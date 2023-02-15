Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nutrien Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:25:33 2023-02-15 pm EST
103.07 CAD   +0.38%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nutrien misses quarterly profit estimates amid higher fertilizer prices

02/15/2023 | 05:45pm EST
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd on Wednesday forecast lower-than-expected 2023 earnings and posted fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates, sending shares down 3.5% in extended trading.

A rise in fertilizer prices led to a pullback in demand as farmers looked to cut expenses. Nutrien said 2022 sales volume was lower due to a delayed planting season in North America.

The company forecast its 2023 adjusted earnings in the range of $8.45 to $10.65 per share compared with analysts' estimate of $11.62 per share.

Excluding items, the company reported earnings of $2.02 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with average analyst estimate of $2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Nutrien, however, raised its dividend by 10.4% to 53 cents per share. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NUTRIEN LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 565 M - -
Net income 2022 7 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,70x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 39 831 M 39 831 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 76,86 $
Average target price 96,15 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.3.87%39 970
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.18.16%27 041
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD13.62%20 775
THE MOSAIC COMPANY13.90%17 014
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.0.39%16 780
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-14.23%16 317