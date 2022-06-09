Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nutrien Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:00 2022-06-09 am EDT
112.75 CAD   +1.68%
11:12aNutrien to accelerate ramp-up of annual potash production capacity
AQ
10:47aNutrien Shares Rise on Output-Boost, Buyback Plans
DJ
09:02aRBC Capital Markets Says Nutrien Highlighted Positive Market Outlook During Investor Day
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nutrien Shares Rise on Output-Boost, Buyback Plans

06/09/2022 | 10:47am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Shares in Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd. rose on Thursday morning after the company said it plans to increase its potash production capability as the world grapples with shaky supply from Eastern Europe.

The company plans to ramp up its potash output capability to 18 million metric tons by 2025, an increase of about 40% over its 2020 production, it said.

"The acceleration pathway is through existing low-cost capacity that is unmatched in the industry and supported by world-class global logistics infrastructure," the company said.

The boost would be driven by hiring and training around 350 people, as well as investments in more underground mining equipment and capacity, Nutrien said.

Additionally, the company plans to double its share repurchase in 2022 to US$4 billion under its existing normal course issuer bid, it said.

Combined with dividends, this brings its total expected return of capital to shareholders to around US$5 billion in the year.

At 10:18 a.m. ET, shares were trading 1.7% higher at 112.74 Canadian dollars (US$89.76).


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1046ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 40 268 M - -
Net income 2022 8 497 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,81x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 48 807 M 48 807 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 99,9%
