Nutrien Delivers Strong First Quarter Results and Responds to Global Supply Uncertainties 05/02/2022 | 05:29pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Raising Full-Year Adjusted Net Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA and Potash Sales Volume Guidance All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its first quarter 2022 results, with net earnings of $1.4 billion ($2.49 diluted net earnings per share). First quarter adjusted net earnings per share1 were $2.70 and adjusted EBITDA1 was $2.6 billion. “Global agriculture and crop input markets are being impacted by a number of unprecedented supply disruptions that have contributed to higher commodity prices and escalated concerns for global food security. The situation emphasizes the need for long-term solutions that support a sustainable increase in global crop production,” commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s Interim President and CEO. “Nutrien is responding by safely increasing potash production and utilizing our global supply chain to provide customers with the crop inputs and services they need for this critical growing season. We expect to generate higher earnings and cash flows in 2022, which provides an opportunity to accelerate our strategic initiatives that we believe will advance sustainable agriculture practices and create long-term value for all our stakeholders. This includes the potential to expand our low-cost fertilizer production capability, enhance our leading global distribution network and proprietary products business, and return additional cash to our shareholders,” added Mr. Seitz. Highlights: Nutrien generated record net earnings2 of $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022 due to higher realized prices and strong Retail performance, more than offsetting a reduction in fertilizer sales volumes that was primarily due to a delayed start to the planting season in North America. Nutrien raised full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance1 and adjusted net earnings per share guidance1 to $14.5 to $16.5 billion and $16.20 to $18.70 per share, respectively. Adjusted net earnings per share guidance includes our plans to allocate a minimum of $2 billion to share repurchases in 2022 on a balanced cadence throughout the year. Nutrien Ag Solutions (“Retail”) delivered record first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $240 million, as a result of supportive market conditions in key regions where we operate. Retail sales and gross margin both increased by 30 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and cash operating coverage ratio1 improved to 57 percent compared to 60 percent for the same period in 2021. Potash adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.4 billion due to higher net realized selling prices. North American sales volumes decreased due to a delayed start to the planting season, with offshore volumes increasing as a result of strong global demand. On March 16, 2022, we announced our intention to increase potash production capability by nearly one million tonnes in response to the uncertainty of potash supply from Eastern Europe. Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA increased to $995 million in the first quarter of 2022. Higher net realized selling prices more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower sales volumes due to unplanned production outages, along with the delayed start to the planting season in North America. Phosphate adjusted EBITDA increased to $239 million in the first quarter of 2022, more than double the same period in 2021 due to higher net realized selling prices. Nutrien repurchased approximately 9 million shares year-to-date as of April 29, 2022, under its normal course issuer bids, for a total of approximately $740 million. 1 These (and any related guidance, if applicable) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section for further information. 2 Net earnings from continuing operations. Management’s Discussion and Analysis The following management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) is the responsibility of management and is dated as of May 2, 2022. The Board of Directors (“Board”) of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its audit committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The audit committee reviews and, prior to its publication, approves this disclosure pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board. The term “Nutrien” refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms “we”, “us”, “our”, “Nutrien” and “the Company” refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our Annual Report dated February 17, 2022, which includes our annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A, and our Annual Information Form dated February 17, 2022, each for the year ended December 31, 2021, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. No update is provided to the disclosure in our 2021 annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This MD&A is based on and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (“interim financial statements”) based on International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 “Interim Financial Reporting”, unless otherwise noted. This MD&A contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios and forward-looking statements, which are described in the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the “Forward-Looking Statements” sections, respectively. Market Outlook and Guidance Agriculture and Retail Global grain and oilseed inventories were well below historical average levels entering 2022 due to strong demand and less than expected supply in recent growing seasons. The Russia and Ukraine conflict has led to further tightening of crop export supplies and heightened global food security concerns. Prices for key crops such as corn, soybean and wheat are 50 to 90 percent above the 10-year average, providing a strong incentive for growers to increase production. The US Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) expects combined planted acreage of US corn, soybeans, and cotton could set a record in 2022. Wet and cool weather delayed the start of the North American spring season and could impact planting decisions and the timing of input demand. While drought conditions reduced the size of the South American soybean crop, the safrinha corn crop is reported to be in relatively good condition. Prospective corn and soybean margins remain well above historical average levels, and we expect strong demand for crop inputs in 2022. Soil moisture conditions are favorable entering the Australian winter planting season as some of the drier areas in Western Australia have received rains and areas that have experienced flooding are not expected to materially change cropping area. Crop Nutrient Markets Russia and Belarus account for approximately 40 percent of global potash production and exports. Financial sanctions and other restrictions imposed on Russia and Belarus have significantly constrained supply with reported potash exports from the region approximately 20 percent lower in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. As a result, we have reduced our projected range of global potash shipments to between 60 and 65 million tonnes in 2022. We are estimating a wider than normal range of global potash shipments given the level of uncertainty of supply from Russia and Belarus. Global nitrogen supplies have tightened due to reduced availability from Russia, the largest global exporter of nitrogen products, as well as the Chinese government restrictions on urea exports. Russian natural gas supply uncertainty has also contributed to very high and volatile natural gas prices in Europe, which has led to reduced nitrogen operating rates in the region. While underlying agricultural and industrial fundamentals support nitrogen demand, tight supplies could constrain demand in markets such as Europe and in some regions of North America. We expect Henry Hub natural gas prices to average between $5.50 to $6.50 per MMBtu in 2022, well below import pricing levels in Europe and Asia. Global phosphate supply has been impacted by a reduction in Russian and Chinese DAP and MAP fertilizer exports. Phosphate markets have been further supported by a significant increase in sulfur and ammonia costs. Financial Guidance We are raising our full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance1 and full-year 2022 adjusted net earnings per share guidance1 primarily due to the expectation of higher realized selling prices, increased potash sales volumes and higher Retail crop nutrients and crop protection products gross margins. Adjusted net earnings per share guidance includes our plans to allocate a minimum of $2 billion to share repurchases in 2022 on a balanced cadence throughout the year. Nutrien has raised potash sales volume guidance to between 14.5 to 15.1 million tonnes in 2022. This incorporates our announcement on March 16, 2022 of our intention to increase potash production capability by nearly one million tonnes compared to previous expectations, with the majority of additional volume expected to be produced in the second half of 2022. Nutrien has lowered nitrogen sales volume guidance to between 10.7 to 11.1 million tonnes in 2022. This reflects the impact of unplanned plant outages that occurred during the first quarter of 2022. All guidance numbers, including those noted above are outlined in the table below. Refer to page 53 of Nutrien’s 2021 Annual Report for related assumptions and sensitivities. Guidance Ranges1 as of May 2, 2022 February 16, 2022 (billions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Low High Low High Adjusted net earnings per share 2 16.20 18.70 10.20 11.80 Adjusted EBITDA 2 14.5 16.5 10.0 11.2 Retail adjusted EBITDA 1.8 1.9 1.7 1.8 Potash adjusted EBITDA 7.5 8.3 5.0 5.5 Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA 5.0 5.8 3.2 3.6 Phosphate adjusted EBITDA (in US millions) 800 900 500 600 Potash sales tonnes (millions) 3 14.5 15.1 13.7 14.3 Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) 3 10.7 11.1 10.8 11.3 Depreciation and amortization 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.1 Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings (%) 25.5 26.5 25 26 Sustaining capital expenditures 4 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.3 1 See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section. 2 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. 3 Manufactured product only. Nitrogen sales tonnes excludes ESN® products. 4 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Other Financial Measures" section. Consolidated Results Three Months Ended March 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change Sales 7,657 4,658 64 Freight, transportation and distribution 203 211 (4) Cost of goods sold 4,197 3,291 28 Gross margin 3,257 1,156 182 Expenses 1,258 878 43 Net earnings 1,385 133 941 Adjusted EBITDA 1 2,615 806 224 Diluted net earnings per share 2.49 0.22 n/m Adjusted net earnings per share 1 2.70 0.29 831 Cash used in operating activities (62) (152) (59) Free cash flow 1 1,814 476 281 Free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital 1 (256) (316) (19) 1 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA increased significantly in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2021. This was mainly due to higher net realized selling prices from global supply uncertainties across our nutrient businesses. Cash flow used in operating activities decreased in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to higher net earnings. 1 These (and any related guidance, if applicable) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section for further information. Segment Results Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to the results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted. Nutrien Ag Solutions (“Retail”) Three Months Ended March 31 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 Sales Crop nutrients 1,587 1,016 56 292 220 33 18 22 Crop protection products 1,387 1,085 28 282 176 60 20 16 Seed 458 463 (1) 66 69 (4) 14 15 Merchandise 234 230 2 41 38 8 18 17 Nutrien Financial 49 25 96 49 25 96 100 100 Services and other 1 175 165 6 144 136 6 82 82 Nutrien Financial elimination 1, 2 (29) (12) 142 (29) (12) 142 100 100 3,861 2,972 30 845 652 30 22 22 Cost of goods sold 3,016 2,320 30 Gross margin 845 652 30 Expenses 3 755 721 5 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and taxes ("EBIT") 90 (69) n/m Depreciation and amortization 169 177 (5) EBITDA 259 108 140 Adjustments 4 (19) 1 n/m Adjusted EBITDA 240 109 120 1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three months ended March 31, 2021. 2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches. 3 Includes selling expenses of $722 million (2021 – $667 million). 4 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the first quarter of 2022 due to higher sales and gross margins across most product categories and regions where we operate. This was supported by strong agriculture fundamentals, higher selling prices and growth in proprietary products sales. Retail cash operating coverage ratio1 favorably declined to 57 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from 60 percent in the same period in 2021 due to significantly higher gross margin. Crop nutrients sales and gross margin increased in the first quarter of 2022 due to higher selling prices. Gross margin per tonne increased compared to the same period in the prior year due to the timing of inventory purchases in a rising price environment. Sales volumes decreased due to a pull forward of sales into the fourth quarter of 2021 and delayed spring field activity in North America, partially offset by strong demand in South America and Australia. Crop protection products sales and gross margin increased in the first quarter of 2022 due to higher prices, strong demand and favorable application conditions in Australia. Gross margin increase was supported by the reliability of our supply chain and strategic procurement in a rising price environment. Seed sales decreased in the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to delayed North American field activity caused by wet and cool weather. This was partially offset by favorable weather conditions in Australia. Merchandise sales increased in the first quarter of 2022 primarily driven by favorable market conditions in Australia, with increased flock and heard sizes along with higher fencing sales due to replacement from the Northeast flood damage. Nutrien Financial sales increased in the first quarter of 2022 due to higher utilization and adoption of our programs, minimal credit loss due to strong credit evaluation and collection processes, as well as favorable market conditions driven by strong commodity pricing and government programs for our grower customers. Services and other sales increased in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to favorable conditions in Australia, in particular the livestock market with increased cattle prices. 1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section for further information. Potash Three Months Ended March 31 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 833 332 151 1,218 1,470 (17) 684 226 203 Offshore 1,017 279 265 1,825 1,687 8 557 166 236 1,850 611 203 3,043 3,157 (4) 608 194 213 Cost of goods sold 305 291 5 100 92 9 Gross margin – total 1,545 320 383 508 102 398 Expenses 1 251 64 292 Depreciation and amortization 37 39 (6) EBIT 1,294 256 405 Gross margin excluding depreciation Depreciation and amortization 112 124 (10) and amortization – manufactured 2 545 141 286 Adjusted EBITDA 1,406 380 270 Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured 2 50 49 2 1 Includes provincial mining taxes of $249 million (2021 – $58 million). 2 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the first quarter of 2022 due to higher net realized selling prices, which more than offset a small reduction in total sales volumes and higher royalties and provincial mining taxes. Sales volumes in the first quarter of 2022 decreased as wet and cool weather in North America delayed planting. Offshore sales volumes increased during the quarter due to strong demand, although were impeded by a Canadian Pacific Railway labor strike and weather-related issues that temporarily impacted rail deliveries. Net realized selling price increased in the first quarter of 2022 due to strong global demand supported by higher crop prices and supply constraints, in particular related to uncertainty on future supply from Russia and Belarus. Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher royalties resulting from increased selling prices. We are now reporting potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured per tonne as we believe it is a better indicator of potash costs that management considers to be within its control and not primarily driven by regulatory and market conditions. Controllable cash cost of product manufactured was relatively flat for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, as higher production volumes mostly offset higher input costs. Canpotex Sales by Market Three Months Ended March 31 (percentage of sales volumes, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 Change Other Asian markets 1 45 37 8 Latin America 32 30 2 China 13 15 (2) Other markets 9 12 (3) India 1 6 (5) 100 100 1 All Asian markets except China and India. Nitrogen Three Months Ended March 31 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 560 160 250 595 572 4 940 278 238 Urea 463 249 86 591 757 (22) 783 329 138 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 439 164 168 1,079 1,074 ‐ 407 153 166 1,462 573 155 2,265 2,403 (6) 645 238 171 Cost of goods sold 640 440 45 282 183 54 Gross margin – manufactured 822 133 518 363 55 560 Gross margin – other 1 38 17 124 Depreciation and amortization 54 54 1 Gross margin – total 860 150 473 Gross margin excluding depreciation Income (12) (17) (29) and amortization – manufactured 3 417 109 284 EBIT 872 167 422 Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 123 129 (5) product manufactured 3 56 52 8 EBITDA 995 296 236 Adjustments 2 ‐ 4 (100) Adjusted EBITDA 995 300 232 1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN®) and purchased products and comprises net sales of $279 million (2021 – $187 million) less cost of goods sold of $241 million (2021 – $170 million). 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. 3 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher net realized selling prices, which more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower volumes. Sales volumes decreased in the first quarter of 2022 due to unplanned plant outages that impacted ammonia and urea production, along with the delayed planting in North America. Net realized selling price was higher due to higher benchmark prices resulting from the strength in global demand and tight supply, along with higher energy prices in key nitrogen exporting regions. Cost of goods sold per tonne increased primarily due to higher natural gas costs and higher raw material costs. Natural Gas Prices in Cost of Production Three Months Ended March 31 (US dollars per MMBtu, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact 6.86 3.17 116 Realized derivative impact (0.01) 0.02 n/m Overall gas cost 6.85 3.19 115 Average NYMEX 4.95 2.69 84 Average AECO 3.61 2.30 57 Natural gas prices in our cost of production increased in the first quarter of 2022 as a result of higher North American gas index prices and increased gas costs in Trinidad, where our gas prices are linked to ammonia benchmark prices. Phosphate Three Months Ended March 31 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Fertilizer 393 230 71 460 509 (10) 854 453 89 Industrial and feed 170 114 49 191 193 (1) 891 589 51 563 344 64 651 702 (7) 865 490 77 Cost of goods sold 360 282 28 552 401 38 Gross margin - manufactured 203 62 227 313 89 252 Gross margin – other 1 4 4 ‐ Depreciation and amortization 63 54 16 Gross margin – total 207 66 214 Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses 9 7 29 and amortization – manufactured 2 376 143 163 EBIT 198 59 236 Depreciation and amortization 41 38 8 Adjusted EBITDA 239 97 146 1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and comprises net sales of $72 million (2021 – $41 million) less cost of goods sold of $68 million (2021 – $37 million). 2 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the first quarter of 2022 due to higher net realized selling prices, which more than offset higher raw material costs and lower sales volumes. Sales volumes decreased particularly in fertilizer, as a wet and cool spring in North America delayed planting. Net realized selling price increased in connection with the increase in global benchmark prices. Industrial and feed net selling prices increased to a lesser extent than fertilizer prices due to a lag in price realizations relative to spot prices. Cost of goods sold per tonne increased primarily due to significantly higher sulfur and ammonia input costs. Corporate and Others Three Months Ended March 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change Selling expenses (2) (6) (67) General and administrative expenses 70 58 21 Share-based compensation expense 135 23 487 Other expenses 53 28 89 EBIT (256) (103) 149 Depreciation and amortization 16 12 33 EBITDA (240) (91) 164 Adjustments 1 174 43 305 Adjusted EBITDA (66) (48) 38 1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. Share-based compensation expense was higher in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to a significant increase in our share price, which resulted in a higher value of share-based awards outstanding. Other expenses were higher in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 mainly due to higher foreign exchange losses related to our international operations. Eliminations Eliminations of gross margin between operating segments were $(200) million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $(32) million for the same period in 2021. We had significant eliminations in the first quarter of 2022 due to higher-margin inventories held by our Retail segment as global commodity benchmark prices increased. Eliminations are not part of the Corporate and Others segment. Finance Costs, Income Taxes and Other Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended March 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change Finance costs 109 120 (9) Income tax expense 505 25 n/m Other comprehensive income 176 24 633 Income tax expense was higher as a result of significantly higher earnings in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Other comprehensive income is primarily driven by changes in the currency translation of our foreign operations. In the first quarter of 2022, we had a significant gain on translation of our Retail operations in Australia and Brazil as these currencies appreciated relative to the US dollar as at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 levels. Liquidity and Capital Resources Sources and Uses of Liquidity We continued to manage our capital in accordance with our capital allocation strategy. We believe that our internally generated cash flow, supplemented by available borrowings under our new or existing financing sources, if necessary, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital expenditures, planned growth and development activities, and other cash requirements for the foreseeable future. Refer to the “Capital Structure and Management” section for details on our existing long-term debt and credit facilities. Sources and Uses of Cash Three Months Ended March 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change Cash used in operating activities (62) (152) (59) Cash used in investing activities (457) (388) 18 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 588 (191) n/m Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9 (11) n/m Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 78 (742) n/m Cash used in operating activities Lower cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher earnings driven by higher crop input prices from tight global supply, offset with seasonal working capital requirements. Cash used in investing activities Cash used in investing activities in the first quarter of 2022 was higher compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher spending to maintain the safety and reliability of our assets and to increase our production capabilities, and the timing of supplier payments. Cash provided by (used in) financing activities Higher cash provided by financing activities in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to increased commercial paper drawdowns to temporarily finance working capital requirements, partially offset by increased share repurchases. Financial Condition Review The following balance sheet categories contained variances that were considered material: As at (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ Change % Change Assets Receivables 6,437 5,366 1,071 20 Inventories 9,068 6,328 2,740 43 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 943 1,653 (710) (43) Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt 3,033 1,560 1,473 94 Payables and accrued charges 11,013 10,052 961 10 Retained earnings 8,931 8,192 739 9 Receivables increased due to higher sales across all of our segments as a result of higher crop nutrient net realized selling prices consistent with higher benchmark pricing. Inventories increased due to seasonal Retail inventory build-up for the spring planting and application seasons in North America. The increase was also attributable to higher cost to produce or purchase inventory due to inflation and tight global supply. Prepaid expenses and other current assets decreased due to the drawdown of prepaid inventory in preparation for the spring planting and application seasons in North America. Short-term debt increased due to additional commercial paper issuances as part of our seasonal working capital management. Payables and accrued charges increased due to higher input costs from inflation and tight global supply, and seasonal Retail build-up of inventory purchases driving higher payables and accrued charges. Retained earnings increased as net earnings in the first quarter of 2022 exceeded dividends declared and share repurchases. Capital Structure and Management Principal Debt Instruments As part of the normal course of business, we closely monitor our liquidity position. We use a combination of cash generated from operations and short-term and long-term debt to finance our operations. We were in compliance with our debt covenants and did not have any changes to our credit ratings in the three months ended March 31, 2022. As at March 31, 2022 Outstanding and Committed (millions of US dollars) Rate of Interest (%) Total Facility Limit Short-Term Debt Long-Term Debt Credit facilities Unsecured revolving term credit facility n/a 4,500 ‐ ‐ Uncommitted revolving demand facility n/a 500 ‐ ‐ Other credit facilities 720 South American 1.7 - 13.3 124 144 Australian 0.8 - 0.9 180 ‐ Other 1.0 - 3.9 23 3 Commercial paper 0.5 - 1.3 2,640 ‐ Other short-term debt n/a 66 ‐ Total 3,033 147 We also have a commercial paper program, which is limited to the availability of backup funds under the $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility and excess cash invested in highly liquid securities. Our long-term debt consists primarily of notes. See the “Capital Structure and Management” section of our 2021 Annual Report for information on balances, rates and maturities for our notes. Outstanding Share Data As at April 29, 2022 Common shares 551,299,995 Options to purchase common shares 4,116,888 For more information on our capital structure and management, see Note 24 to our 2021 annual financial statements. Quarterly Results (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Sales 1 7,657 7,267 6,024 9,763 4,658 4,052 4,227 8,431 Net earnings (loss) 1,385 1,207 726 1,113 133 316 (587) 765 Net earnings (loss) attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 1,378 1,201 717 1,108 127 316 (587) 765 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of Nutrien Basic 2.49 2.11 1.26 1.94 0.22 0.55 (1.03) 1.34 Diluted 2.49 2.11 1.25 1.94 0.22 0.55 (1.03) 1.34 1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified in the second and third quarters of 2020. Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during the planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in the spring and fall application seasons. Crop input inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year. Our earnings are significantly affected by fertilizer benchmark prices, which have been volatile over the last two years and are affected by demand-supply conditions, grower affordability and weather. In the fourth quarter of 2021, earnings were impacted by a $142 million loss resulting from the early extinguishment of long-term debt. In the fourth quarter of 2020, earnings were impacted by a $250 million net gain on disposal of our investment in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E.. In the third quarter of 2020, earnings were impacted by an $823 million non-cash impairment of assets primarily in the Phosphate segment as a result of lower long-term forecasted global phosphate prices. Critical Accounting Estimates Our significant accounting policies are disclosed in our 2021 Annual Report. We have discussed the development, selection and application of our key accounting policies, and the critical accounting estimates and assumptions they involve, with the audit committee of the Board. Our critical accounting estimates are discussed on page 49 of our 2021 Annual Report. There were no material changes in the three months ended March 31, 2022 to our critical accounting estimates. Risk Factors Russia and Ukraine Conflict The current conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the international response has, and may continue to have, potential wide-ranging consequences for global market volatility and economic conditions, including energy and commodity prices. Certain countries including Canada, the United States, Australia and certain European countries have imposed strict financial and trade sanctions against Russia, with Russia and Belarus imposing retaliatory sanctions of their own, which may have continued far-reaching effects on the global economy, energy and commodity prices, food security and crop nutrient supply and prices. The short-, medium- and long-term implications of the conflict in Ukraine are difficult to predict with any degree of certainty at this time. While Nutrien does not have operations in Ukraine or Russia, there remains uncertainty relating to the potential impact of the conflict and its effect on global food security, growers and the market outlook for crop nutrient market supply and demand fundamentals and nutrient prices, and it could have a material and adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Depending on the extent, duration, and severity of the conflict, it may have the effect of heightening many of the other risks Nutrien is subject to and which are described in our 2021 Annual Report and 2021 Annual Information Form, including, without limitation, risks relating to market fundamentals and conditions (such as sanctions and trade flows and the impact thereof on crop nutrient supply and demand); cybersecurity threats; energy and commodity prices; inflationary pressures, interest rates and costs of capital; and supply chains and cost-effective and timely transportation. Controls and Procedures Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting, as defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings. Internal control over financial reporting is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. Any system of internal control over financial reporting, no matter how well designed, has inherent limitations. Therefore, even those systems determined to be effective can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation and presentation. There has been no change in our internal control over financial reporting during the three months ended March 31, 2022 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and other information included in this document, including within the "Financial Outlook and Guidance" section, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as “anticipate”, “forecast”, “expect”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “intend” or other similar words). All statements in this document, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Nutrien's business strategies, plans, prospects and opportunities; Nutrien's 2022 full-year guidance, including expectations regarding our adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment); expectations regarding our growth and capital allocation intentions and strategies; capital spending expectations for 2022; expectations regarding performance of our operating segments in 2022, including our operating segment market outlooks and market conditions for 2022, and the anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, grower crop investment, crop mix, prices and the impact of import and export volumes and economic sanctions; Nutrien's ability to develop innovative and sustainable solutions; the negotiation of sales contracts; and acquisitions and divestitures. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although we believe that these assumptions are reasonable, having regard to our experience and our perception of historical trends, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of our already completed and future acquisitions and divestitures, and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies in respect of any acquired businesses and to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by us, including with respect to prices, margins, demand, supply, product availability, supplier agreements, availability and cost of labor and interest, exchange and effective tax rates; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2022 and in the future; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers, business partners, employees, supply chain, other stakeholders and the overall global economy; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia on, among other things, global supply and demand, energy and commodity prices; interest rates, supply chains and the global economy; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain investment grade ratings and achieve our performance targets; our ability to successfully negotiate sales contracts; and our ability to successfully implement new initiatives and programs. Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; failure to complete announced and future acquisitions or divestitures at all or on the expected terms and within the expected timeline; climate change and weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy (including tariffs, trade restrictions and climate change initiatives), government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict and malicious acts including terrorism; the occurrence of a major environmental or safety incident; innovation and cybersecurity risks related to our systems, including our costs of addressing or mitigating such risks; counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; interruptions of or constraints in availability of key inputs, including natural gas and sulfur; any significant impairment of the carrying amount of certain assets; risks related to reputational loss; certain complications that may arise in our mining processes; the ability to attract, engage and retain skilled employees and strikes or other forms of work stoppages; the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants of the COVID-19 virus and the efficiency and distribution of vaccines, and its resulting effects on economic conditions, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, including government-imposed vaccine mandates, fiscal and monetary responses by governments and financial institutions and disruptions to global supply chains; the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its potential impact on, among other things, global market conditions and supply and demand, energy and commodity prices; interest rates, supply chains and the global economy generally; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC in the United States. The purpose of our adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment) and sustaining capital expenditures guidance ranges are to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable US federal securities laws. Terms and Definitions For the definitions of certain financial and non-financial terms used in this document, as well as a list of abbreviated company names and sources, see the “Terms & Definitions” section of our 2021 Annual Report. All references to per share amounts pertain to diluted net earnings (loss) per share, “n/m” indicates information that is not meaningful, and all financial amounts are stated in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted. About Nutrien Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. Selected financial data for download can be found in our data tool at www.nutrien.com/investors/interactive-datatool Such data is not incorporated by reference herein. Nutrien will host a Conference Call on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. In order to expedite access to our conference call, each participant will be required to pre-register for the event: Online: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5495024.

for the event: Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial-in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do not share your information with anyone else.

Live Audio Webcast: Visit https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events/2022-q1-earnings-conference-call Appendix A - Selected Additional Financial Data Selected Retail Measures Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Proprietary products margin as a percentage of product line margin (%) Crop nutrients 15 21 Crop protection products 39 43 Seed 38 40 All products 22 23 Crop nutrients sales volumes (tonnes – thousands) North America 1,242 1,597 International 933 803 Total 2,175 2,400 Crop nutrients selling price per tonne North America 867 458 International 547 355 Total 729 423 Crop nutrients gross margin per tonne North America 185 113 International 67 49 Total 134 92 Financial performance measures 2022 2021 Retail adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 1, 2 11 10 Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location (thousands of US dollars) 1, 2, 3 1,583 1,159 Retail adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 1, 4 14 14 Retail adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 1, 4 ‐ 3 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 1, 4 6.9 5.5 Retail cash operating coverage ratio (%) 1, 4 57 60 1 Rolling four quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. 2 These are supplementary financial measures. See the “Other Financial Measures" section. 3 Excluding acquisitions. 4 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. Nutrien Financial As at March 31, 2022 As at Dec 31, 2021 (millions of US dollars) Current <31 days past due 31–90 days past due >90 days past due Gross Receivables Allowance 1 Net Receivables Net Receivables North America 1,182 77 74 58 1,391 (26) 1,365 1,488 International 770 40 80 22 912 (3) 909 662 Nutrien Financial receivables 1,952 117 154 80 2,303 (29) 2,274 2,150 1 Bad debt expense on the above receivables for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $1 million (2021 – $5 million) in the Retail segment. Selected Nitrogen Measures Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Sales volumes (tonnes – thousands) Fertilizer 1,093 1,305 Industrial and feed 1,172 1,098 Net sales (millions of US dollars) Fertilizer 774 332 Industrial and feed 688 241 Net selling price per tonne Fertilizer 708 254 Industrial and feed 587 220 Production Measures Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Potash production (Product tonnes – thousands) 3,703 3,536 Potash shutdown weeks 1 ‐ ‐ Ammonia production – total 2 1,403 1,449 Ammonia production – adjusted 2, 3 958 1,053 Ammonia operating rate (%) 3 89 97 P 2 O 5 production (P 2 O 5 tonnes – thousands) 378 378 P 2 O 5 operating rate (%) 90 90 1 Represents weeks of full production shutdown, including inventory adjustments and unplanned events, excluding the impact of any periods of reduced operating rates, planned routine annual maintenance shutdowns and announced workforce reductions. 2 All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes. 3 Excludes Trinidad and Joffre. Appendix B - Non-IFRS Financial Measures We use both International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) measures and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following section outlines our non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios, their compositions, and why management uses each measure. It also includes reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Except as otherwise described herein, our non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable. As additional non-recurring or unusual items arise in the future, we generally exclude these items in our calculations. Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss). Definition: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives). We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses, gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, and IFRS adoption transition adjustments. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: It is not impacted by long-term investment and financing decisions, but rather focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations. It provides a measure of our ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, and as a component of employee remuneration calculations. Three Months Ended March 31 (millions of US dollars) 2022 2021 Net earnings 1,385 133 Finance costs 109 120 Income tax expense 505 25 Depreciation and amortization 461 480 EBITDA 1 2,460 758 Share-based compensation expense 135 23 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 25 2 Integration and restructuring related costs 9 10 Impairment of assets ‐ 4 COVID-19 related expenses 2 5 9 Gain on disposal of investment (19) ‐ Adjusted EBITDA 2,615 806 1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. 2 COVID-19 related expenses primarily consist of increased cleaning and sanitization costs, the purchase of personal protective equipment, discretionary supplemental employee costs, and costs related to construction delays from access limitations and other government restrictions. Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per share. Definition: Adjusted net earnings and related per share information are calculated as net earnings (loss) before share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), net of tax. We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses (net of tax) that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: certain integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, IFRS adoption transition adjustments and gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt. We generally apply the annual forecasted effective tax rate to our adjustments during the year and, at year-end, we apply the actual effective tax rate. If the effective tax rate is significantly different from our forecasted effective tax rate due to adjustments or discrete tax impacts, we apply a tax rate that excludes those items. For material adjustments, we apply a tax rate specific to the adjustment. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations and is used as a component of employee remuneration calculations. Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Per Increases Diluted (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 1,378 2.49 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 135 101 0.18 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 25 19 0.04 Integration and restructuring related costs 9 7 0.01 COVID-19 related expenses 5 4 0.01 Gain on disposal of investment (19) (14) (0.03) Adjusted net earnings 1,495 2.70 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Per Increases Diluted (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 127 0.22 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 23 18 0.04 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 2 2 ‐ Integration and restructuring related costs 10 8 0.01 Impairment of assets 4 3 0.01 COVID-19 related expenses 9 7 0.01 Adjusted net earnings 165 0.29 Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share Guidance Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share guidance are forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS because a meaningful or accurate calculation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort due to unknown variables, including the timing and amount of certain reconciling items, and the uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value that may be inherently difficult to determine without unreasonable efforts. The probable significance of such unavailable information, which could be material to future results, cannot be addressed. Guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share excludes certain items such as, but not limited to, the impacts of share-based compensation, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, IFRS adoption transition adjustments, and gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Including Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Definition: Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less sustaining capital expenditures and before changes in non-cash operating working capital. Free cash flow including non-cash operating working capital is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less sustaining capital expenditures. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: For evaluation of liquidity and financial strength. These are also useful as indicators of our ability to service debt, meet other payment obligations and make strategic investments. These do not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Three Months Ended March 31 (millions of US dollars) 2022 2021 Cash used in operating activities (62) (152) Sustaining capital expenditures (194) (164) Free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital (256) (316) Changes in non-cash operating working capital (2,070) (792) Free cash flow 1,814 476 Gross Margin Excluding Depreciation and Amortization Per Tonne - Manufactured Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Gross margin. Definition: Gross margin per tonne from manufactured products per tonne less depreciation and amortization per tonne. Reconciliations are provided in the “Segment Results” section. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations, which excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions. Potash Controllable Cash Cost of Product Manufactured (“COPM”) Per Tonne Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cost of goods sold (“COGS”) for the Potash segment. Definition: Total Potash COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COPM, royalties, natural gas costs and carbon taxes, change in inventory, and other adjustments, divided by potash production tonnes. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. In 2022, we replaced Potash cash COPM with this new financial measure. Potash controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods and the impacts of our long-term investment decisions. Potash controllable cash COPM also excludes royalties and natural gas costs and carbon taxes, which management does not consider controllable, as they are primarily driven by regulatory and market conditions. Three Months Ended March 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 Total COGS – Potash 305 291 Change in inventory 77 27 Other adjustments 1 (15) (4) COPM 367 314 Depreciation and amortization in COPM (119) (111) Royalties in COPM (45) (17) Natural gas costs and carbon taxes in COPM (17) (12) Controllable cash COPM 186 174 Production tonnes (tonnes – thousands) 3,703 3,536 Potash controllable cash COPM per tonne 50 49 1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances. Ammonia Controllable Cash COPM Per Tonne Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Total manufactured COGS for the Nitrogen segment. Definition: Total Nitrogen COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COGS, cash COGS for products other than ammonia, other adjustments, and natural gas and steam costs, divided by net ammonia production tonnes. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Ammonia controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods, the costs of natural gas and steam, and long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations. Three Months Ended March 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 Total Manufactured COGS – Nitrogen 640 440 Total Other COGS – Nitrogen 241 170 Total COGS – Nitrogen 881 610 Depreciation and amortization in COGS (102) (108) Cash COGS for products other than ammonia (524) (393) Ammonia Total cash COGS before other adjustments 255 109 Other adjustments 1 (36) (3) Total cash COPM 219 106 Natural gas and steam costs (181) (74) Controllable cash COPM 38 32 Production tonnes (net tonnes 2 – thousands) 674 602 Ammonia controllable cash COPM per tonne 56 52 1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances. 2 Ammonia tonnes available for sale, as not upgraded to other Nitrogen products. Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales and Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales Excluding Nutrien Financial Definition: Retail adjusted average working capital divided by Retail adjusted sales for the last four rolling quarters. We exclude in our calculations the sales and working capital of certain acquisitions during the first year following the acquisition. We also look at this metric excluding Nutrien Financial revenue and working capital. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. The metric excluding Nutrien Financial shows the impact that the working capital of Nutrien Financial has on the ratio. Rolling four quarters ended March 31, 2022 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Average/Total Current assets 9,300 8,945 9,924 12,392 Current liabilities (7,952) (5,062) (7,828) (9,223) Working capital 1,348 3,883 2,096 3,169 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Adjusted working capital 1,348 3,883 2,096 3,169 2,624 Nutrien Financial working capital (3,072) (2,820) (2,150) (2,274) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial (1,724) 1,063 (54) 895 45 Sales 7,537 3,347 3,878 3,861 Sales from certain recent acquisitions ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Adjusted sales 7,537 3,347 3,878 3,861 18,623 Nutrien Financial revenue (59) (54) (51) (49) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 7,478 3,293 3,827 3,812 18,410 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 14 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) ‐ Rolling four quarters ended March 31, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Average/Total Current assets 8,230 7,324 8,013 9,160 Current liabilities (6,200) (4,108) (6,856) (7,530) Working capital 2,030 3,216 1,157 1,630 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions 63 ‐ ‐ ‐ Adjusted working capital 2,093 3,216 1,157 1,630 2,024 Nutrien Financial working capital (2,108) (1,711) (1,392) (1,221) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial (15) 1,505 (235) 409 416 Sales 6,764 2,742 2,618 2,972 Sales from certain recent acquisitions (338) ‐ ‐ ‐ Adjusted sales 6,426 2,742 2,618 2,972 14,758 Nutrien Financial revenue (40) (36) (37) (25) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 6,386 2,706 2,581 2,947 14,620 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 14 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 3 Nutrien Financial Adjusted Net Interest Margin Definition: Nutrien Financial revenue less deemed interest expense divided by average Nutrien Financial receivables outstanding for the last four rolling quarters. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Used by credit rating agencies and other users to evaluate financial performance of Nutrien Financial. Rolling four quarters ended March 31, 2022 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 59 54 51 49 Deemed interest expense 1 (8) (10) (12) (6) Net interest 51 44 39 43 177 Average Nutrien Financial receivables 3,072 2,820 2,150 2,274 2,579 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 6.9 1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial. Rolling four quarters ended March 31, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 40 36 37 25 Deemed interest expense 1 (15) (15) (14) (6) Net interest 25 21 23 19 88 Average Nutrien Financial receivables 2,108 1,711 1,392 1,221 1,608 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 5.5 1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial. Retail Cash Operating Coverage Ratio Definition: Retail selling, general and administrative, and other expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, divided by Retail gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense in cost of goods sold, for the last four rolling quarters. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To understand the costs and underlying economics of our Retail operations and to assess our Retail operating performance and ability to generate free cash flow. Rolling four quarters ended March 31, 2022 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Total Selling expenses 863 746 848 722 3,179 General and administrative expenses 41 45 43 45 174 Other expenses (income) 34 17 20 (12) 59 Operating expenses 938 808 911 755 3,412 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (166) (180) (173) (167) (686) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 772 628 738 588 2,726 Gross margin 1,858 917 1,173 845 4,793 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 3 2 5 2 12 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1,861 919 1,178 847 4,805 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 57 Rolling four quarters ended March 31, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Total Selling expenses 764 669 727 667 2,827 General and administrative expenses 30 34 33 39 136 Other expenses (income) 32 (12) 8 15 43 Operating expenses 826 691 768 721 3,006 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (161) (167) (177) (175) (680) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 665 524 591 546 2,326 Gross margin 1,627 683 885 652 3,847 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 2 3 3 2 10 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1,629 686 888 654 3,857 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 60 Appendix C – Other Financial Measures Supplementary Financial Measures Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios. The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those supplementary financial measures if not previously provided. Retail adjusted EBITDA margin: Retail adjusted EBITDA divided by Retail sales for the last four rolling quarters. Sustaining capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures that are required to sustain operations at existing levels and include major repairs and maintenance, and plant turnarounds. Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location: Calculated as total Retail US adjusted EBITDA for the last four rolling quarters, representing the organic EBITDA component, which excludes acquisitions in those quarters, divided by the number of US locations that have generated sales in the last four rolling quarters, adjusted for acquired locations in those quarters. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Unaudited in millions of US dollars except as otherwise noted Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended March 31 Note 2022 2021 SALES 2 7,657 4,658 Freight, transportation and distribution 203 211 Cost of goods sold 4,197 3,291 GROSS MARGIN 3,257 1,156 Selling expenses 727 673 General and administrative expenses 126 103 Provincial mining taxes 249 58 Share-based compensation expense 135 23 Other expenses 4 21 21 EARNINGS BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAXES 1,999 278 Finance costs 109 120 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,890 158 Income tax expense 505 25 NET EARNINGS 1,385 133 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 1,378 127 Non-controlling interest 7 6 NET EARNINGS 1,385 133 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF NUTRIEN ("EPS") Basic 2.49 0.22 Diluted 2.49 0.22 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS 552,636,000 569,658,000 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS 554,647,000 570,901,000 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended March 31 (Net of related income taxes) 2022 2021 NET EARNINGS 1,385 133 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings: Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans 1 ‐ Net fair value gain on investments 31 48 Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings: Gain (loss) on currency translation of foreign operations 128 (30) Other 16 6 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 176 24 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,561 157 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 1,554 151 Non-controlling interest 7 6 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,561 157 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended March 31 Note 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings 1,385 133 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 461 480 Share-based compensation expense 135 23 Impairment of assets ‐ 4 Provision for deferred income tax 45 10 Gain on disposal of investment (19) ‐ Other long-term assets, liabilities and miscellaneous 1 (10) Cash from operations before working capital changes 2,008 640 Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Receivables (909) (392) Inventories (2,609) (1,785) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 722 688 Payables and accrued charges 726 697 CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (62) (152) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures 1 (450) (358) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (41) (21) Other 34 (9) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (457) (388) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from short-term debt, net 1,454 101 Repayment of long-term debt (2) ‐ Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities (79) (78) Dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders 7 (257) (255) Repurchase of common shares 7 (642) (1) Issuance of common shares 126 42 Other (12) ‐ CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 588 (191) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9 (11) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 78 (742) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD 499 1,454 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD 577 712 Cash and cash equivalents comprised of: Cash 546 601 Short-term investments 31 111 577 712 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Interest paid 50 76 Income taxes paid 789 39 Total cash outflow for leases 107 97 1 Includes additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $386 and $64 (2021 – $325 and $33), respectively. (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income ("AOCI") Loss on Equity Currency Holders Non- Number of Translation of Controlling Common Share Contributed of Foreign Total Retained Nutrien Interest Total Shares Capital Surplus Operations Other AOCI Earnings (Note 1) (Note 1) Equity BALANCE – DECEMBER 31, 2020 569,260,406 15,673 205 (62) (57) (119) 6,606 22,365 38 22,403 Net earnings ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 127 127 6 133 Other comprehensive (loss) income ‐ ‐ ‐ (30) 54 24 ‐ 24 ‐ 24 Shares repurchased (Note 7) (14,978) (1) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (1) ‐ (1) Dividends declared ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (262) (262) ‐ (262) Non-controlling interest transactions ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (2) (2) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 965,744 50 (3) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 47 ‐ 47 Transfer of net gain on cash flow hedges ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (3) (3) ‐ (3) ‐ (3) BALANCE – MARCH 31, 2021 570,211,172 15,722 202 (92) (6) (98) 6,471 22,297 42 22,339 BALANCE – DECEMBER 31, 2021 557,492,516 15,457 149 (176) 30 (146) 8,192 23,652 47 23,699 Net earnings ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,378 1,378 7 1,385 Other comprehensive income ‐ ‐ ‐ 128 48 176 ‐ 176 ‐ 176 Shares repurchased (Note 7) (7,648,235) (212) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (375) (587) ‐ (587) Dividends declared ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (265) (265) ‐ (265) Non-controlling interest transactions ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (11) (11) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 2,275,861 153 (16) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 137 ‐ 137 Transfer of net gain on cash flow hedges ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (3) (3) ‐ (3) ‐ (3) Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (1) (1) 1 ‐ ‐ ‐ BALANCE – MARCH 31, 2022 552,120,142 15,398 133 (48) 74 26 8,931 24,488 43 24,531 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31 December 31 As at Note 2022 2021 2021 Note 1 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 577 712 499 Receivables 6,437 4,271 5,366 Inventories 9,068 6,714 6,328 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 943 778 1,653 17,025 12,475 13,846 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 19,998 19,451 20,016 Goodwill 12,287 12,199 12,220 Other intangible assets 2,334 2,460 2,340 Investments 757 630 703 Other assets 867 678 829 TOTAL ASSETS 53,268 47,893 49,954 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term debt 3,033 252 1,560 Current portion of long-term debt 551 14 545 Current portion of lease liabilities 293 260 286 Payables and accrued charges 11,013 8,742 10,052 14,890 9,268 12,443 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 7,519 10,040 7,521 Lease liabilities 929 876 934 Deferred income tax liabilities 5 3,243 3,168 3,165 Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities 425 456 419 Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs 1,523 1,610 1,566 Other non-current liabilities 208 136 207 TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,737 25,554 26,255 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Share capital 7 15,398 15,722 15,457 Contributed surplus 133 202 149 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 26 (98) (146) Retained earnings 8,931 6,471 8,192 Equity holders of Nutrien 24,488 22,297 23,652 Non-controlling interest 43 42 47 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 24,531 22,339 23,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 53,268 47,893 49,954 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements) Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As at and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 NOTE 1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION Nutrien Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, known as “Nutrien”, “we”, “us”, “our” or “the Company”) is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services. Nutrien plays a critical role in helping growers around the globe increase food production in a sustainable manner. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (“interim financial statements”) are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, “Interim Financial Reporting”. The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these interim financial statements are materially consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2021 annual consolidated financial statements. These interim financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2021 annual audited consolidated financial statements. Certain immaterial 2021 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated balance sheets and segment note. In management’s opinion, the interim financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for any other interim period or the fiscal year. These interim financial statements were authorized by the audit committee of the Board of Directors for issue on May 2, 2022. NOTE 2 SEGMENT INFORMATION The Company has four reportable operating segments: Nutrien Ag Solutions (“Retail”), Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise, and it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America and Australia. The Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrient contained in the products that each produce. Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales – third party 3,833 1,710 1,497 617 ‐ ‐ 7,657 – intersegment 28 234 339 79 ‐ (680) ‐ Sales – total 3,861 1,944 1,836 696 ‐ (680) 7,657 Freight, transportation and distribution ‐ 94 95 61 ‐ (47) 203 Net sales 3,861 1,850 1,741 635 ‐ (633) 7,454 Cost of goods sold 3,016 305 881 428 ‐ (433) 4,197 Gross margin 845 1,545 860 207 ‐ (200) 3,257 Selling expenses 722 3 8 2 (2) (6) 727 General and administrative expenses 45 2 6 3 70 ‐ 126 Provincial mining taxes ‐ 249 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 249 Share-based compensation expense ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 135 ‐ 135 Other (income) expenses (12) (3) (26) 4 53 5 21 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 90 1,294 872 198 (256) (199) 1,999 Depreciation and amortization 169 112 123 41 16 ‐ 461 EBITDA 1 259 1,406 995 239 (240) (199) 2,460 Integration and restructuring related costs ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 9 ‐ 9 Share-based compensation expense ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 135 ‐ 135 COVID-19 related expenses ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 5 ‐ 5 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 25 ‐ 25 Gain on disposal of investment (19) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (19) Adjusted EBITDA 240 1,406 995 239 (66) (199) 2,615 Assets – at March 31, 2022 24,910 13,578 11,512 1,814 2,467 (1,013) 53,268 1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales – third party 2,960 631 695 372 ‐ ‐ 4,658 – intersegment 12 90 160 72 ‐ (334) ‐ Sales – total 2,972 721 855 444 ‐ (334) 4,658 Freight, transportation and distribution ‐ 110 95 59 ‐ (53) 211 Net sales 2,972 611 760 385 ‐ (281) 4,447 Cost of goods sold 2,320 291 610 319 ‐ (249) 3,291 Gross margin 652 320 150 66 ‐ (32) 1,156 Selling expenses 667 3 7 2 (6) ‐ 673 General and administrative expenses 39 2 2 2 58 ‐ 103 Provincial mining taxes ‐ 58 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 58 Share-based compensation expense ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 23 ‐ 23 Other expenses (income) 15 1 (26) 3 28 ‐ 21 (Loss) earnings before finance costs and income taxes (69) 256 167 59 (103) (32) 278 Depreciation and amortization 177 124 129 38 12 ‐ 480 EBITDA 108 380 296 97 (91) (32) 758 Integration and restructuring related costs 1 ‐ ‐ ‐ 9 ‐ 10 Share-based compensation expense ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 23 ‐ 23 Impairment of assets ‐ ‐ 4 ‐ ‐ ‐ 4 COVID-19 related expenses ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 9 ‐ 9 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 2 ‐ 2 Adjusted EBITDA 109 380 300 97 (48) (32) 806 Assets – at December 31, 2021 22,387 13,148 11,093 1,699 2,266 (639) 49,954 Presented below is revenue from contracts with customers disaggregated by product line or geographic location for each reportable segment. Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Retail sales by product line Crop nutrients 1,587 1,016 Crop protection products 1,387 1,085 Seed 458 463 Merchandise 234 230 Nutrien Financial 49 25 Services and other 1 175 165 Nutrien Financial elimination 1,2 (29) (12) 3,861 2,972 Potash sales by geography Manufactured product North America 927 442 Offshore 3 1,017 279 1,944 721 Nitrogen sales by product line Manufactured product Ammonia 591 188 Urea 484 274 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 474 197 Other nitrogen and purchased products 287 196 1,836 855 Phosphate sales by product line Manufactured product Fertilizer 432 272 Industrial and feed 184 126 Other phosphate and purchased products 80 46 696 444 1 Certain immaterial 2021 figures have been reclassified. 2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches. 3 Relates to Canpotex Limited ("Canpotex") (Note 9) and includes provisional pricing adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $62 (2021 – $6) NOTE 3 SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION The following table summarizes the awards granted under our existing share-based compensation plans described in Note 5 of our 2021 annual consolidated financial statements: Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Stock options: Granted (number of units) 375,483 1,518,490 Weighted average grant date fair value (US dollars) 20.49 11.77 Cash-settled share-based awards granted (number of units) 1 970,461 1,198,148 1 For performance share units granted subsequent to January 1, 2022, return on invested capital over a three-year performance cycle is compared to Board-approved targets as an additional performance condition. NOTE 4 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME) Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Integration and restructuring related costs 9 10 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 25 2 Earnings of equity-accounted investees (41) (20) Bad debt expense ‐ 2 COVID-19 related expenses 5 9 Gain on disposal of investment (19) ‐ Impairment of assets ‐ 4 Other expenses 42 14 21 21 NOTE 5 INCOME TAXES A separate estimated average annual effective income tax rate was determined for each taxing jurisdiction and applied individually to the interim period pre-tax earnings for each jurisdiction. Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Income tax expense 505 25 Actual effective tax rate on earnings (%) 26 16 Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%) 27 16 Discrete tax adjustments that impacted the tax rate 8 ‐ Income tax balances within the condensed consolidated balance sheets were comprised of the following: Income Tax Assets and Liabilities Balance Sheet Location As at March 31, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Income tax assets Current Receivables 299 223 Non-current Other assets 166 166 Deferred income tax assets Other assets 299 262 Total income tax assets 764 651 Income tax liabilities Current Payables and accrued charges 338 606 Non-current Other non-current liabilities 54 44 Deferred income tax liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 3,243 3,165 Total income tax liabilities 3,635 3,815 NOTE 6 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair Value Estimated fair values for financial instruments are designed to approximate amounts for which the instruments could be exchanged in a current arm’s-length transaction between knowledgeable, willing parties. The valuation policies and procedures for financial reporting purposes are determined by our finance department. There have been no changes to our valuation methods presented in Note 10 of the 2021 annual consolidated financial statements and those valuation methods have been applied in these interim financial statements. The following table presents our fair value hierarchy for financial instruments carried at fair value on a recurring basis or measured at amortized cost: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Carrying Carrying Financial assets (liabilities) measured at Amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Fair value on a recurring basis 1 Cash and cash equivalents 577 ‐ 577 ‐ 499 ‐ 499 ‐ Derivative instrument assets 26 ‐ 26 ‐ 19 ‐ 19 ‐ Other current financial assets - marketable securities 2 139 20 119 ‐ 134 19 115 ‐ Investments at FVTOCI 3 275 265 ‐ 10 244 234 10 Derivative instrument liabilities (42) ‐ (42) ‐ (20) ‐ (20) ‐ Amortized cost Current portion of long-term debt Notes and debentures (500) (502) ‐ ‐ (500) (506) ‐ ‐ Fixed and floating rate debt (51) ‐ (51) ‐ (45) ‐ (45) ‐ Long-term debt Notes and debentures (7,422) (3,403) (4,419) ‐ (7,424) (4,021) (4,709) ‐ Fixed and floating rate debt (97) ‐ (97) ‐ (97) ‐ (97) ‐ 1 During the periods ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no transfers between levelling for financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis. 2 Marketable securities consist of equity and fixed income securities. We determine the fair value of equity securities based on the bid price of identical instruments in active markets. We value fixed income securities using quoted prices of instruments with similar terms and credit risk. 3 Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") is primarily comprised of shares in Sinofert Holdings Ltd. NOTE 7 SHARE CAPITAL Share Repurchase Programs Maximum Maximum Number of Commencement Shares for Shares for Shares Date Expiry Repurchase Repurchase (%) Repurchased 2020 Normal Course Issuer Bid February 27, 2020 February 26, 2021 28,572,458 5 710,100 2021 Normal Course Issuer Bid March 1, 2021 February 28, 2022 28,468,448 5 15,982,154 2022 Normal Course Issuer Bid 1 March 1, 2022 February 28, 2023 55,111,110 10 7,648,235 1 The 2022 normal course issuer bid will expire earlier than the date above if we acquire the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decide not to make any further repurchases. Purchases under the normal course issuer bids were, or may be, made through open market purchases at market prices as well as by other means permitted by applicable securities laws, including private agreements. The following table summarizes our share repurchase activities during the period: Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Number of common shares repurchased for cancellation 7,648,235 14,978 Average price per share (US dollars) 76.79 52.93 Total cost 587 1 As of April 29, 2022, an additional 1,423,389 common shares were repurchased for cancellation at a cost of $150 and an average price per share of $105.38. Dividends Declared We declared a dividend per share of $0.48 (2021 – $0.46) during the three months ended March 31, 2022, payable on April 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. NOTE 8 SEASONALITY Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in spring and fall application seasons. Crop input inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. The results of this seasonality have a corresponding effect on receivables from customers and rebates receivables, inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets and trade payables. Our short-term debt also fluctuates during the year to meet working capital needs. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are typically concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year. NOTE 9 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS We sell potash outside Canada and the United States exclusively through Canpotex. Canpotex sells potash to buyers in export markets pursuant to term and spot contracts at agreed upon prices. Our revenue is recognized at the amount received from Canpotex representing proceeds from their sale of potash, less net costs of Canpotex. Sales to Canpotex are shown in Note 2. As at March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Receivables from Canpotex 951 828 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005773/en/

© Business Wire 2022 All news about NUTRIEN LTD. 05:52p Nutrien raises full-year profit forecast as crop nutrient prices surge RE 05:52p NUTRIEN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:34p Nutrien reports surge in quarterly profit RE 05:29p Nutrien Delivers Strong First Quarter Results and Responds to Global Supply Uncertainti.. BU 11:58a GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, HSBC, Apple, Pfizer, Qualcomm... 11:57a Fertilizer sector set for biggest profits in years on Russia-Ukraine conflict RE 04/29 Mizuho Adjusts Nutrien's Price Target to $124 from $94, Keeps Neutral Rating MT 04/21 Nutrien to Generate More Than $10 Billion in Cash Through 2024 as Fertilizer Demand, Po.. MT 04/21 Nutrien Price Target Raised to US$135 at RBC MT 04/21 RBC Capital Markets Lifts Nutrien's Price Target On Strong Agriculture, Fertilizer Fund.. MT Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD. 04/29 Mizuho Adjusts Nutrien's Price Target to $124 from $94, Keeps Neutral Rating MT 04/21 Nutrien Price Target Raised to US$135 at RBC MT 04/21 RBC Raises Price Target on Nutrien to $135 From $120, Maintains Outperform Rating MT