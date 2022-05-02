Log in
    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/02 04:16:59 pm EDT
127.83 CAD   +1.26%
05:52pNutrien raises full-year profit forecast as crop nutrient prices surge
RE
05:52pNUTRIEN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:34pNutrien reports surge in quarterly profit
RE
Nutrien raises full-year profit forecast as crop nutrient prices surge

05/02/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
May 2 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd posted a more than 10-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Monday and raised its earnings forecast for the year, as the world's largest fertilizer company was helped by soaring crop nutrient prices.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were up about 4% at $103 in extended trading.

Prices of essential crop nutrients such as potash and phosphate have skyrocketed in the quarter and are near record levels, as sanctions imposed on major exporter Russia for its invasion of Ukraine disrupt supplies that were already tight.

"Global agriculture and crop input markets are being impacted by a number of unprecedented supply disruptions that have contributed to higher commodity prices and escalated concerns for global food security," Nutrien interim Chief Executive Officer Ken Seitz said in a statement.

Seitz also said Nutrien could potentially expand its low-cost fertilizer production capability.

The company expects 2022 adjusted earnings of $16.20 to $18.70 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $10.20 to $11.80 per share.

Nutrien's net earnings rose to $1.39 billion, or $2.49 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $133 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
