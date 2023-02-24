Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nutrien Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:45:15 2023-02-24 pm EST
103.96 CAD   -1.24%
12:25pNutrien : 2022 Nutrien Annual Report
PU
12:25pNutrien : 2022 Nutrien Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
12:20pNutrien Files 2022 Annual Disclosures
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nutrien Files 2022 Annual Disclosures

02/24/2023 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its 2022 Annual Report, including Management's Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

The 2022 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrien's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NUTRIEN LTD.
12:25pNutrien : 2022 Nutrien Annual Report
PU
12:25pNutrien : 2022 Nutrien Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
12:20pNutrien Files 2022 Annual Disclosures
BU
02/22Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO and BofA Investor Conferences
BU
02/22Mosaic misses quarterly profit estimate amid lower demand for fertilizers
RE
02/22Agricultural Chemical Stocks Offer Investors Big Opportunities For Gains
AQ
02/21RBC Capital Markets Cuts Nutrien's Price Target
MT
02/21RBC Adjusts Price Target on Nutrien to $110 From $115, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
02/21HSBC Adjusts Price Target on Nutrien to $81 From $83, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
02/21Nutrien Target Price Lowered to $110 at RBC
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 565 M - -
Net income 2022 7 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,76x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 38 749 M 38 749 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 77,62 $
Average target price 90,85 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.6.49%38 749
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.9.59%24 993
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD9.87%19 608
THE MOSAIC COMPANY17.39%17 462
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.1.27%16 876
FMC CORPORATION3.43%16 144