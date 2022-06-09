Nutrien Shares Rise on Output-Boost, Buyback Plans

By Adriano Marchese

Shares in Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd. rose on Thursday morning after the company said it plans to increase its potash production capability as the world grapples with shaky supply from Eastern Europe.

The company plans to ramp up its potash output capability to 18 million metric tons by 2025, an increase of about 40% over its 2020 production, it said.

"The acceleration pathway is through existing low-cost capacity that is unmatched in the industry and supported by world-class global logistics infrastructure," the company said.

The boost would be driven by hiring and training around 350 people, as well as investments in more underground mining equipment and capacity, Nutrien said.

Additionally, the company plans to double its share repurchase in 2022 to US$4 billion under its existing normal course issuer bid, it said.

Combined with dividends, this brings its total expected return of capital to shareholders to around US$5 billion in the year.

At 10:18 a.m. ET, shares were trading 1.7% higher at 112.74 Canadian dollars (US$89.76).

