory levels at year-end and during the early part of the year in preparation for the upcoming planting and application seasons. Throughout the year, inventory levels decrease as we sell to our customers. As at September 30, 2021, we held higher than average levels of inventory compared to the same period in 2020 due to the higher cost to produce or purchase inventory and held higher volumes of Retail inventory to meet anticipated demand.

decreased due to the seasonality of our Retail segment. Generally, we carry higher inventory levels at year-end and during the early part of the year in preparation for the upcoming planting and application seasons. Throughout the year, inventory levels decrease as we sell to our customers. As at September 30, 2021, we held higher than average levels of inventory compared to the same period in 2020 due to the higher cost to produce or purchase inventory and held higher volumes of Retail inventory to meet anticipated demand. Prepaid expenses and other current assets decreased due to the drawdown of prepaid inventory where Retail typically prepays for products at year-end and takes possession of inventory throughout the year.

decreased due to the drawdown of prepaid inventory where Retail typically prepays for products at year-end and takes possession of inventory throughout the year. Other assets decreased due to a reclassification of certain income tax receivables as current receivables, which will be realized within one year.

decreased due to a reclassification of certain income tax receivables as current receivables, which will be realized within one year. Short-term debt increased from commercial paper issuances as part of our seasonal working capital management.

increased from commercial paper issuances as part of our seasonal working capital management. Payables and accrued charges decreased due to the seasonality of our Retail segment. Similar to the movement of our inventories and prepaid expenses, we generally enter into vendor arrangements at year-end. Throughout the year, we settle our vendor obligations and customer prepayments decrease as drawdowns occur. As at September 30, 2021, we had higher payables balances compared to the same period in 2020 due to rising inventory costs, customer prepayments and higher income tax payable from increased earnings.

decreased due to the seasonality of our Retail segment. Similar to the movement of our inventories and prepaid expenses, we generally enter into vendor arrangements at year-end. Throughout the year, we settle our vendor obligations and customer prepayments decrease as drawdowns occur. As at September 30, 2021, we had higher payables balances compared to the same period in 2020 due to rising inventory costs, customer prepayments and higher income tax payable from increased earnings. Share capital increased from exercise of stock options partially offset by shares repurchased.

increased from exercise of stock options partially offset by shares repurchased. Retained earnings increased as net earnings in the first nine months of 2021 exceeded dividends declared. Capital Structure and Management Principal Debt Instruments As part of the normal course of business, we closely monitor our liquidity position. We use a combination of cash generated from operations and short-term and long-term debt to finance our operations. We were in compliance with our debt covenants and did not have any changes to our credit ratings in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. As at September 30, 2021 Outstanding and Committed (millions of US dollars) Rate of Interest (%) Total Facility Limit Short-term debt Long-term debt Credit facilities Unsecured revolving term credit facility n/a 4,500 - - Uncommitted revolving demand facility n/a 500 - - Other credit facilities 1 1.8 - 11.4 635 128 156 Other short-term debt n/a 88 - Commercial Paper 0.2 - 0.3 1,039 - Total 1,255 156 1 Other credit facilities are unsecured and consist of South American facilities with debt of $261 million and interest rates ranging from 1.8 percent to 11.4 percent and other facilities with debt of $23 million and interest rates ranging from 2.3 percent to 3.9 percent. We also have a commercial paper program, which is limited to the availability of backup funds under the $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility and excess cash invested in highly liquid securities. We extended the maturity date of the unsecured revolving term credit facility from 2023 to 2026 in the second quarter of 2021. There was no change to the total facility limit or the significant agreement terms from those we disclosed in our 2020 Annual Report. Our long-term debt consists primarily of notes. See the “Capital Structure and Management” section of our 2020 Annual Report for information on balances, rates and maturities for our notes. We expect to reduce our long-term debt by approximately $2 billion in the next six months by using cash on hand and proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper. Outstanding Share Data As at October 29, 2021 Common shares 570,785,966 Options to purchase common shares 7,182,599 For more information on our capital structure and management, see Note 24 to our 2020 annual financial statements. Quarterly Results (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Sales 1 6,024 9,763 4,658 4,052 4,227 8,431 4,198 3,462 Net earnings (loss) 726 1,113 133 316 (587) 765 (35) (48) Net earnings (loss) attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 717 1,108 127 316 (587) 765 (35) (48) Adjusted EBITDA 1,642 2,215 806 768 670 1,721 508 664 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of Nutrien Basic 1.26 1.94 0.22 0.55 (1.03) 1.34 (0.06) (0.08) Diluted 1.25 1.94 0.22 0.55 (1.03) 1.34 (0.06) (0.08) 1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified in the first three quarters of 2020. Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during the planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in the spring and fall application seasons. Crop nutrient inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year. In the third quarter of 2020, earnings were impacted by an $823 million non-cash impairment of assets primarily in the Phosphate segment as a result of lower forecasted global phosphate prices. In the fourth quarter of 2020, earnings were impacted by a $250 million net gain on disposal of our investment in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E. (“MOPCO”). Critical Accounting Estimates Our significant accounting policies are disclosed in our 2020 Annual Report. We have discussed the development, selection and application of our key accounting policies, and the critical accounting estimates and assumptions they involve, with the audit committee of the Board. Our critical accounting estimates are discussed on page 53 of our 2020 Annual Report. There were no significant changes in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to our critical accounting estimates. Controls and Procedures Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting, as defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings. Internal control over financial reporting is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. Any system of internal control over financial reporting, no matter how well designed, has inherent limitations. Therefore, even those systems determined to be effective can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation and presentation. There has been no change in our internal control over financial reporting during the three months ended September 30, 2021 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and other information included in this document, including within the "Financial Outlook and Guidance" section, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as “anticipate”, “forecast”, “expect”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “intend” or other similar words). All statements in this document, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Nutrien's business strategies, plans, prospects and opportunities; Nutrien's full-year guidance, including expectations regarding our adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment); expectations regarding our growth and capital allocation intentions and strategies; capital spending expectations for 2021; expectations regarding our ability to reduce our long term debt; expectations regarding performance of our operating segments in 2021, including our operating segment market outlooks and market conditions for 2021, and the anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, crop mix, prices and the impact of import and export volumes; Nutrien's ability to develop innovative and sustainable solutions; the negotiation of sales contracts; expected benefits from our brownfield expansion projects; and acquisitions and divestitures. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although we believe that these assumptions are reasonable, having regard to our experience and our perception of historical trends, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place an undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of our already completed and future acquisitions and divestitures, and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies in respect of any acquired businesses and to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by us, including with respect to prices, margins, demand, supply, product availability, supplier agreements, availability and cost of labor and interest, exchange and effective tax rates; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2021 and in the future; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers, business partners, employees, supply chain, other stakeholders and the overall economy; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain investment grade ratings and achieve our performance targets; our ability to successfully negotiate sales contracts; and our ability to successfully implement new initiatives and programs. Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; failure to complete announced and future acquisitions or divestitures at all or on the expected terms and within the expected timeline; climate change and weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy (including tariffs, trade restrictions and climate change initiatives), government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict and malicious acts including terrorism; the occurrence of a major environmental or safety incident; innovation and cybersecurity risks related to our systems, including our costs of addressing or mitigating such risks; counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; interruptions of or constraints in availability of key inputs, including natural gas and sulfur; any significant impairment of the carrying amount of certain assets; risks related to reputational loss; certain complications that may arise in our mining processes; the ability to attract, engage and retain skilled employees and strikes or other forms of work stoppages; the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants of the COVID-19 virus and the efficiency and distribution of vaccines, and its resulting effects on economic conditions, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, including government-imposed vaccine mandates, fiscal and monetary responses by governments and financial institutions and disruptions to global supply chains; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC in the United States. The purpose of our expected adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment) and sustaining capital expenditures guidance ranges, are to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable US federal securities laws. Terms and Definitions For the definitions of certain financial and non-financial terms used in this document, as well as a list of abbreviated company names and sources, see the “Terms and Definitions” section of our 2020 Annual Report. All references to per share amounts pertain to diluted net earnings (loss) per share, “n/m” indicates information that is not meaningful, and all financial amounts are stated in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted. About Nutrien Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. past due 31-90 days

past due >90 days

past due Gross

Receivables Allowance 1 Net

Receivables North America 2,351 47 36 62 2,496 (28) 2,468 International 258 15 17 64 354 (2) 352 Nutrien Financial receivables 2,609 62 53 126 2,850 (30) 2,820 1 Bad debt expense on the above receivables for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $9 million (2020 - $20 million) in the Retail segment. Selected Nitrogen measures Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) Fertilizer 1,320 1,426 4,450 5,010 Industrial and feed 1,201 977 3,440 3,111 Net sales (millions of US dollars) Fertilizer 533 280 1,503 1,108 Industrial and feed 440 161 1,025 559 Net selling price per tonne Fertilizer 404 196 338 221 Industrial and feed 366 166 298 180 Production measures Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Potash production (Product tonnes - thousands) 3,199 3,430 10,149 9,811 Potash shutdown weeks 1 10 4 14 38 Ammonia production - total 2 1,414 1,413 4,355 4,479 Ammonia production - adjusted 2, 3 856 1,009 2,863 3,067 Ammonia operating rate (%) 3 77 91 87 93 P 2 O 5 production (P 2 O 5 tonnes - thousands) 384 354 1,109 1,083 P 2 O 5 operating rate (%) 90 83 87 85 1 Represents weeks of full production shutdown, excluding the impact of any periods of reduced operating rates and planned routine annual maintenance shutdowns and announced workforce reductions. 2 All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes. 3 Excludes Trinidad and Joffre. Appendix B - Non-IFRS Financial Measures We use both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are numerical measures of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that are not specified, defined or determined under IFRS, and are not presented in our interim financial statements. Non-IFRS measures either exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the most directly comparable measure specified, defined or determined in accordance with IFRS. In evaluating these measures, investors should consider that the methodology applied in calculating such measures may differ among companies and analysts. Management believes the non-IFRS financial measures provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following section outlines our non-IFRS financial measures, their definitions, and why management uses each measure. It includes reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Except as otherwise described herein, our non-IFRS financial measures are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable. As non-recurring or unusual items arise, we generally exclude these items in our calculation of the applicable non-IFRS financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss). Definition: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, certain integration and restructuring related costs, share-based compensation, impairment of assets, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), COVID-19 related expenses, cloud computing transition adjustment, loss on disposal of business, and net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO. COVID-19 related expenses primarily consist of increased cleaning and sanitization costs, the purchase of personal protective equipment, discretionary supplemental employee costs and costs related to construction delays from access limitations and other government restrictions. Cloud computing transition adjustment relates to cloud computing costs in prior years that no longer qualify for capitalization based on an agenda decision issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee in April 2021. In 2021, we amended our calculation of adjusted EBITDA to adjust for the impact of restructuring and related costs and cloud computing transition adjustment. There were no similar expenses in the comparative period. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: It is not impacted by long-term investment and financing decisions, but rather focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations. It provides a measure of our ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations. Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) 726 (587) 1,972 143 Finance costs 122 129 367 401 Income tax expense (recovery) 209 (264) 615 (45) Depreciation and amortization 489 500 1,454 1,490 EBITDA 1,546 (222) 4,408 1,989 Integration and restructuring related costs 8 10 47 38 Share-based compensation expense 64 29 125 9 Impairment of assets 7 823 12 823 COVID-19 related expenses 16 11 34 30 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 1 13 1 4 Loss on disposal of business - 6 - 6 Cloud computing transition adjustment - - 36 - Adjusted EBITDA 1,642 670 4,663 2,899 Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated), Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share and Sustaining Capital Expenditures Guidance Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings per share and sustaining capital expenditures guidance are forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS due to unknown variables and the uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value that may be inherently difficult to determine, without unreasonable efforts. Guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share excludes the impacts of integration and restructuring related costs, share-based compensation, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), COVID-19 related expenses, and cloud computing transition adjustment. Guidance for sustaining capital expenditures includes anticipated expenditures required to sustain operations at existing levels and includes major repairs and maintenance and plant turnarounds. Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per share. Definition: Net earnings (loss) before certain integration and restructuring related costs, share-based compensation, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs for managing our liquidity position in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020), cloud computing transition adjustment, loss on disposal of business, net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO and impairment of assets, net of tax. We generally apply the annual forecasted effective tax rate to our adjustments during the year and, at year-end, we apply the actual effective tax rate. If the effective tax rate is significantly different from our forecasted effective tax rate due to adjustments or discrete tax impacts, we apply a tax rate that excludes those items. For material adjustments, we apply a tax rate specific to the adjustment. In 2021, we amended our calculation of adjusted net earnings to adjust for the impact of restructuring and related costs and cloud computing transition adjustment. There were no similar expenses in the comparative period. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations excluding the effects of non-operating items. Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Per Per (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Increases Diluted Increases Diluted noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 717 1.25 1,952 3.41 Adjustments: Integration and restructuring related costs 8 6 0.01 47 35 0.06 Share-based compensation expense 64 48 0.09 125 94 0.16 Impairment of assets 7 5 0.01 12 9 0.02 COVID-19 related expenses 16 12 0.02 34 26 0.05 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 1 1 - 1 1 - Cloud computing transition adjustment - - - 36 27 0.05 Adjusted net earnings 789 1.38 2,144 3.75 Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Including Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cash from operations before working capital changes. Definition: Cash from operations before working capital changes less sustaining capital expenditures. We also calculate a similar measure that includes changes in non-cash operating working capital. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: For evaluation of liquidity and financial strength. These are also useful as indicators of our ability to service debt, meet other payment obligations and make strategic investments. These do not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash from operations before working capital changes 1,187 483 3,544 2,145 Sustaining capital expenditures (325) (203) (793) (511) Free cash flow 862 280 2,751 1,634 Changes in non-cash operating working capital (2,752) (1,168) (3,295) (1,600) Free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital (1,890) (888) (544) 34 Potash Cash Cost of Product Manufactured (“COPM”) Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cost of goods sold (“COGS”) for the Potash segment. Definition: Potash COGS for the period excluding depreciation and amortization expense and inventory and other adjustments divided by the production tonnes for the period. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Potash cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods and long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations. Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total COGS - Potash 372 303 980 878 Change in inventory (58) 4 (42) (28) Other adjustments (1) - (7) (5) COPM 313 307 931 845 Depreciation and amortization included in COPM (101) (124) (315) (305) Cash COPM 212 183 616 540 Production tonnes (tonnes - thousands) 3,199 3,430 10,149 9,811 Potash cash COPM per tonne 66 53 61 55 Ammonia Controllable Cash COPM Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: COGS for the Nitrogen segment. Definition: The total of COGS for the Nitrogen segment excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COGS, cash COGS for products other than ammonia, other adjustments, and natural gas and steam costs, divided by net ammonia production tonnes. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Ammonia controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods, the costs of natural gas and steam, and long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations. Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total COGS - Nitrogen 695 482 2,068 1,708 Depreciation and amortization in COGS (105) (113) (347) (395) Cash COGS for products other than ammonia (380) (287) (1,221) (1,017) Ammonia Total cash COGS before other adjustments 210 82 500 296 Other adjustments 1 (36) (11) (66) (46) Total cash COPM 174 71 434 250 Natural gas and steam costs (137) (45) (329) (164) Controllable cash COPM 37 26 105 86 Production tonnes (net tonnes 2 - thousands) 706 557 2,011 1,945 Ammonia controllable cash COPM per tonne 53 47 52 44 1 Includes changes in inventory balances and other adjustments. 2 Ammonia tonnes available for sale, as not upgraded to other Nitrogen products. Gross Margin Excluding Depreciation and Amortization Per Tonne - Manufactured Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Gross margin. Definition: Gross margin from manufactured products per tonne less depreciation and amortization per tonne. Reconciliations are provided in the “Segment Results” section. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations, which excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions. Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales and Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales Excluding Nutrien Financial Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: (Current assets minus current liabilities for Retail) divided by Retail sales. Definition: Retail adjusted average working capital divided by Retail adjusted sales for the last four rolling quarters. We exclude in our calculations the working capital and sales of certain acquisitions during the first year following the acquisition. We amended our calculation to adjust for the sales of certain recently acquired businesses. We also look at this metric excluding the sales and working capital of Nutrien Financial. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. The metric excluding Nutrien Financial shows the impact that the working capital of Nutrien Financial has on the ratio. Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Average/Total Working capital 1,157 1,630 1,348 3,883 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions - - - - Adjusted working capital 1,157 1,630 1,348 3,883 2,005 Nutrien Financial working capital (1,392) (1,221) (3,072) (2,820) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial (235) 409 (1,724) 1,063 (121) Sales 2,618 2,972 7,537 3,347 Sales from certain recent acquisitions - - - - Adjusted sales 2,618 2,972 7,537 3,347 16,474 Nutrien Financial revenue (37) (25) (59) (54) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 2,581 2,947 7,478 3,293 16,299 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 12 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) (1) Nutrien Financial Net Interest Margin Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Nutrien Financial gross margin divided by average Nutrien Financial receivables. Definition: Nutrien Financial revenue less deemed interest expense divided by average Nutrien Financial receivables outstanding for the last four rolling quarters. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Used by credit rating agencies and other users to evaluate financial performance of Nutrien Financial. Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 37 25 59 54 Deemed interest expense 1 (14) (6) (8) (10) Net interest 23 19 51 44 137 Average Nutrien Financial receivables 1,392 1,221 3,072 2,820 2,126 Nutrien Financial net interest margin (%) 6.4 1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial. Retail Cash Operating Coverage Ratio Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail operating expenses as a percentage of Retail gross margin. Definition: Retail operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, divided by Retail gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense in cost of goods sold, for the last four rolling quarters. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To understand the costs and underlying economics of our Retail operations and to assess our Retail operating performance and ability to generate free cash flow. Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Total Operating expenses 1 768 721 938 808 3,235 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (177) (175) (166) (180) (698) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 591 546 772 628 2,537 Gross margin 885 652 1,858 917 4,312 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 3 2 3 2 10 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 888 654 1,861 919 4,322 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 59 1 Includes Retail expenses below gross margin including selling expenses, general and administrative expenses and other (income) expenses. Retail Adjusted EBITDA per US Selling Location Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail US adjusted EBITDA. Definition: Total Retail US adjusted EBITDA for the last four rolling quarters, adjusted for acquisitions in those quarters, divided by the number of US locations that have generated sales in the last four rolling quarters, adjusted for acquired locations. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess our US Retail operating performance. This measure includes locations we have owned for more than 12 months. Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Total Adjusted US EBITDA 177 29 847 146 1,199 Adjustments for acquisitions (5) Adjusted US EBITDA adjusted for acquisitions 1,194 Number of US selling locations adjusted for acquisitions 877 Adjusted EBITDA per US selling location (thousands of US dollars) 1,362 Retail Normalized Comparable Store Sales Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail sales from comparable base as a component of total Retail sales. Definition: Prior year comparable store sales adjusted for published potash, nitrogen and phosphate benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates used in the current year. We retain sales of closed locations in the comparable base if the closed location is in close proximity to an existing location, unless we plan to exit the market area or are unable to economically or logistically serve it. We do not adjust for temporary closures, expansions or renovations of stores. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate sales growth by adjusting for fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Includes locations we have owned for more than 12 months. Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2021 Sales from comparable base Current period 13,671 Prior period 1 11,783 Comparable store sales (%) 16 Prior period normalized for benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates 1 12,988 Normalized comparable store sales (%) 5 1 Restated by $384 million to reflect the impacts of the Australian livestock export business divestiture and a change in revenue recognition treatment as a result of certain contract term revisions. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Unaudited in millions of US dollars except as otherwise noted Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 Note 1 Note 1 SALES 2 6,024 4,227 20,445 16,856 Freight, transportation and distribution 220 204 653 653 Cost of goods sold 3,639 3,004 13,589 12,129 GROSS MARGIN 2,165 1,019 6,203 4,074 Selling expenses 749 676 2,287 2,081 General and administrative expenses 110 107 329 312 Provincial mining taxes 128 58 293 163 Share-based compensation expense 64 29 125 9 Impairment of assets 2 7 823 12 823 Other expenses 3 50 48 203 187 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAXES 1,057 (722) 2,954 499 Finance costs 122 129 367 401 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 935 (851) 2,587 98 Income tax expense (recovery) 4 209 (264) 615 (45) NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 726 (587) 1,972 143 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 717 (587) 1,952 143 Non-controlling interest 9 - 20 - NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 726 (587) 1,972 143 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF NUTRIEN ("EPS") Basic 1.26 (1.03) 3.42 0.25 Diluted 1.25 (1.03) 3.41 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS 570,627,000 569,146,000 570,216,000 569,818,000 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS 572,224,000 569,146,000 571,735,000 569,818,000 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (Net of related income taxes) 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 726 (587) 1,972 143 Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings (loss): Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans - - - 3 Net fair value gain (loss) on investments 46 (4) 116 (25) Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings (loss): (Loss) gain on currency translation of foreign operations (124) 69 (129) (52) Other (1) 6 19 (12) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (79) 71 6 (86) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 647 (516) 1,978 57 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 638 (516) 1,959 57 Non-controlling interest 9 - 19 - COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 647 (516) 1,978 57 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings (loss) 726 (587) 1,972 143 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 489 500 1,454 1,490 Share-based compensation expense 64 29 125 9 Impairment of assets 2 7 823 12 823 Recovery of deferred income tax (87) (161) (97) (99) Cloud computing transition adjustment 3 - - 36 - Other long-term assets, liabilities and miscellaneous (12) (121) 42 (221) Cash from operations before working capital changes 1,187 483 3,544 2,145 Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Receivables (266) 692 (3,101) (1,455) Inventories 130 407 193 1,153 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (133) (77) 865 936 Payables and accrued charges (2,483) (2,190) (1,252) (2,234) CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1,565) (685) 249 545 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures 1 (474) (285) (1,215) (1,014) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (30) (43) (70) (216) Other (19) (28) (57) 21 CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (523) (356) (1,342) (1,209) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Transaction costs related to debt - - (7) (15) Proceeds from short-term debt, net 1,040 397 1,037 601 Proceeds from long-term debt 81 14 89 1,520 Repayment of long-term debt - - (5) (507) Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities (78) (69) (242) (203) Dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders 6 (261) (257) (779) (771) Repurchase of common shares 6 (148) - (150) (160) Issuance of common shares 125 - 188 - Other (2) - (14) - CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 757 85 117 465 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (20) 6 (35) (7) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,351) (950) (1,011) (206) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,794 1,415 1,454 671 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD 443 465 443 465 Cash and cash equivalents comprised of: Cash 315 328 315 328 Short-term investments 128 137 128 137 443 465 443 465 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Interest paid 81 85 319 334 Income taxes paid 212 27 356 92 Total cash outflow for leases 91 78 299 266 1 Includes additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $445 and $29 (2020 - $266 and $19), respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $1,148 and $67 (2020 - $927 and $87), respectively. (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income ("AOCI") Net Actuarial Loss on Equity Net Fair Value Gain on Currency Holders Non- Number of (Loss) Gain Defined Translation of Controlling Common Share Contributed on Benefit of Foreign Total Retained Nutrien Interest Total Shares Capital Surplus Investments Plans 1 Operations Other AOCI Earnings (Note 1) (Note 1) Equity BALANCE – DECEMBER 31, 2019 572,942,809 15,771 248 (29) - (204) (18) (251) 7,101 22,869 38 22,907 Net earnings - - - - - - - - 143 143 - 143 Other comprehensive (loss) income - - - (25) 3 (52) (12) (86) - (86) - (86) Shares repurchased (Note 6) (3,832,580) (105) (55) - - - - - - (160) - (160) Dividends declared - - - - - - - - (770) (770) - (770) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 35,706 1 10 - - - - - - 11 - 11 Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges - - - - - - 13 13 - 13 - 13 Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans - - - - (3) - - (3) 3 - - - BALANCE – SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 569,145,935 15,667 203 (54) - (256) (17) (327) 6,477 22,020 38 22,058 BALANCE – DECEMBER 31, 2020 569,260,406 15,673 205 (36) - (62) (21) (119) 6,606 22,365 38 22,403 Net earnings - - - - - - - - 1,952 1,952 20 1,972 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 116 - (128) 19 7 - 7 (1) 6 Shares repurchased (Note 6) (2,460,097) (68) (46) - - - - - (36) (150) - (150) Dividends declared - - - - - - - - (786) (786) - (786) Non-controlling interest transactions - - - - - - - - (1) (1) (14) (15) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 4,166,620 213 (12) - - - - - - 201 - 201 Transfer of net gain on cash flow hedges - - - - - - (10) (10) - (10) - (10) Share cancellation (Note 6) (210,173) - - - - - - - - - - - BALANCE – SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 570,756,756 15,818 147 80 - (190) (12) (122) 7,735 23,578 43 23,621 1 Any amounts incurred during a period were transferred to retained earnings at each period-end. Therefore, no balance exists at the beginning or end of period. (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30 December 31 As at Note 2021 2020 2020 Note 1 Note 1 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 443 465 1,454 Receivables 6,911 5,087 3,626 Inventories 4,674 3,829 4,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 654 500 1,460 12,682 9,881 11,470 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 19,704 19,308 19,660 Goodwill 12,220 12,179 12,198 Other intangible assets 2,349 2,352 2,388 Investments 682 809 562 Other assets 679 742 914 TOTAL ASSETS 48,316 45,271 47,192 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term debt 1,255 1,644 159 Current portion of long-term debt 46 - 14 Current portion of lease liabilities 281 230 249 Payables and accrued charges 6,930 5,239 8,058 8,512 7,113 8,480 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 10,094 10,041 10,047 Lease liabilities 896 847 891 Deferred income tax liabilities 4 3,043 3,053 3,149 Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities 451 446 454 Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs 1,523 1,575 1,597 Other non-current liabilities 176 138 171 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,695 23,213 24,789 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Share capital 6 15,818 15,667 15,673 Contributed surplus 147 203 205 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (122) (327) (119) Retained earnings 7,735 6,477 6,606 Equity holders of Nutrien 23,578 22,020 22,365 Non-controlling interest 43 38 38 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 23,621 22,058 22,403 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 48,316 45,271 47,192 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements) Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As at and for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 NOTE 1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION Nutrien Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, known as “Nutrien”, “we”, “us”, “our” or “the Company”) is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services. Nutrien plays a critical role in helping growers around the globe increase food production in a sustainable manner. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (“interim financial statements”) are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, “Interim Financial Reporting”. The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2020 annual consolidated financial statements except as disclosed in Note 3. These interim financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2020 annual consolidated financial statements. Certain immaterial 2020 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statements of earnings, condensed consolidated statements of changes in shareholders’ equity, condensed consolidated balance sheets and segment information. In management’s opinion, the interim financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for any other interim period or the fiscal year. We prepare our interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS, which requires us to make judgments, assumptions and estimates in applying accounting policies. We have assessed our accounting estimates and other matters that require the use of forecasted financial information for the impacts arising from the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic. The future assessment of these estimates, including expectations about the severity, duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, could differ materially in future reporting periods. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we incurred directly attributable and incremental COVID-19 related expenses in other expenses (Note 3). These interim financial statements were authorized by the audit committee of the Board of Directors for issue on November 1, 2021. NOTE 2 SEGMENT INFORMATION The Company has four reportable operating segments: Nutrien Ag Solutions (“Retail”), Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise, and it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America and Australia. The Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrient contained in the products that each produce. Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales – third party 3,336 1,188 1,037 463 - - 6,024 – intersegment 11 107 162 39 - (319) - Sales – total 3,347 1,295 1,199 502 - (319) 6,024 Freight, transportation and distribution - 107 98 54 - (39) 220 Net sales 3,347 1,188 1,101 448 - (280) 5,804 Cost of goods sold 2,430 372 695 340 - (198) 3,639 Gross margin 917 816 406 108 - (82) 2,165 Selling expenses 746 3 7 2 (9) - 749 General and administrative expenses 45 1 3 3 58 - 110 Provincial mining taxes - 128 - - - - 128 Share-based compensation expense - - - - 64 - 64 Impairment of assets - 7 - - - - 7 Other expenses (income) 17 7 (11) 7 30 - 50 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 109 670 407 96 (143) (82) 1,057 Depreciation and amortization 182 131 125 39 12 - 489 EBITDA 1 291 801 532 135 (131) (82) 1,546 Integration and restructuring related costs - - - - 8 - 8 Share-based compensation expense - - - - 64 - 64 Impairment of assets - 7 - - - - 7 COVID-19 related expenses - - - - 16 - 16 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives - - - - 1 - 1 Adjusted EBITDA 291 808 532 135 (42) (82) 1,642 Assets – at September 30, 2021 21,389 12,412 10,464 1,503 3,094 (546) 48,316 1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales – third party 2,734 634 524 312 23 - 4,227 – intersegment 8 63 103 40 - (214) - Sales – total 2,742 697 627 352 23 (214) 4,227 Freight, transportation and distribution - 106 87 60 - (49) 204 Net sales 2,742 591 540 292 23 (165) 4,023 Cost of goods sold 2,059 303 482 293 20 (153) 3,004 Gross margin 683 288 58 (1) 3 (12) 1,019 Selling expenses 669 3 7 1 (4) - 676 General and administrative expenses 34 2 3 2 66 - 107 Provincial mining taxes - 58 - - - - 58 Share-based compensation expense - - - - 29 - 29 Impairment of assets - 22 27 769 5 - 823 Other (income) expenses (12) (1) (16) 10 67 - 48 (Loss) earnings before finance costs and income taxes (8) 204 37 (783) (160) (12) (722) Depreciation and amortization 170 124 131 60 15 - 500 EBITDA 162 328 168 (723) (145) (12) (222) Integration and restructuring related costs - - - - 10 - 10 Share-based compensation expense - - - - 29 - 29 Impairment of assets - 22 27 769 5 - 823 COVID-19 related expenses - - - - 11 - 11 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives - - - - 13 - 13 Loss on disposal of business - - - - 6 - 6 Adjusted EBITDA 162 350 195 46 (71) (12) 670 Assets – at December 31, 2020 ¹ 20,526 11,707 10,077 1,388 3,917 (423) 47,192 1 In 2021, certain assets related to transportation, distribution and logistics were reclassified under Corporate and Others as these are centrally managed. Comparative figures have been restated to reflect this change. Depreciation expense related to these assets are allocated to the rest of the segments based on usage. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales – third party 13,818 2,663 2,740 1,224 - - 20,445 – intersegment 38 258 629 171 - (1,096) - Sales – total 13,856 2,921 3,369 1,395 - (1,096) 20,445 Freight, transportation and distribution - 305 329 159 - (140) 653 Net sales 13,856 2,616 3,040 1,236 - (956) 19,792 Cost of goods sold 10,429 980 2,068 978 - (866) 13,589 Gross margin 3,427 1,636 972 258 - (90) 6,203 Selling expenses 2,276 8 22 5 (24) - 2,287 General and administrative expenses 125 6 8 8 182 - 329 Provincial mining taxes - 293 - - - - 293 Share-based compensation expense - - - - 125 - 125 Impairment of assets - 7 5 - - - 12 Other expenses (income) 66 19 (36) 13 141 - 203 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 960 1,303 973 232 (424) (90) 2,954 Depreciation and amortization 528 371 409 112 34 - 1,454 EBITDA 1,488 1,674 1,382 344 (390) (90) 4,408 Integration and restructuring related costs 8 - - - 39 - 47 Share-based compensation expense - - - - 125 - 125 Impairment of assets - 7 5 - - - 12 COVID-19 related expenses - - - - 34 - 34 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives - - - - 1 - 1 Cloud computing transition adjustment 1 2 - - 33 - 36 Adjusted EBITDA 1,497 1,683 1,387 344 (158) (90) 4,663 Assets – at September 30, 2021 21,389 12,412 10,464 1,503 3,094 (546) 48,316 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales – third party 12,140 1,798 1,925 923 70 - 16,856 – intersegment 27 191 481 146 - (845) - Sales – total 12,167 1,989 2,406 1,069 70 (845) 16,856 Freight, transportation and distribution - 293 335 187 - (162) 653 Net sales 12,167 1,696 2,071 882 70 (683) 16,203 Cost of goods sold 9,316 878 1,708 862 63 (698) 12,129 Gross margin 2,851 818 363 20 7 15 4,074 Selling expenses 2,068 7 19 4 (17) - 2,081 General and administrative expenses 102 5 7 7 191 - 312 Provincial mining taxes - 161 1 - 1 - 163 Share-based compensation expense - - - - 9 - 9 Impairment of assets - 22 27 769 5 - 823 Other expenses (income) 36 4 (25) 19 153 - 187 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 645 619 334 (779) (335) 15 499 Depreciation and amortization 488 329 453 179 41 - 1,490 EBITDA 1,133 948 787 (600) (294) 15 1,989 Integration and restructuring related costs - - - - 38 - 38 Share-based compensation expense - - - - 9 - 9 Impairment of assets - 22 27 769 5 - 823 COVID-19 related expenses - - - - 30 - 30 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives - - - - 4 - 4 Loss on disposal of business - - - - 6 - 6 Adjusted EBITDA 1,133 970 814 169 (202) 15 2,899 Assets – at December 31, 2020 20,526 11,707 10,077 1,388 3,917 (423) 47,192 During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded an impairment to our property, plant and equipment of $545 and $215 at our Aurora and White Springs cash-generating units (“CGUs”), respectively, due to lower long-term forecasted global phosphate prices. The Aurora CGU recoverable value was based on fair value less costs of disposal (a level 3 measurement) using after-tax discounted cash flows (using a five-year projection and a terminal year thereafter to the expected mine life), while the White Springs CGU recoverable value was based on value in use using pre-tax discounted cash flows until the end of the mine life. For additional information relating to the impairment see Note 13 of the 2020 annual consolidated financial statements. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we recorded $12 (2020 – $63) of impairment losses relating to other non-current assets. Presented below is revenue from contracts with customers disaggregated by product line or geographic location for each reportable segment. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Retail sales by product line Crop nutrients 1,194 780 5,255 4,092 Crop protection products 1,469 1,328 5,220 4,774 Seed 140 103 1,819 1,638 Merchandise 265 234 763 703 Nutrien Financial 54 36 138 92