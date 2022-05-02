Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nutrien Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/02 04:16:59 pm EDT
127.83 CAD   +1.26%
05:52pNutrien bolsters profit forecast on surging fertilizer prices
RE
05:52pNUTRIEN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:37pGUIDANCE : (NTR.TO) NUTRIEN Says Adjusted Net EPS Guidance Includes Plans to Allocate a Ninimum of US$2 billion to Share Repurchases in 2022 "On a Balanced Cadence Throughout the Year"
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nutrien bolsters profit forecast on surging fertilizer prices

05/02/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
May 2 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast well above estimates after posting a more than 10-fold jump in first-quarter profit, as the world's largest fertilizer company benefits strongly from soaring prices of crop nutrients.

Prices of essential crop nutrients such as potash and phosphate skyrocketed in the quarter, touching near-record levels, as sanctions imposed on major exporter Russia for its invasion of Ukraine disrupted supplies that were already tight.

Demand for fertilizer has also been strong as an inflation-induced surge in prices of major crops is driving farmers to increase production.

"Global agriculture and crop input markets are being impacted by a number of unprecedented supply disruptions that have contributed to higher commodity prices and escalated concerns for global food security," interim Chief Executive Officer Ken Seitz said in a statement.

Seitz also said Nutrien could potentially expand its low-cost fertilizer production capability.

Shares of the company were up about 3% in extended trading.

The company, however, cut its potash shipment forecast for the year, citing supply uncertainties from Russia and Belarus.

Nutrien expects 2022 adjusted earnings of $16.20 to $18.70 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $10.20 to $11.80 per share. Analysts were expecting $15.20 per share, as per Refinitiv data.

Net earnings rose to $1.39 billion, or $2.49 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $133 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it posted a profit of $2.70 per share, but missed estimates of $2.75.

Earlier, rival Mosaic Co, the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products, posted a more than seven-fold surge in quarterly profit that narrowly beat estimates.

Mosaic said its potash and phosphate shipments were delayed by poor rail performance, adding that rail cycle times would not likely recover to normal levels until the second half of 2022.

The company earned $2.41 per share, excluding items, while analysts were expecting $2.40.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NUTRIEN LTD. 1.26% 127.83 Delayed Quote.32.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.15% 70.5574 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 684 M - -
Net income 2022 8 011 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,02x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 54 789 M 54 789 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 99,16 $
Average target price 103,15 $
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.32.77%54 422
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-18.25%23 783
THE MOSAIC COMPANY58.87%22 990
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.46.34%21 080
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-7.93%20 635
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.36.80%20 248