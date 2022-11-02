Advanced search
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-11-02 pm EDT
113.83 CAD   -2.63%
06:20pNutrien earns US$1.6B in third quarter, but lowers full-year guidance
AQ
05:48pNutrien : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:41pNutrien cuts full-year profit forecast on lower potash demand, prices
RE
Nutrien cuts full-year profit forecast on lower potash demand, prices

11/02/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
(Reuters) -Top fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd on Wednesday cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for the second time this year as it expects lower demand and prices for potash.

Rising costs of energy including natural gas, used as a feedstock to make nitrogen-based fertilizers, is hurting fertilizer makers who are already grappling with cooling prices of crop nutrients from the near-record highs they touched earlier this year as farmers cut demand to rein in costs.

Adjusted earnings for 2022 are now expected to be in the range of $13.25 to $14.50 per share, from its previous forecast of $15.80 to $17.80 a share.

Nutrien's third-quarter profit more than doubled to $1.58 billion, or $2.94 a share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $726 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39 758 M - -
Net income 2022 8 709 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,52x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 46 131 M 46 190 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.22.95%46 131
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.85.76%26 781
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.52.30%21 480
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-9.17%20 065
THE MOSAIC COMPANY38.58%18 800
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-35.66%17 008