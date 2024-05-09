News Release

May 8, 2024 - all amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

Nutrien Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

  • First quarter results supported by strong grower demand for crop inputs, increased potash shipments to key global markets, higher fertilizer operating rates and lower costs.
  • Maintaining full-year 2024 Retail adjusted EBITDA and fertilizer sales volume guidance ranges.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan - Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its first quarter 2024 results, with net earnings of $165 million ($0.32 diluted net earnings per share). First quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.1 billion and adjusted net earnings per share1 was $0.46.

"We continued to see strong crop input demand, a normalization of product margins for our North American Retail business and increased global potash shipments in the first quarter. Our results highlighted the capabilities of our flexible, low-cost production assets and downstream distribution network to efficiently supply our customers' needs," commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO.

"We expect growth in Retail earnings and fertilizer sales volumes compared to the prior year and have maintained our 2024 guidance ranges. Our focus remains on strengthening our capability to serve growers and enhancing our core businesses to improve the quality of our earnings and free cash flow," added Mr. Seitz.

Highlights2:

  • Generated net earnings of $165 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024, down from the same period in 2023 primarily due to lower net fertilizer selling prices. This was partially offset by increased Retail earnings, higher fertilizer sales volumes and lower natural gas costs.
  • Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail") adjusted EBITDA increased to $77 million in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher gross margin for crop nutrients and crop protection products supported by strong grower demand and a normalization of product margins in North America.
  • Potash adjusted EBITDA declined to $530 million in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower net selling prices, which more than offset higher sales volumes. We increased potash production, supported by continued advancement of mine automation initiatives, and reduced our controllable cash cost of product manufactured per tonne.
  • Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA declined to $464 million in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower net selling prices for all major nitrogen products, which more than offset higher sales volumes and lower natural gas costs. Ammonia production increased in the first quarter, driven by higher utilization rates in Trinidad.
  • Initiated a process to divest our Retail assets in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay to provide greater focus on our core Retail businesses and enhance the quality of earnings and free cash flow.
  1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
  2. Our discussion of highlights set out on this page is a comparison of the results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to the results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is the responsibility of management and is dated as of May 8, 2024. The Board of Directors ("Board") of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its Audit Committee, composed entirely of independent directors. The Audit Committee reviews and, prior to its publication, approves this disclosure pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board. The term "Nutrien" refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms "we", "us", "our", "Nutrien" and "the Company" refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our annual report dated February 22, 2024 ("2023 Annual Report"), which includes our annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A, and our annual information form dated February 22, 2024, each for the year ended December 31, 2023, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. No update is provided to the disclosure in our 2023 annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

This MD&A is based on and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("interim financial statements") based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", unless otherwise noted. This MD&A contains certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios and forward-looking statements, which are described in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the "Forward-Looking Statements" sections, respectively.

Market Outlook and Guidance

Agriculture and Retail Markets

  • We expect US corn plantings of approximately 90 million acres in 2024 and soybean plantings of approximately 87 million acres. US planting progress is in line with historical average levels and fertilizer application rates have been strong. Wet weather has recently delayed planting progress and fertilizer application in the Corn Belt.
  • Brazilian growers are finalizing their soybean harvest, and favorable weather conditions resulted in safrinha corn planted area exceeding initial expectations. Soybean margins are expected to improve from the compressed levels in 2023 and support growth in planted acreage and crop input demand in the second half of 2024.
  • Australian soil moisture conditions vary regionally but remain supportive for this upcoming growing season and the Indian monsoon is projected to produce average to above-average precipitation, supporting yield potential and grower demand for crop inputs.

Crop Nutrient Markets

  • Global potash supply and demand has been relatively balanced as increased shipments have been required to meet historically strong demand in the first quarter. We have maintained our 2024 full-year potash shipment forecast of 68 to 71 million tonnes.
  • We are seeing strong potash demand in North America for the spring application season as channel inventories were tight to start 2024. Potash demand in Southeast Asia has been supported by lower inventory levels compared to the prior year and favorable economics for key crops such as oil palm and rice. China's potash imports remained strong in the first quarter of 2024 supported by a step-change in domestic consumption but are expected to decline on a full-year basis compared to the record levels in 2023.
  • Global nitrogen markets have fluctuated in 2024 driven by seasonal buying patterns, production outages and uncertainty over Chinese urea export restrictions and India's urea import requirements. The US nitrogen supply and demand balance remains relatively tight, in particular for ammonia and UAN, with net nitrogen imports down 21 percent on a fertilizer year basis compared to the historical average.
  • Phosphate fertilizer prices remained firm through the first quarter of 2024 due to strong demand in the Northern Hemisphere, supportive Indian DAP purchases, Chinese export restrictions and production outages. Prices have softened in the second quarter driven primarily by lower seasonal demand.

Financial and Operational Guidance

  • We are maintaining our Retail adjusted EBITDA and fertilizer sales volume guidance ranges as market fundamentals and operational performance have been in line with our previous expectations.
  • Retail adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.65 to $1.85 billion reflects expectations for increased crop nutrient sales volumes and margins for our North American business in the first half of 2024 and improved crop input margins in Brazil during the second half of the year. Guidance assumes a full year of earnings from our Retail assets in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.
  • Potash sales volumes guidance of 13.0 to 13.8 million tonnes assumes a more even split between first and second half volumes compared to the prior year. Nitrogen sales volumes guidance of 10.6 to 11.2 million tonnes assumes higher operating rates at our North American and Trinidad plants and growth in sales of upgraded products such as urea and nitrogen solutions.
  • Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings guidance was lowered primarily due to a change to our expected geographic mix of earnings.

All guidance numbers, including those noted above are outlined in the table below. Refer to page 65 of Nutrien's 2023 Annual Report for related assumptions and sensitivities.

2024 Guidance Ranges 1 as of

May 8, 2024

February 21, 2024

(billions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Low

High

Low

High

Retail adjusted EBITDA

1.65

1.85

1.65

1.85

Potash sales volumes (million tonnes) 2

13.0

13.8

13.0

13.8

Nitrogen sales volumes (million tonnes) 2

10.6

11.2

10.6

11.2

Phosphate sales volumes (million tonnes) 2

2.6

2.8

2.6

2.8

Depreciation and amortization

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.3

Finance costs

0.75

0.85

0.75

0.85

Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings (%)

23.0

25.0

24.0

26.0

Capital expenditures 3

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.3

1 See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section.

2 Manufactured product only.

3 Comprised of sustaining capital expenditures, investing capital expenditures and mine development and pre-stripping capital expenditures which are supplementary financial measures. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended March 31

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

Sales

5,389

6,107

(12)

Gross margin

1,537

1,913

(20)

Expenses

1,118

974

15

Net earnings

165

576

(71)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

1,055

1,421

(26)

Diluted net earnings per share

0.32

1.14

(72)

Adjusted net earnings per share 1

0.46

1.11

(59)

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA decreased in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to lower net fertilizer selling prices. This was partially offset by increased Retail earnings, higher fertilizer sales volumes and lower natural gas costs. Expenses increased mainly due to higher foreign exchange losses primarily from our Retail - South America region in the first quarter of 2024 and an $80 million gain recognized in the first quarter of 2023 due to post-retirement benefit plan amendments.

Segment Results

Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to the results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail")

Three Months Ended March 31

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

Sales

3,308

3,422

(3)

Cost of goods sold

2,561

2,807

(9)

Gross margin

747

615

21

Adjusted EBITDA 1

77

(34)

n/m

1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

  • Retail adjusted EBITDA increased in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher gross margin for crop nutrients and crop protection products supported by strong grower demand and a normalization of product margins in North America. Gross margin of our proprietary products increased in the first quarter driven primarily by our crop nutritional and biostimulant product lines, as we continued to expand our differentiated product offering and manufacturing capacity.

Three Months Ended March 31

Sales

Gross Margin

(millions of US dollars)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Crop nutrients

1,309

1,335

254

141

Crop protection products

1,114

1,154

234

208

Seed

485

507

59

72

Services and other

156

148

125

118

Merchandise

200

246

31

44

Nutrien Financial

66

57

66

57

Nutrien Financial elimination

(22)

(25)

(22)

(25)

Total

3,308

3,422

747

615

  • Crop nutrients sales decreased in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower selling prices, partially offset by higher sales volumes across all regions. Gross margin increased in the first quarter due to higher per-tonne margins and higher sales volumes resulting from a more typical start to spring applications in the US compared to 2023.
  • Crop protection products sales were lower in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower selling prices. Gross margin increased compared to the first quarter of 2023, which was impacted by the sell through of higher cost inventory.
  • Seed sales and gross margin decreased in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower sales volumes and competitive market prices in the US, as growers delayed crop selection decisions in some regions.
  • Nutrien Financial sales and gross margin increased in the first quarter of 2024 due to higher financing offering rates and expanded program participation from growers in the US and Australia.

Supplemental Data

Three Months Ended March 31

Gross Margin

% of Product Line 1

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Proprietary products

Crop nutrients

70

54

28

38

Crop protection products

83

74

36

36

Seed

17

30

29

42

Merchandise

3

3

9

6

Total

173

161

23

26

1 Represents percentage of proprietary product margins over total product line gross margin.

Sales Volumes

Gross Margin / Tonne

(tonnes - thousands)

(US dollars)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Crop nutrients

North America

1,464

1,195

139

94

International

918

845

55

35

Total

2,382

2,040

106

69

(percentages)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Financial performance measures 1, 2

Cash operating coverage ratio

66

68

Adjusted average working capital to sales

19

19

Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial

nil

1

Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin

5.2

5.2

1

Rolling four quarters.

2

These are non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Potash

Three Months Ended March 31

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

813

1,002

(19)

Cost of goods sold

358

305

17

Gross margin

455

697

(35)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

530

676

(22)

1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

  • Potash adjusted EBITDA declined in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower net selling prices, which more than offset higher sales volumes. We increased potash production in the first quarter, supported by continued advancement of mine automation initiatives, which helped to meet customer demand and reduced our controllable cash cost of product manufactured1 to $56 per tonne.

Three Months Ended

Manufactured product

March 31

($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands)

North America

1,307

854

Offshore

2,106

1,782

Total sales volumes

3,413

2,636

Net selling price

North America

310

401

Offshore

193

370

Average selling price

238

380

Cost of goods sold

105

115

Gross margin

133

265

Depreciation and amortization

43

37

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1

176

302

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

  • Sales volumes increased in North America in the first quarter of 2024 due to low channel inventory and more normal buying behaviors compared to the same period in 2023. Offshore sales volumes were higher compared to the same period in the prior year driven by increased demand in major offshore markets.
  • Net selling price per tonne decreased in the first quarter of 2024 due to a decline in benchmark prices compared to the strong prices in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased in the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to higher production volumes and lower royalties.

Supplemental Data

Three Months Ended

March 31

2024

2023

Production volumes (tonnes - thousands)

3,565

3,088

Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured per tonne 1

56

62

Canpotex sales by market (percentage of sales volumes)

Latin America

32

35

Other Asian markets 2

33

38

China

20

12

India

3

2

Other markets

12

13

Total

100

100

  1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
  2. All Asian markets except China and India.

Nitrogen

Three Months Ended March 31

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

911

1,312

(31)

Cost of goods sold

604

771

(22)

Gross margin

307

541

(43)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

464

676

(31)

1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

  • Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA declined in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower net selling prices for all major nitrogen products, which more than offset higher sales volumes and lower natural gas costs. Ammonia production increased in the first quarter supporting product mix optimization and increased downstream urea and UAN production.

Three Months Ended

Manufactured product

March 31

($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands)

Ammonia

517

534

Urea and ESN®

775

747

Solutions, nitrates and sulfates

1,215

1,076

Total sales volumes

2,507

2,357

Net selling price

Ammonia

403

721

Urea and ESN®

432

617

Solutions, nitrates and sulfates

226

310

Average net selling price

326

500

Cost of goods sold

207

275

Gross margin

119

225

Depreciation and amortization

54

57

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1

173

282

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

  • Sales volumes were higher in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher urea and UAN production and strong fertilizer demand, partially offset by lower ammonia sales due to product mix optimization.
  • Net selling price per tonne was lower in the first quarter of 2024 for all major nitrogen products primarily due to weaker benchmark prices resulting from lower energy prices in key nitrogen producing regions.
  • Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased in the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to lower natural gas costs.

Three Months Ended

Supplemental Data

March 31

2024

2023

Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands)

Fertilizer

1,423

1,248

Industrial and feed

1,084

1,109

Production volumes (tonnes - thousands)

Ammonia production - total 1

1,452

1,431

Ammonia production - adjusted 1, 2

1,018

1,037

Ammonia operating rate (%) 2

92

95

Natural gas costs (US dollars per MMBtu)

Overall natural gas cost excluding realized derivative impact

3.16

4.85

Realized derivative impact 3

0.04

-

Overall natural gas cost

3.20

4.85

  1. All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes.
  2. Excludes Trinidad and Joffre.
  3. Includes realized derivative impacts recorded as part of cost of goods sold or other income and expenses. Refer to Note 3 to the interim financial statements.

Phosphate

Three Months Ended March 31

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

437

514

(15)

Cost of goods sold

372

427

(13)

Gross margin

65

87

(25)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

121

137

(12)

1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

  • Phosphate adjusted EBITDA decreased in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower net selling prices, partially offset by higher sales volumes and lower ammonia and sulfur input costs. Production increased in the first quarter due to improved reliability at our Aurora plant.

Three Months Ended

Manufactured product

March 31

($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands)

Fertilizer

447

388

Industrial and feed

173

160

Total sales volumes

620

548

Net selling price

Fertilizer

627

682

Industrial and feed

848

1,136

Average net selling price

689

814

Cost of goods sold

580

651

Gross margin

109

163

Depreciation and amortization

113

122

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1

222

285

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

  • Sales volumes increased in the first quarter of 2024 due to higher production and strong demand across fertilizer, industrial and feed products.
  • Net selling price per tonne decreased in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower fertilizer benchmark prices and lower industrial and feed net selling prices which reflect the typical lag in price realizations relative to benchmark prices.
  • Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased in the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to lower ammonia and sulfur input costs.

Supplemental Data

Three Months Ended

March 31

2024

2023

Production volumes (P2O5 tonnes - thousands)

352

341

P2O5 operating rate (%)

83

81

Corporate and Others and Eliminations

Three Months Ended March 31

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

Corporate and Others

Selling expenses (recovery)

(2)

(2)

-

General and administrative expenses

89

84

6

Share-based compensation expense

6

15

(60)

Other expenses (income)

97

(81)

n/m

Adjusted EBITDA 1

(101)

(13)

677

Eliminations

Gross margin

(37)

(27)

37

Adjusted EBITDA 1

(36)

(21)

71

1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

  • Other expenses (income) was an expense in the first quarter of 2024 compared to income in the same period in 2023 due to higher foreign exchange losses primarily from our Retail - South America region in the first quarter of 2024 and an $80 million gain recognized in the first quarter of 2023 due to post-retirement benefit plan amendments.

Finance Costs, Income Taxes and Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

Three Months Ended March 31

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

Finance costs

179

170

5

Income tax expense

75

193

(61)

Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%)

31

25

24

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(102)

2

n/m

  • Income tax expense was lower in the first quarter of 2024 primarily as a result of lower earnings compared to the same period in 2023. We did not record the tax benefit on South America losses in the first quarter of 2024 as the recognition criteria to record deferred tax assets was not met. This resulted in a higher effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Other comprehensive (loss) income was a loss in the first quarter of 2024 primarily driven by changes in the currency translation of our Retail foreign operations primarily due to depreciation of Australian and Canadian currencies relative to the US dollar.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Sources and Uses of Liquidity

We continued to manage our capital in accordance with our capital allocation strategy. We believe that our internally generated cash flow, supplemented by available borrowings under new or existing financing sources, if necessary, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital expenditures, planned growth and development activities, and other cash requirements for the foreseeable future. Refer to the "Capital Structure and Management" section for details on our existing long-term debt and credit facilities.

Sources and Uses of Cash

Three Months Ended March 31

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

Cash used in operating activities

(487)

(858)

(43)

Cash used in investing activities

(494)

(694)

(29)

Cash provided by financing activities

548

2,129

(74)

Cash used for dividends and share repurchases 1

(261)

(1,143)

(77)

1 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.

Cash used in operating

Reduced cash outflow in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due to a

activities

decrease in income taxes paid and other working capital movements. Typically, in the first quarter

of the year, we have lower cash payments to our suppliers and have lower cash receipts from our

grower customers as our receivables build during the planting and application season. In the first

quarter of 2023, we experienced global supply chain challenges and higher benchmark prices

compared to the first quarter of 2024, resulting in higher than usual payments to our suppliers

offsetting the higher receivables we collected from our customers.

Cash used in investing

Lower in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due to lower capital

activities

expenditures and fewer business acquisitions.

Cash provided by

Lower in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due to the issuance of

financing activities

$1,500 million of senior notes in the first quarter of 2023.

The proceeds from our short-term debt decreased by $947 million compared to the first quarter of

2023; however, we also did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter of 2024.

Cash used for dividends

Lower in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 as we did not repurchase

and share repurchases

any shares in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $897 million of share repurchases in the first

quarter of 2023.

Financial Condition Review

The following is a comparison of balance sheet categories that are considered material:

As at

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

$ Change

% Change

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

496

941

(445)

(47)

Receivables

5,561

5,398

163

3

Inventories

8,188

6,336

1,852

29

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

905

1,495

(590)

(39)

Property, plant and equipment

22,410

22,461

(51)

-

Liabilities and Equity

Short-term debt

2,835

1,815

1,020

56

Payables and accrued charges

9,431

9,467

(36)

-

Retained earnings

11,423

11,531

(108)

(1)

  • Explanations for changes in Cash and cash equivalents are in the "Sources and Uses of Cash" section.
  • Receivables remained consistent as the increase in receivables due to the seasonality of our Retail sales was offset by faster collection of our Potash receivables.
  • Inventories increased due to the seasonality of our Retail segment and the larger portion of its operations in North America. Our inventory levels build up in the last quarter of the year and peaks in the first quarter of the year, while we draw inventories in the succeeding quarters.
  • Prepaid expenses and other current assets decreased due to Retail taking delivery of prepaid inventories in preparation for the spring planting and application seasons in North America.
  • Property, plant and equipment decreased due to depreciation more than offsetting capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Short-termdebt increased due to higher drawdowns on our credit facilities based on our working capital requirements driven by the seasonality of our business.
  • Payables and accrued charges remained consistent, as we have higher customer prepayment balances which were partially offset by lower costs to purchase and produce our inventories and lower capital expenditures accruals.
  • Retained earnings decreased as dividends declared exceeded net earnings.

