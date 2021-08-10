Nutrien Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.T) is currently at C$80.50, up C$4.51 or 5.93%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 2, 2018)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 4, 2020, when it rose 6.76%

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 11.11% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since July 13, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending April 9, 2020, when it rose 12.48%

-- Up 8.52% month-to-date

-- Up 31.45% year-to-date

-- Up 57.26% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 11, 2020), when it closed at C$51.19

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 66.63% from its 52 week closing low of C$48.31 on Aug. 31, 2020

-- Traded as high as C$80.82; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 2, 2018)

-- Up 6.36% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 6.36%

All data as of 11:49:34 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1207ET