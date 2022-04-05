Nutrien : Notice of Meeting - Form 6-K

Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders should follow the instructions on the voting instruction form or other form of proxy provided by their intermediaries with respect to the procedures to be followed for voting. Shareholders who wish to appoint a third-party as their proxyholder (i.e., persons other than the persons designated by Nutrien on the form of proxy or identified on their voting instruction form (including a non-registered shareholder who wishes to appoint themselves as proxyholder)) must carefully follow the instructions in the management proxy circular and on their form of proxy or voting instruction form. If your proxyholder will be attending the meeting virtually, these instructions include the additional step of registering such proxyholder with our transfer agent, Computershare, after submitting their form of proxy or voting instruction form. Failure to register the proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not receiving a username that will act as their online sign-in credentials, which is required for them to vote at the meeting and, consequently, only being able to attend the meeting online as a guest. Non-registered shareholders located in the United States must also provide Computershare with a duly completed legal proxy if they wish to vote virtually at the meeting or appoint a third-party as their proxyholder. Notice and access We are using "notice and access" to deliver our meeting materials. Accordingly, this notice of meeting and the accompanying management proxy circular, and our audited annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, along with the related management discussion and analysis, have been posted on our website at www.nutrien.com/investors/notice-and-access and under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. Questions If you have any questions or need assistance to vote, please contact our strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, by toll-free telephone in North America at 1-866-581-0507 or collect call at 1-416-867-2272 outside North America, or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com. By Order of the Board of Directors Robert A. Kirkpatrick, Q.C. Corporate Secretary March 28, 2022