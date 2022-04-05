Log in
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
Nutrien : Notice of Meeting - Form 6-K

04/05/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
Notice of Meeting

The annual meeting of

shareholders of Nutrien Ltd.

will be held:

Virtually via live online

webcast at

https://web.lumiagm.com/
452406470
(password: nutrien2022)

When:

Tuesday, May 17, 2022
3:30 p.m. (Saskatoon time)

Items of business

The following items of business will be covered, as more fully described in the accompanying management proxy circular:

1.  Receive our audited annual consolidated financial statements and the auditor's reports thereon for the year ended December 31, 2021;

2.  Elect the directors;

3.  Re-appoint the auditor for the 2022 financial year;

4.  Vote on a non-binding advisory basis on a resolution to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation; and

5.  Transact any other business as may properly be brought before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the meeting.

Who has the right to receive notice and vote

You are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the meeting if you are a shareholder of record at the close of business on March 28, 2022.

Virtual format

This year, shareholders will be able to participate in our annual meeting virtually via live online webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/452406470(password: nutrien2022). Shareholders participating virtually will be able to make motions, raise points of order, submit questions and vote their shares while the meeting is being held. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting virtually as guests, but guests will not be able to vote or submit questions at the meeting.

Your vote is important

The accompanying management proxy circular includes important information about the meeting and the voting process. Please read it carefully and remember to vote.

To be used at the meeting, completed proxies must be returned to Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Computershare), Attention: Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 or via internet at www.investorvote.com, no later than3:30 p.m. (Saskatoon time) onMay 13, 2022 or, if the meeting is adjourned or postponed, by not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time and date of the adjourned or postponed meeting. The time limit for the deposit of proxies may be waived or extended by the chair of the meeting at his or her discretion, without notice, and the chair of the meeting is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy.

Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders should follow the instructions on the voting instruction form or other form of proxy provided by their intermediaries with respect to the procedures to be followed for voting.

Shareholders who wish to appoint a third-party as their proxyholder (i.e., persons other than the persons designated by Nutrien on the form of proxy or identified on their voting instruction form (including a non-registered shareholder who wishes to appoint themselves as proxyholder)) must carefully follow the instructions in the management proxy circular and on their form of proxy or voting instruction form. If your proxyholder will be attending the meeting virtually, these instructions include the additional step of registering such proxyholder with our transfer agent, Computershare, after submitting their form of proxy or voting instruction form. Failure to register the proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not receiving a username that will act as their online sign-in credentials, which is required for them to vote at the meeting and, consequently, only being able to attend the meeting online as a guest. Non-registered shareholders located in the United States must also provide Computershare with a duly completed legal proxy if they wish to vote virtually at the meeting or appoint a third-party as their proxyholder.

Notice and access

We are using "notice and access" to deliver our meeting materials. Accordingly, this notice of meeting and the accompanying management proxy circular, and our audited annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, along with the related management discussion and analysis, have been posted on our website at www.nutrien.com/investors/notice-and-access and under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Questions

If you have any questions or need assistance to vote, please contact our strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, by toll-free telephone in North America at 1-866-581-0507 or collect call at 1-416-867-2272 outside North America, or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Robert A. Kirkpatrick, Q.C.

Corporate Secretary

March 28, 2022

Disclaimer

Nutrien Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 17:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
