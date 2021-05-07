Log in
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Nutrien : CFO Pedro Farah to Speak at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

05/07/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Pedro Farah, Nutrien’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 12 at 11:20 a.m. EDT.

The fireside chat and question & answer session will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 935 M - -
Net income 2021 1 723 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 3,07%
Capitalization 33 962 M 34 015 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 65,21 $
Last Close Price 59,56 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,49%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mayo M. Schmidt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.18.29%33 870
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.8.25%13 986
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA24.49%13 837
THE MOSAIC COMPANY54.11%13 467
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY21.70%13 393
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY25.31%12 821