News Release
NYSE, TSX: NTR
May 8, 2024 - all amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted
Nutrien Reports First Quarter 2024 Results
- First quarter results supported by strong grower demand for crop inputs, increased potash shipments to key global markets, higher fertilizer operating rates and lower costs.
- Maintaining full-year 2024 Retail adjusted EBITDA and fertilizer sales volume guidance ranges.
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan - Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its first quarter 2024 results, with net earnings of $165 million ($0.32 diluted net earnings per share). First quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.1 billion and adjusted net earnings per share1 was $0.46.
"We continued to see strong crop input demand, a normalization of product margins for our North American Retail business and increased global potash shipments in the first quarter. Our results highlighted the capabilities of our flexible, low-cost production assets and downstream distribution network to efficiently supply our customers' needs," commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO.
"We expect growth in Retail earnings and fertilizer sales volumes compared to the prior year and have maintained our 2024 guidance ranges. Our focus remains on strengthening our capability to serve growers and enhancing our core businesses to improve the quality of our earnings and free cash flow," added Mr. Seitz.
Highlights2:
- Generated net earnings of $165 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024, down from the same period in 2023 primarily due to lower net fertilizer selling prices. This was partially offset by increased Retail earnings, higher fertilizer sales volumes and lower natural gas costs.
- Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail") adjusted EBITDA increased to $77 million in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher gross margin for crop nutrients and crop protection products supported by strong grower demand and a normalization of product margins in North America.
- Potash adjusted EBITDA declined to $530 million in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower net selling prices, which more than offset higher sales volumes. We increased potash production, supported by continued advancement of mine automation initiatives, and reduced our controllable cash cost of product manufactured per tonne.
- Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA declined to $464 million in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower net selling prices for all major nitrogen products, which more than offset higher sales volumes and lower natural gas costs. Ammonia production increased in the first quarter, driven by higher utilization rates in Trinidad.
- Initiated a process to divest our Retail assets in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay to provide greater focus on our core Retail businesses and enhance the quality of earnings and free cash flow.
- This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
- Our discussion of highlights set out on this page is a comparison of the results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to the results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
1
Management's Discussion and Analysis
The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is the responsibility of management and is dated as of May 8, 2024. The Board of Directors ("Board") of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its Audit Committee, composed entirely of independent directors. The Audit Committee reviews and, prior to its publication, approves this disclosure pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board. The term "Nutrien" refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms "we", "us", "our", "Nutrien" and "the Company" refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our annual report dated February 22, 2024 ("2023 Annual Report"), which includes our annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A, and our annual information form dated February 22, 2024, each for the year ended December 31, 2023, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. No update is provided to the disclosure in our 2023 annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
This MD&A is based on and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("interim financial statements") based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", unless otherwise noted. This MD&A contains certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios and forward-looking statements, which are described in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the "Forward-Looking Statements" sections, respectively.
Market Outlook and Guidance
Agriculture and Retail Markets
- We expect US corn plantings of approximately 90 million acres in 2024 and soybean plantings of approximately 87 million acres. US planting progress is in line with historical average levels and fertilizer application rates have been strong. Wet weather has recently delayed planting progress and fertilizer application in the Corn Belt.
- Brazilian growers are finalizing their soybean harvest, and favorable weather conditions resulted in safrinha corn planted area exceeding initial expectations. Soybean margins are expected to improve from the compressed levels in 2023 and support growth in planted acreage and crop input demand in the second half of 2024.
- Australian soil moisture conditions vary regionally but remain supportive for this upcoming growing season and the Indian monsoon is projected to produce average to above-average precipitation, supporting yield potential and grower demand for crop inputs.
Crop Nutrient Markets
- Global potash supply and demand has been relatively balanced as increased shipments have been required to meet historically strong demand in the first quarter. We have maintained our 2024 full-year potash shipment forecast of 68 to 71 million tonnes.
- We are seeing strong potash demand in North America for the spring application season as channel inventories were tight to start 2024. Potash demand in Southeast Asia has been supported by lower inventory levels compared to the prior year and favorable economics for key crops such as oil palm and rice. China's potash imports remained strong in the first quarter of 2024 supported by a step-change in domestic consumption but are expected to decline on a full-year basis compared to the record levels in 2023.
- Global nitrogen markets have fluctuated in 2024 driven by seasonal buying patterns, production outages and uncertainty over Chinese urea export restrictions and India's urea import requirements. The US nitrogen supply and demand balance remains relatively tight, in particular for ammonia and UAN, with net nitrogen imports down 21 percent on a fertilizer year basis compared to the historical average.
- Phosphate fertilizer prices remained firm through the first quarter of 2024 due to strong demand in the Northern Hemisphere, supportive Indian DAP purchases, Chinese export restrictions and production outages. Prices have softened in the second quarter driven primarily by lower seasonal demand.
2
Financial and Operational Guidance
- We are maintaining our Retail adjusted EBITDA and fertilizer sales volume guidance ranges as market fundamentals and operational performance have been in line with our previous expectations.
- Retail adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.65 to $1.85 billion reflects expectations for increased crop nutrient sales volumes and margins for our North American business in the first half of 2024 and improved crop input margins in Brazil during the second half of the year. Guidance assumes a full year of earnings from our Retail assets in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.
- Potash sales volumes guidance of 13.0 to 13.8 million tonnes assumes a more even split between first and second half volumes compared to the prior year. Nitrogen sales volumes guidance of 10.6 to 11.2 million tonnes assumes higher operating rates at our North American and Trinidad plants and growth in sales of upgraded products such as urea and nitrogen solutions.
- Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings guidance was lowered primarily due to a change to our expected geographic mix of earnings.
All guidance numbers, including those noted above are outlined in the table below. Refer to page 65 of Nutrien's 2023 Annual Report for related assumptions and sensitivities.
2024 Guidance Ranges 1 as of
May 8, 2024
February 21, 2024
(billions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Low
High
Low
High
Retail adjusted EBITDA
1.65
1.85
1.65
1.85
Potash sales volumes (million tonnes) 2
13.0
13.8
13.0
13.8
Nitrogen sales volumes (million tonnes) 2
10.6
11.2
10.6
11.2
Phosphate sales volumes (million tonnes) 2
2.6
2.8
2.6
2.8
Depreciation and amortization
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.3
Finance costs
0.75
0.85
0.75
0.85
Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings (%)
23.0
25.0
24.0
26.0
Capital expenditures 3
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.3
1 See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section.
2 Manufactured product only.
3 Comprised of sustaining capital expenditures, investing capital expenditures and mine development and pre-stripping capital expenditures which are supplementary financial measures. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.
3
Consolidated Results
Three Months Ended March 31
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2024
2023
% Change
Sales
5,389
6,107
(12)
Gross margin
1,537
1,913
(20)
Expenses
1,118
974
15
Net earnings
165
576
(71)
Adjusted EBITDA 1
1,055
1,421
(26)
Diluted net earnings per share
0.32
1.14
(72)
Adjusted net earnings per share 1
0.46
1.11
(59)
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA decreased in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to lower net fertilizer selling prices. This was partially offset by increased Retail earnings, higher fertilizer sales volumes and lower natural gas costs. Expenses increased mainly due to higher foreign exchange losses primarily from our Retail - South America region in the first quarter of 2024 and an $80 million gain recognized in the first quarter of 2023 due to post-retirement benefit plan amendments.
Segment Results
Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to the results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail")
Three Months Ended March 31
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2024
2023
% Change
Sales
3,308
3,422
(3)
Cost of goods sold
2,561
2,807
(9)
Gross margin
747
615
21
Adjusted EBITDA 1
77
(34)
n/m
1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
- Retail adjusted EBITDA increased in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher gross margin for crop nutrients and crop protection products supported by strong grower demand and a normalization of product margins in North America. Gross margin of our proprietary products increased in the first quarter driven primarily by our crop nutritional and biostimulant product lines, as we continued to expand our differentiated product offering and manufacturing capacity.
4
Three Months Ended March 31
Sales
Gross Margin
(millions of US dollars)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Crop nutrients
1,309
1,335
254
141
Crop protection products
1,114
1,154
234
208
Seed
485
507
59
72
Services and other
156
148
125
118
Merchandise
200
246
31
44
Nutrien Financial
66
57
66
57
Nutrien Financial elimination
(22)
(25)
(22)
(25)
Total
3,308
3,422
747
615
- Crop nutrients sales decreased in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower selling prices, partially offset by higher sales volumes across all regions. Gross margin increased in the first quarter due to higher per-tonne margins and higher sales volumes resulting from a more typical start to spring applications in the US compared to 2023.
- Crop protection products sales were lower in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower selling prices. Gross margin increased compared to the first quarter of 2023, which was impacted by the sell through of higher cost inventory.
- Seed sales and gross margin decreased in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower sales volumes and competitive market prices in the US, as growers delayed crop selection decisions in some regions.
- Nutrien Financial sales and gross margin increased in the first quarter of 2024 due to higher financing offering rates and expanded program participation from growers in the US and Australia.
Supplemental Data
Three Months Ended March 31
Gross Margin
% of Product Line 1
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Proprietary products
Crop nutrients
70
54
28
38
Crop protection products
83
74
36
36
Seed
17
30
29
42
Merchandise
3
3
9
6
Total
173
161
23
26
1 Represents percentage of proprietary product margins over total product line gross margin.
Sales Volumes
Gross Margin / Tonne
(tonnes - thousands)
(US dollars)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Crop nutrients
North America
1,464
1,195
139
94
International
918
845
55
35
Total
2,382
2,040
106
69
(percentages)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Financial performance measures 1, 2
Cash operating coverage ratio
66
68
Adjusted average working capital to sales
19
19
Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial
nil
1
Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin
5.2
5.2
1
Rolling four quarters.
2
These are non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
5
Potash
Three Months Ended March 31
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
813
1,002
(19)
Cost of goods sold
358
305
17
Gross margin
455
697
(35)
Adjusted EBITDA 1
530
676
(22)
1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
- Potash adjusted EBITDA declined in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower net selling prices, which more than offset higher sales volumes. We increased potash production in the first quarter, supported by continued advancement of mine automation initiatives, which helped to meet customer demand and reduced our controllable cash cost of product manufactured1 to $56 per tonne.
Three Months Ended
Manufactured product
March 31
($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted)
2024
2023
Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands)
North America
1,307
854
Offshore
2,106
1,782
Total sales volumes
3,413
2,636
Net selling price
North America
310
401
Offshore
193
370
Average selling price
238
380
Cost of goods sold
105
115
Gross margin
133
265
Depreciation and amortization
43
37
Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1
176
302
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
- Sales volumes increased in North America in the first quarter of 2024 due to low channel inventory and more normal buying behaviors compared to the same period in 2023. Offshore sales volumes were higher compared to the same period in the prior year driven by increased demand in major offshore markets.
- Net selling price per tonne decreased in the first quarter of 2024 due to a decline in benchmark prices compared to the strong prices in the first quarter of 2023.
- Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased in the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to higher production volumes and lower royalties.
Supplemental Data
Three Months Ended
March 31
2024
2023
Production volumes (tonnes - thousands)
3,565
3,088
Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured per tonne 1
56
62
Canpotex sales by market (percentage of sales volumes)
Latin America
32
35
Other Asian markets 2
33
38
China
20
12
India
3
2
Other markets
12
13
Total
100
100
- This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
- All Asian markets except China and India.
6
Nitrogen
Three Months Ended March 31
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
911
1,312
(31)
Cost of goods sold
604
771
(22)
Gross margin
307
541
(43)
Adjusted EBITDA 1
464
676
(31)
1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
- Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA declined in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower net selling prices for all major nitrogen products, which more than offset higher sales volumes and lower natural gas costs. Ammonia production increased in the first quarter supporting product mix optimization and increased downstream urea and UAN production.
Three Months Ended
Manufactured product
March 31
($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted)
2024
2023
Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands)
Ammonia
517
534
Urea and ESN®
775
747
Solutions, nitrates and sulfates
1,215
1,076
Total sales volumes
2,507
2,357
Net selling price
Ammonia
403
721
Urea and ESN®
432
617
Solutions, nitrates and sulfates
226
310
Average net selling price
326
500
Cost of goods sold
207
275
Gross margin
119
225
Depreciation and amortization
54
57
Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1
173
282
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
- Sales volumes were higher in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher urea and UAN production and strong fertilizer demand, partially offset by lower ammonia sales due to product mix optimization.
- Net selling price per tonne was lower in the first quarter of 2024 for all major nitrogen products primarily due to weaker benchmark prices resulting from lower energy prices in key nitrogen producing regions.
- Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased in the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to lower natural gas costs.
Three Months Ended
Supplemental Data
March 31
2024
2023
Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands)
Fertilizer
1,423
1,248
Industrial and feed
1,084
1,109
Production volumes (tonnes - thousands)
Ammonia production - total 1
1,452
1,431
Ammonia production - adjusted 1, 2
1,018
1,037
Ammonia operating rate (%) 2
92
95
Natural gas costs (US dollars per MMBtu)
Overall natural gas cost excluding realized derivative impact
3.16
4.85
Realized derivative impact 3
0.04
-
Overall natural gas cost
3.20
4.85
- All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes.
- Excludes Trinidad and Joffre.
- Includes realized derivative impacts recorded as part of cost of goods sold or other income and expenses. Refer to Note 3 to the interim financial statements.
7
Phosphate
Three Months Ended March 31
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
437
514
(15)
Cost of goods sold
372
427
(13)
Gross margin
65
87
(25)
Adjusted EBITDA 1
121
137
(12)
1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
- Phosphate adjusted EBITDA decreased in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower net selling prices, partially offset by higher sales volumes and lower ammonia and sulfur input costs. Production increased in the first quarter due to improved reliability at our Aurora plant.
Three Months Ended
Manufactured product
March 31
($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted)
2024
2023
Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands)
Fertilizer
447
388
Industrial and feed
173
160
Total sales volumes
620
548
Net selling price
Fertilizer
627
682
Industrial and feed
848
1,136
Average net selling price
689
814
Cost of goods sold
580
651
Gross margin
109
163
Depreciation and amortization
113
122
Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1
222
285
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
- Sales volumes increased in the first quarter of 2024 due to higher production and strong demand across fertilizer, industrial and feed products.
- Net selling price per tonne decreased in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower fertilizer benchmark prices and lower industrial and feed net selling prices which reflect the typical lag in price realizations relative to benchmark prices.
- Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased in the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to lower ammonia and sulfur input costs.
Supplemental Data
Three Months Ended
March 31
2024
2023
Production volumes (P2O5 tonnes - thousands)
352
341
P2O5 operating rate (%)
83
81
8
Corporate and Others and Eliminations
Three Months Ended March 31
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2024
2023
% Change
Corporate and Others
Selling expenses (recovery)
(2)
(2)
-
General and administrative expenses
89
84
6
Share-based compensation expense
6
15
(60)
Other expenses (income)
97
(81)
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA 1
(101)
(13)
677
Eliminations
Gross margin
(37)
(27)
37
Adjusted EBITDA 1
(36)
(21)
71
1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
- Other expenses (income) was an expense in the first quarter of 2024 compared to income in the same period in 2023 due to higher foreign exchange losses primarily from our Retail - South America region in the first quarter of 2024 and an $80 million gain recognized in the first quarter of 2023 due to post-retirement benefit plan amendments.
Finance Costs, Income Taxes and Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Three Months Ended March 31
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2024
2023
% Change
Finance costs
179
170
5
Income tax expense
75
193
(61)
Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%)
31
25
24
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(102)
2
n/m
- Income tax expense was lower in the first quarter of 2024 primarily as a result of lower earnings compared to the same period in 2023. We did not record the tax benefit on South America losses in the first quarter of 2024 as the recognition criteria to record deferred tax assets was not met. This resulted in a higher effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024.
- Other comprehensive (loss) income was a loss in the first quarter of 2024 primarily driven by changes in the currency translation of our Retail foreign operations primarily due to depreciation of Australian and Canadian currencies relative to the US dollar.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Sources and Uses of Liquidity
We continued to manage our capital in accordance with our capital allocation strategy. We believe that our internally generated cash flow, supplemented by available borrowings under new or existing financing sources, if necessary, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital expenditures, planned growth and development activities, and other cash requirements for the foreseeable future. Refer to the "Capital Structure and Management" section for details on our existing long-term debt and credit facilities.
Sources and Uses of Cash
Three Months Ended March 31
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2024
2023
% Change
Cash used in operating activities
(487)
(858)
(43)
Cash used in investing activities
(494)
(694)
(29)
Cash provided by financing activities
548
2,129
(74)
Cash used for dividends and share repurchases 1
(261)
(1,143)
(77)
1 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.
9
Cash used in operating
• Reduced cash outflow in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due to a
activities
decrease in income taxes paid and other working capital movements. Typically, in the first quarter
of the year, we have lower cash payments to our suppliers and have lower cash receipts from our
grower customers as our receivables build during the planting and application season. In the first
quarter of 2023, we experienced global supply chain challenges and higher benchmark prices
compared to the first quarter of 2024, resulting in higher than usual payments to our suppliers
offsetting the higher receivables we collected from our customers.
Cash used in investing
• Lower in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due to lower capital
activities
expenditures and fewer business acquisitions.
Cash provided by
• Lower in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due to the issuance of
financing activities
$1,500 million of senior notes in the first quarter of 2023.
• The proceeds from our short-term debt decreased by $947 million compared to the first quarter of
2023; however, we also did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter of 2024.
Cash used for dividends
• Lower in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 as we did not repurchase
and share repurchases
any shares in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $897 million of share repurchases in the first
quarter of 2023.
Financial Condition Review
The following is a comparison of balance sheet categories that are considered material:
As at
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
$ Change
% Change
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
496
941
(445)
(47)
Receivables
5,561
5,398
163
3
Inventories
8,188
6,336
1,852
29
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
905
1,495
(590)
(39)
Property, plant and equipment
22,410
22,461
(51)
-
Liabilities and Equity
Short-term debt
2,835
1,815
1,020
56
Payables and accrued charges
9,431
9,467
(36)
-
Retained earnings
11,423
11,531
(108)
(1)
- Explanations for changes in Cash and cash equivalents are in the "Sources and Uses of Cash" section.
- Receivables remained consistent as the increase in receivables due to the seasonality of our Retail sales was offset by faster collection of our Potash receivables.
- Inventories increased due to the seasonality of our Retail segment and the larger portion of its operations in North America. Our inventory levels build up in the last quarter of the year and peaks in the first quarter of the year, while we draw inventories in the succeeding quarters.
- Prepaid expenses and other current assets decreased due to Retail taking delivery of prepaid inventories in preparation for the spring planting and application seasons in North America.
- Property, plant and equipment decreased due to depreciation more than offsetting capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2024.
- Short-termdebt increased due to higher drawdowns on our credit facilities based on our working capital requirements driven by the seasonality of our business.
- Payables and accrued charges remained consistent, as we have higher customer prepayment balances which were partially offset by lower costs to purchase and produce our inventories and lower capital expenditures accruals.
- Retained earnings decreased as dividends declared exceeded net earnings.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nutrien Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 23:28:03 UTC.