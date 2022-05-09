Nutrien Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.T) is currently at C$125.03, down C$8.65 or 6.47%

--Would be lowest close since March 17, 2022, when it closed at C$124.00

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 3, 2020, when it fell 8.11%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Down 0.96% month-to-date

--Up 31.5% year-to-date

--Down 13.46% from its all-time closing high of C$144.47 on April 18, 2022

--Up 67.49% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at C$74.65

--Down 13.46% from its 52-week closing high of C$144.47 on April 18, 2022

--Up 73.41% from its 52-week closing low of C$72.10 on May 13, 2021

--Traded as low as C$122.27; lowest intraday level since March 29, 2022, when it hit C$120.01

--Down 8.54% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 29, 2022, when it fell as much as 10.15%

All data as of 12:39:09 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1256ET