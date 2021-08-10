Log in
Nutrien Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

08/10/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.T) is currently at C$80.50, up C$4.51 or 5.93%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 2, 2018)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 4, 2020, when it rose 6.76%

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 11.11% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since July 13, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending April 9, 2020, when it rose 12.48%

-- Up 8.52% month-to-date

-- Up 31.45% year-to-date

-- Up 57.26% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 11, 2020), when it closed at C$51.19

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 66.63% from its 52 week closing low of C$48.31 on Aug. 31, 2020

-- Traded as high as C$80.82; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 2, 2018)

-- Up 6.36% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 6.36%

All data as of 11:49:34 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1207ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 774 M - -
Net income 2021 2 017 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 34 477 M 34 485 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 60,41 $
Average target price 67,96 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mayo M. Schmidt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.24.09%34 456
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY48.88%15 409
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.3.93%13 431
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA25.84%12 777
THE MOSAIC COMPANY41.50%12 369
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.21.60%10 097