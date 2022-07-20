Nutrien buys Casa do Adubo to expand retail presence in Brazil

July 20 (Reuters) - Top fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd
on Wednesday agreed to acquire Casa do Adubo S.A., as
part of its ambitions to expand its Brazilian retail business.
The deal marks Nutrien's sixth acquisition in Brazil since
2019, when it set a strategic goal to build its market share in
a country that is vital to feeding a growing global population.
The buyout will cover 39 locations and 10 distribution
centers, and will expand Nutrien's footprint in Brazil to 13
states from five.
Nutrien did not disclose the financial terms of the Casa do
Adubo deal.
However, the Saskatoon, Canada-based company said it expects
its agricultural solutions unit's Latin American annual sales to
rise to about $2.2 billion, as a result of additional run-rate
sales of about $400 million.
Upon closure of the deal, Nutrien expects to surpass its
stated target of $100 million of adjusted core profit in Brazil
by 2023, it added.
Once the deal is approved by Brazil's anti-competition
regulator, Nutrien will have 180 commercial units and over 3,500
employees in Latin America, across Argentina, Brazil, Chile and
Uruguay.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)