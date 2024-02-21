Nutrien Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of USD 0.54 per share payable on April 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 28, 2024. This represents an approximately 2% increase from the prior dividend declared on November 1, 2023 and equates to an annualized dividend of USD 2.16 per share.
