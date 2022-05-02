Nutrien bolsters profit forecast on surging fertilizer prices

May 2 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd on Monday raised its
full-year earnings forecast well above estimates after posting a
more than 10-fold jump in first-quarter profit, as the world's
largest fertilizer company benefits strongly from soaring prices
of crop nutrients.
Prices of essential crop nutrients such as potash and
phosphate skyrocketed in the quarter, touching near-record
levels, as sanctions imposed on major exporter Russia for its
invasion of Ukraine disrupted supplies that were already tight.
Demand for fertilizer has also been strong as an
inflation-induced surge in prices of major crops is driving
farmers to increase production.
"Global agriculture and crop input markets are being
impacted by a number of unprecedented supply disruptions that
have contributed to higher commodity prices and escalated
concerns for global food security," interim Chief Executive
Officer Ken Seitz said in a statement.
Seitz also said Nutrien could potentially expand its
low-cost fertilizer production capability.
Shares of the company were up about 3% in extended trading.
The company, however, cut its potash shipment forecast for
the year, citing supply uncertainties from Russia and Belarus.
Nutrien expects 2022 adjusted earnings of $16.20 to $18.70
per share, compared with its previous forecast of $10.20 to
$11.80 per share. Analysts were expecting $15.20 per share, as
per Refinitiv data.
Net earnings rose to $1.39 billion, or $2.49 per share, in
the quarter ended March 31 from $133 million, or 22 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it posted a profit of $2.70 per share, but
missed estimates of $2.75.
Earlier, rival Mosaic Co, the world's largest
producer of finished phosphate products, posted a more than
seven-fold surge in quarterly profit that narrowly beat
estimates.
Mosaic said its potash and phosphate shipments were delayed
by poor rail performance, adding that rail cycle times would not
likely recover to normal levels until the second half of 2022.
The company earned $2.41 per share, excluding items, while
analysts were expecting $2.40.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)