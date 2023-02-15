Nutrien misses quarterly profit estimates amid higher fertilizer prices

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd on
Wednesday forecast lower-than-expected 2023 earnings and posted
fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates, sending
shares down 3.5% in extended trading.
A rise in fertilizer prices led to a pullback in demand as
farmers looked to cut expenses. Nutrien said 2022 sales volume
was lower due to a delayed planting season in North America.
The company forecast its 2023 adjusted earnings in the range
of $8.45 to $10.65 per share compared with analysts' estimate of
$11.62 per share.
Excluding items, the company reported earnings of $2.02 per
share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with average
analyst estimate of $2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv
data.
Nutrien, however, raised its dividend by 10.4% to 53 cents
per share.
(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)