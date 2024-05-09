Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is the responsibility of management and is dated as of May 8, 2024. The Board of Directors ("Board") of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its Audit Committee, composed entirely of independent directors. The Audit Committee reviews and, prior to its publication, approves this disclosure pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board. The term "Nutrien" refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms "we", "us", "our", "Nutrien" and "the Company" refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our annual report dated February 22, 2024 ("2023 Annual Report"), which includes our annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A, and our annual information form dated February 22, 2024, each for the year ended December 31, 2023, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. No update is provided to the disclosure in our 2023 annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

This MD&A is based on and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("interim financial statements") based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", unless otherwise noted. This MD&A contains certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios and forward-looking statements, which are described in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the "Forward-Looking Statements" sections, respectively.

Market Outlook and Guidance

Agriculture and Retail Markets

We expect US corn plantings of approximately 90 million acres in 2024 and soybean plantings of approximately 87 million acres. US planting progress is in line with historical average levels and fertilizer application rates have been strong. Wet weather has recently delayed planting progress and fertilizer application in the Corn Belt.

Brazilian growers are finalizing their soybean harvest, and favorable weather conditions resulted in safrinha corn planted area exceeding initial expectations. Soybean margins are expected to improve from the compressed levels in 2023 and support growth in planted acreage and crop input demand in the second half of 2024.

Australian soil moisture conditions vary regionally but remain supportive for this upcoming growing season and the Indian monsoon is projected to produce average to above-average precipitation, supporting yield potential and grower demand for crop inputs.

Crop Nutrient Markets