    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/09 01:21:37 pm EDT
123.78 CAD   -7.41%
12:57pNutrien Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:01pUBS Adjusts Nutrien Price Target to $125 From $130, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/05RBC Capital Markets Says Nutrien Expected To Benefit From Strong Agricultural Fundamentals
MT
Nutrien Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

05/09/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.T) is currently at C$125.03, down C$8.65 or 6.47%


--Would be lowest close since March 17, 2022, when it closed at C$124.00

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 3, 2020, when it fell 8.11%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Down 0.96% month-to-date

--Up 31.5% year-to-date

--Down 13.46% from its all-time closing high of C$144.47 on April 18, 2022

--Up 67.49% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at C$74.65

--Down 13.46% from its 52-week closing high of C$144.47 on April 18, 2022

--Up 73.41% from its 52-week closing low of C$72.10 on May 13, 2021

--Traded as low as C$122.27; lowest intraday level since March 29, 2022, when it hit C$120.01

--Down 8.54% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 29, 2022, when it fell as much as 10.15%


All data as of 12:39:09 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1256ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
NTR HOLDING A/S -6.03% 18.7 Delayed Quote.-63.49%
NUTRIEN LTD. -7.38% 123.78 Delayed Quote.40.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 40 006 M - -
Net income 2022 8 557 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,01x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 57 279 M 57 279 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.40.60%56 919
THE MOSAIC COMPANY63.02%23 432
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-20.46%22 942
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.56.40%22 928
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.41.03%20 972
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-10.19%20 638