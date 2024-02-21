Nutrien Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which is a provider of crop inputs and services. The Company operates through four segments: Nutrien Ag Solutions (Retail), Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds and merchandise, and it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America and Australia. Its Retail business includes Nutrien Ag Solutions and Landmark Retail businesses, which provide agricultural solutions, including nutrients, crop protection products, seed, services and agronomic advice to growers. The Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrients contained in the products that it produces. The Company produces and distributes over 27 million tons of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed customers worldwide. It operates approximately 2,000 retail locations in over seven countries.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals