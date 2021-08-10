Nutrien Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.T) is currently at C$80.50, up C$4.51 or 5.93%
-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 2, 2018)
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 4, 2020, when it rose 6.76%
-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 11.11% over this period
-- Longest winning streak since July 13, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days
-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending April 9, 2020, when it rose 12.48%
-- Up 8.52% month-to-date
-- Up 31.45% year-to-date
-- Up 57.26% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 11, 2020), when it closed at C$51.19
-- Would be a new 52 week closing high
-- Up 66.63% from its 52 week closing low of C$48.31 on Aug. 31, 2020
-- Traded as high as C$80.82; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 2, 2018)
-- Up 6.36% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 6.36%
All data as of 11:49:34 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-10-21 1207ET