Nutrien misses profit estimates amid higher fertilizer prices

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd
on Wednesday forecast lower-than-expected 2023 earnings
and posted fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates,
sending shares down 2.6% in extended trading.
While higher fertilizer prices dented demand in early
second-half of last year, a fall in prices later in the year did
not boost demand as farmers further awaited pricing trends to
stabilize. Nutrien also said there was a "historic decline" in
potash shipments in the second half of 2022.
"Growers are hesitant to step into the market with falling
fertilizer prices," Jason Newton, chief economist and head of
market research at Nutrien, told Reuters.
Newton, however, expects the reduced fertilizer prices and
strong crop prices to support demand as spring arrives.
The company forecast 2023 adjusted earnings in the range of
$8.45 to $10.65 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of
$11.62 per share.
Excluding items, it reported earnings of $2.02 per share for
the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average
estimate of $2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv data.
The company also raised its dividend by 10.4% to 53 cents
per share and said its plans to reduce its share-count by 5%.
Its peer CF Industries Holdings Inc also reported
lower sales, and said global nitrogen availability loosened in
the fourth quarter with weak industrial demand in Europe being
one of the reasons.
Yet, higher fertilizer prices helped the company post
fourth-quarter net earnings of $860 million or $4.35 per share,
compared with $705 million or $3.27 per share, a year ago.
(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Uttaresh.V)