Nutrien Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.T) is currently at C$125.03, down C$8.65 or 6.47%
--Would be lowest close since March 17, 2022, when it closed at C$124.00
--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 3, 2020, when it fell 8.11%
--Currently down two of the past three days
--Down 0.96% month-to-date
--Up 31.5% year-to-date
--Down 13.46% from its all-time closing high of C$144.47 on April 18, 2022
--Up 67.49% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at C$74.65
--Up 73.41% from its 52-week closing low of C$72.10 on May 13, 2021
--Traded as low as C$122.27; lowest intraday level since March 29, 2022, when it hit C$120.01
--Down 8.54% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 29, 2022, when it fell as much as 10.15%
All data as of 12:39:09 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
