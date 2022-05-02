Nutrien raises full-year profit forecast as crop nutrient prices surge

May 2 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd posted a more than
10-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Monday and raised its
earnings forecast for the year, as the world's largest
fertilizer company was helped by soaring crop nutrient prices.
U.S.-listed shares of the company were up about 4% at $103
in extended trading.
Prices of essential crop nutrients such as potash and
phosphate have skyrocketed in the quarter and are near record
levels, as sanctions imposed on major exporter Russia for its
invasion of Ukraine disrupt supplies that were already tight.
"Global agriculture and crop input markets are being
impacted by a number of unprecedented supply disruptions that
have contributed to higher commodity prices and escalated
concerns for global food security," Nutrien interim Chief
Executive Officer Ken Seitz said in a statement.
Seitz also said Nutrien could potentially expand its
low-cost fertilizer production capability.
The company expects 2022 adjusted earnings of $16.20 to
$18.70 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $10.20
to $11.80 per share.
Nutrien's net earnings rose to $1.39 billion, or $2.49 per
share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $133 million, or 22
cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)